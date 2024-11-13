Skip to main content
Home
Zeitschriften
Zeitungen
Podcast
Gesundheitspolitik
Praxis
Allerlei
Jobs
Fachgebiete
Allgemeinmedizin Anästhesiologie & Intensivmedizin Apotheke Augenheilkunde Chirurgie Dermatologie Gynäkologie und Geburtshilfe HNO Innere Medizin Kinder & Jugendheilkunde Neurologie & Psychiatrie Orthopädie & Unfallchirurgie Pflege Urologie Zahnmedizin
Subfächer Innere Medizin
Diabetologie Gastroenterologie Infektiologie Kardiologie Onkologie und Hämatologie Pneumologie Rheumatologie
Fortbildungen
Überblick Fortbildungen DFP-Literaturstudium-Artikel DFP-Webcast Fortbildungen DFP-Podcasts
Erweiterte Suche
Anmelden
nach oben
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

12.11.2024 | review

Lichen planus—the role of age and gender in clinical appearance and treatment

A narrative review

verfasst von: Prof. Dr. Uwe Wollina, André Koch, Monika Fida, Anca Chiriac, Abdulkarim Hasan, Ayman Abdelmaksoud

Erschienen in: Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten

Summary

Lichen planus is a common pruritic inflammatory disorder of the skin with an autoimmune background. It affects < 1% of the general population. The disease has significant comorbidities that must be considered in a holistic approach. Skin and skin adnexa, mucosa, eyes, and the esophagus may be affected. There are various clinical subtypes in addition to classical cutaneous lichen planus. These subtypes depend on age and gender. Nail involvement can result in functional and psychological impairment. Lichen planopilaris in adults leads to irreversible cicatrical alopecia. Erosive and ulcerated lichen planus of the mucosa carries an increased risk of malignant transformation, at least in adults. Treatment must consider the affected area, the severity of disease, age, gender, and comorbidities.
Literatur
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Agha-Hosseini F, Moosavi MS, Bahrami H. A systematic review of interleukin-17 in oral lichen planus: from etiopathogenesis to treatment. Clin Med Res. 2023;21(4):201–15.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
11.
12.
Pietschke K, Holstein J, Meier K, Schäfer I, Müller-Hermelink E, Gonzalez-Menendez I, Quintanilla-Martinez L, Ghoreschi FC, Solimani F, Ghoreschi K. The inflammation in cutaneous lichen planus is dominated by IFN‑ϒ and IL-21‑A basis for therapeutic JAK 1 inhibition. Exp Dermatol. 2021;30(2):262–70. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​exd.​14226.CrossRefPubMed
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
Hellgren L. The prevalence of lichen ruber planus in different geographical areas in Sweden. Acta Derm Venereol. 1970;50(5):374–80.PubMed
20.
González-Moles MÁ, Warnakulasuriya S, González-Ruiz I, González-Ruiz L, Ayén Á, Lenouvel D, Ruiz-Ávila I, Ramos-García P. Worldwide prevalence of oral lichen planus: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Oral Dis. 2021;27(4):813–28. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​odi.​13323.CrossRefPubMed
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
Böer-Auer A, Lütgerath C. Lichen planus: fundamentals, clinical variants, histological features, and differential diagnosis. Hautarzt. 2020;71(12):1007–21.CrossRefPubMed
31.
32.
33.
34.
35.
36.
37.
38.
39.
40.
Kelner N, Vivas PA, Morelatto R, Alves F. Childhood lichen planus. Open J Stomatol. 2012;2:358–61.CrossRef
41.
42.
43.
Warnakulasuriya S, Kujan O, Aguirre-Urizar JM, Bagan JV, González-Moles MÁ, Kerr AR, Lodi G, Mello FW, Monteiro L, Ogden GR, Sloan P, Johnson NW. Oral potentially malignant disorders: a consensus report from an international seminar on nomenclature and classification, convened by the WHO collaborating centre for oral cancer. Oral Dis. 2021;27(8):1862–80. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​odi.​13704.CrossRefPubMed
44.
45.
46.
47.
48.
Quispel R, van Boxel OS, Schipper ME, Sigurdsson V, Canninga-van Dijk MR, Kerckhoffs A, Smout AJ, Samsom M, Schwartz MP. High prevalence of esophageal involvement in lichen planus: a study using magnification chromoendoscopy. Endoscopy. 2009;41(3):187–93. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1055/​s-0028-1119590.CrossRefPubMed
49.
50.
51.
52.
53.
54.
55.
56.
Pelisse M, Leibowitch M, Sedel D, Hewitt J. A new vulvovaginogingival syndrome. Plurimucous erosive lichen planus. Ann Dermatol Venereol. 1982;109(9):797–8.PubMed
57.
58.
59.
60.
Chaima K, Fatma H, Nadine K, Chahir K, Emna B, Khadija S, Mariem A, Sonia B, Abderrahman M, Tahya B, Hamida T. Lichen planus pigmentosus post COVID-19-vaccination: a case report with literature review. Dermatol Ther. 2022;35(12):e15891. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​dth.​15891.CrossRefPubMed
61.
62.
63.
64.
65.
66.
67.
68.
69.
70.
71.
Sears S, Daftary K, Burch A, Todd P. A case of annular atrophic lichen planus in a child and review of the literature. Pediatr Dermatol. 2021;38(5):1283–7.CrossRefPubMed
72.
73.
74.
75.
76.
Valdés F, Centeno PG, Rodriguez L, Fernández-Redondo V, Toribio J. Annular follicular lichen planus. Cutis. 2002;69(3):208–9.PubMed
77.
Wollina U, Abdel-Naser MB. Differential diagnosis of annular skin lesions—a clinical review. Georgian Med News. 2020;299:115–20.
78.
79.
Singh AK, Khuraijam S, Devi GC, Kansal NK, Azad S, Agrawal S, Phulware RH. Porokeratotic variant of lichen planus. SKINmed. 2022;20(5):377–8.PubMed
80.
81.
82.
83.
84.
85.
86.
87.
88.
Baibergenova A, Donovan J. Lichen planopilaris: update on pathogenesis and treatment. SKINmed. 2023;11(3):161–5.
89.
90.
91.
92.
93.
94.
Rudnicka L, Rokni GR, Lotti T, Wollina U, Fölster-Holst R, Katsambas A, Goren A, Di Lernia VG, Rathod D, Mirabi A, Ghaffari A, Rajan A, Goldust M. Allergic contact dermatitis in patients with frontal fibrosing alopecia: an international multi-center study. Dermatol Ther. 2020;33(4):e13560. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​dth.​13560.CrossRefPubMed
95.
96.
Mesonero PR, Pinto Pulido EL, Gómez Zubiaur A, Vélez Velázquez D, Vega Díez D, Rodríguez-Villa Lario A, González-Cañete M, García Verdú E, Pelayo Vergara P, Trasobares Marugán L. Occipital involvement in classic frontal fibrosing alopecia: clinical and trichoscopic cross-sectional study in 17 patients. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2023;89(4):815–7. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​jaad.​2023.​05.​064.CrossRef
97.
98.
Ruiz-Lozano RE, Hernández-Camarena JC, Valdez-Garcia JE, Roman-Zamudio M, Herrera-Rodriguez MI, Andrade-Carrillo D, Garza-Garza LA, Cardenas-de la Garza JA. Ocular involvement and complications of lichen planus, lichen planus pigmentosus, and lichen planopilaris: a comprehensive review. Dermatol Ther. 2021;34(6):e15137. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​dth.​15137.CrossRefPubMed
99.
100.
101.
102.
103.
104.
105.
106.
107.
108.
109.
110.
111.
112.
113.
114.
115.
116.
117.
Kumar SL, Naik Z, Panwar AMS, Keluskar V, Kumar RS. Comparative evaluation of the efficacy of Nigella sativa (75 % v/v) cream and clobetasol propionate (0.05 % w/w) gel in oral lichen planus—a double-blinded randomized control trial. Oral Maxillofac Surg. 2024;28(1):225–34.CrossRefPubMed
118.
119.
120.
121.
122.
123.
124.
Kakoei S, Karbasi N, Raeiszadeh M, Tajadini H, Nekouei AH. The efficacy of henna (Lawsonia inermis L.) mouthwash versus chlorhexidine gluconate 0.2 % mouthwash as adjuvant therapy of oral lichen planus: a randomized double-blind clinical trial. J Ethnopharmacol. 2022;290:115037. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​jep.​2022.​115037.CrossRefPubMed
125.
126.
Chaitanya NC, Chikte D, Kumar YP, Komali G, Yellarthi SP, Reddy CS, Harika DP, Haritha S, Taie WAA, Hatab NA, Patil S, Panta P. Efficacy of spirulina 500 mg vs triamcinolone acetonide 0.1 % for the treatment of oral lichen planus: a randomized clinical trial. J Contemp Dent Pract. 2022;23(5):552–7.CrossRefPubMed
127.
128.
129.
Brennan MT, Madsen LS, Saunders DP, Napenas JJ, McCreary C, Riordain NR, Pedersen AML, Fedele S, Cook RJ, Abdelsayed R, Llopiz MT, Sankar V, Ryan K, Culton DA, Akhlef Y, Castillo F, Fernandez I, Jurge S, Kerr AR, McDuffie C, McGaw T, Mighell A, Sollecito TP, Schlieve T, Carrozzo M, Papas A, Bengtsson T, Al-Hashimi I, Burke L, Burkhart NW, Culshaw S, Desai B, Hansen J, Jensen P, Menné T, Patel PB, Thornhill M, Treister N, Ruzicka T. Efficacy and safety of a novel mucoadhesive clobetasol patch for treatment of erosive oral lichen planus: a phase 2 randomized clinical trial. J Oral Pathol Med. 2022;51(1):86–97. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​jop.​13270.CrossRefPubMed
130.
131.
132.
133.
Hettiarachchi PVKS, Hettiarachchi RM, Jayasinghe RD, Sitheeque M. Comparison of topical tacrolimus and clobetasol in the management of symptomatic oral lichen planus: a double-blinded, randomized clinical trial in sri Lanka. J Investig Clin Dent. 2017; https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​jicd.​12237.CrossRefPubMed
134.
135.
136.
Lajevardi V, Ghiasi M, Balighi K, Daneshpazhooh M, Azar PM, Kianfar N, Dasdar S, Peymanfar AA. Efficacy and safety of oral pioglitazone in the management of lichen planopilaris in comparison with clobetasol: a randomized clinical trial. Dermatol Ther. 2022;35(11):e15868. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​dth.​15868.CrossRefPubMed
137.
Ahmadi Kahjoogh H, Yazdanian N, Behrangi E, Roohaninasab M, Hejazi P, Goodarzi A. Efficacy, safety, tolerability, and satisfaction of N‑acetylcysteine and pentoxifylline in lichen planopilaris patients under treatment with topical clobetasol: A triple arm blinded randomized controlled trial. Dermatol Ther. 2022;35(8):e15639. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​dth.​15639.CrossRefPubMed
138.
Saber M, Bahraminejad M, Fatemi Naeini F, Mohaghegh F, Faghihi G, Hosseini SM. Comparison of systemic and topical isotretinoin in the treatment of facial lichen planopilaris: a randomized controlled trial. J Cosmet Dermatol. 2022;21(9):3896–904. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​jocd.​14730.CrossRefPubMed
139.
140.
141.
142.
Ferri EP, Cunha KRL, Abboud CS, de Barros GC, de Sousa Sobral S, de da Fatima Teixeira SD, Horliana ACRT, Franco AL, Rodrigues MFSD. Photobiomodulation is effective in oral lichen planus: a randomized, controlled, double-blind study. Oral Dis. 2021;27(5):1205–16. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​odi.​13662.CrossRefPubMed
143.
144.
145.
146.
147.
148.
Samimi M, Le Gouge A, Boralevi F, Passeron T, Pascal F, Bernard P, Agbo-Godeau S, Leducq S, Fricain JC, Vaillant L, Francès C. Topical rapamycin versus betamethasone dipropionate ointment for treating oral erosive lichen planus: a randomized, double-blind, controlled study. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2020;34(10):2384–91. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​jdv.​16324.CrossRefPubMed
149.
150.
151.
152.
153.
154.
155.
156.
Yoke PC, Tin GB, Kim MJ, Rajaseharan A, Ahmed S, Thongprasom K, Chaimusik M, Suresh S, Machin D, Bee WH, Seldrup J, Asian Lichen Planus Study Group.. A randomized controlled trial to compare steroid with cyclosporine for the topical treatment of oral lichen planus. Oral Surg Oral Med Oral Pathol Oral Radiol Endod. 2006;102(1):47–55. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1016/​j.​tripleo.​2005.​09.​006.CrossRefPubMed
157.
Ioannides D, Vakirlis E, Kemeny L, Marinovic B, Massone C, Murphy R, Nast A, Ronnevig J, Ruzicka T, Cooper SM, Trüeb RM, Pujol Vallverdú RM, Wolf R, Neumann M. European S1 guidelines on the management of lichen planus: a cooperation of the European dermatology forum with the European academy of dermatology and Venereology. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2020;34(7):1403–14. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​jdv.​16464.CrossRefPubMed
158.
Reddy RL, Reddy RS, Ramesh T, Singh TR, Swapna LA, Laxmi NV. Randomized trial of aloe vera gel vs triamcinolone acetonide ointment in the treatment of oral lichen planus. Quintessence Int. 2012;43(9):793–800.PubMed
159.
160.
161.
162.
Iorizzo M, Di Chiacchio GN, Di Chiacchio N, Grover C, Lipner SR, Richert B, Piraccini BM, Starace M, Tosti A. Intralesional steroid injections for inflammatory nail dystrophies in the pediatric population. Pediatr Dermatol. 2023;40(4):759–61. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​pde.​15295.CrossRefPubMed
163.
Kunz M, Urosevic-Maiwald M, Goldinger SM, Frauchiger AL, Dreier J, Belloni B, Mangana J, Jenni D, Dippel M, Cozzio A, Guenova E, Kamarachev J, French LE, Dummer R. Efficacy and safety of oral alitretinoin in severe oral lichen planus—results of a prospective pilot study. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2016;30(2):293–8. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​jdv.​13444.CrossRefPubMed
164.
165.
Lajevardi V, Ghodsi SZ, Goodarzi A, Hejazi P, Azizpour A, Beygi S. Comparison of systemic mycophenolate mofetil with topical clobetasol in lichen planopilaris: a parallel-group, assessor- and analyst-blinded, randomized controlled trial. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2015;16(4):303–11. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s40257-015-0122-z.CrossRefPubMed
166.
167.
168.
169.
Weber B, Marquart E, Radakovic S, Tanew A. Effectiveness of narrowband UVB phototherapy and psoralen plus UVA photochemotherapy in the treatment of generalized lichen planus: results from a large retrospective analysis and an update of the literature. Photodermatol Photoimmunol Photomed. 2022;38(2):104–11. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​phpp.​12723.CrossRefPubMed
170.
Dawood M, Sizopoulou C, Greenberger S, Barzilai A, Pavlotsky F. Narrowband ultraviolet B radiation for lichen planus: long-term follow-up of 192 patients. J Clin Aesthet Dermatol. 2022;15(4):31–5.PubMedPubMedCentral
171.
Dimova M, Damevska K, Nikolovska S, Dohcheva-Karajovanov I, Duma S, Kostovski M, Simeonovski V. Pediatric case of lichen planus pigmentosus inversus successfully treated with narrow band ultraviolet B phototherapy. Dermatol Ther. 2020;33(6):e14073. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​dth.​14073.CrossRefPubMed
172.
Knobler R, Arenberger P, Arun A, Assaf C, Bagot M, Berlin G, Bohbot A, Calzavara-Pinton P, Child F, Cho A, French LE, Gennery AR, Gniadecki R, Gollnick HPM, Guenova E, Jaksch P, Jantschitsch C, Klemke C, Ludvigsson J, Papadavid E, Scarisbrick J, Schwarz T, Stadler R, Wolf P, Zic J, Zouboulis C, Zuckermann A, Greinix H. European dermatology forum—updated guidelines on the use of extracorporeal photopheresis 2020—part 1. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2020;34(12):2693–716. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1111/​jdv.​16890.CrossRefPubMedPubMedCentral
173.
174.
175.
176.
177.
178.
179.
180.
181.
182.
183.
184.
185.
186.
187.
188.
189.
Knisley RR, Petropolis AA, Mackey VT. Lichen planus pemphigoides treated with ustekinumab. Cutis. 2017;100(6):415–8.PubMed
190.
191.
192.
193.
194.
195.
196.
197.
198.
199.
200.
201.
Hanna R, Dalvi S, Tomov G, Hopper C, Rebaudi F, Rebaudi AL, Bensadoun RJ. Emerging potential of phototherapy in management of symptomatic oral lichen planus: a systematic review of randomised controlled clinical trials. J Biophotonics. 2023;16(7):e202300046. https://​doi.​org/​10.​1002/​jbio.​202300046.CrossRefPubMed
202.
203.
Metadaten
Titel
Lichen planus—the role of age and gender in clinical appearance and treatment
A narrative review
verfasst von
Prof. Dr. Uwe Wollina
André Koch
Monika Fida
Anca Chiriac
Abdulkarim Hasan
Ayman Abdelmaksoud
Publikationsdatum
12.11.2024
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-024-01057-5