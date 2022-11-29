Life of an amputee: predictors of quality of life after lower limb amputation

Lower limb amputations (LLA) have a significant impact on global morbidity. Approximately 2 million people are living with lower limb amputation in the United States and this figure is expected to rise. LLA lead to physical disabilities and can cause restriction in functionalities in the everyday life of amputees. Patients lose their independence, which can be very debilitating and eventually causes physical, behavioral, and psychical changes. These changes after amputations should be properly addressed and must be incorporated into rehabilitation to improve and regain better adjustment to life among amputees. This article focuses on determining various factors and their effect on quality of life after lower limb amputations.