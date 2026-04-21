Letter to the editor: on Halyomorpha halys skin manifestations

Halyomorpha halys

Halyomorpha halys

H. halys

H. halys

H. halys

H. halys,

In

our patient, as well as in cases reported in the literature, the diagnosis remains presumptive, based on clinical and dermoscopic findings and the characteristic spontaneous remission.

Fig. 1 A round, brown macule, with well-defined borders, located on the medial surface of the first left toe: Halyomorpha halys skin manifestation ( a ). One week later ( b ). Two weeks later ( c ) Bild vergrößern

We read with interest the article by Chiriac et al. on(Insecta: Heteroptera: Pentatomidae) skin manifestations recently published in this journal []. We think that this is an important article because it definitively confirms thatis responsible for skin manifestations in Europe [] and not only in Japan []. Skin lesions caused by the bug occur especially on the feet, in particular the plantar surface. The typical lesion is a single, roundish oval, orange to brown macule, with a smooth surface; this roundish oval shape of the lesion roughly corresponds to the shape of the bug. Differential diagnoses include melanocytic lesions, talon noir, and postinflammatory and exogenous pigmentations. Symptoms (pruritus, burning sensation, and pain) are rare and mild []. However, the bug can give off a bad smell. When disturbed or crushed,releases an odorous secretion as a defense mechanism and alarm pheromone. This secretion contains alkanes, such as tridecane, (E)-2-decenal, 4‑oxo-(E)-2-hexenal, dodecane, trans-2-decenal, and trans-2-octenal (with antibacterial activity) as well as esters, acids, and alcohols []. Trans-2-decenal is yellowish in color; this could explain the equally yellowish orange-brown color of the macules on the skin []. This would confirm that the lesions caused by the bug are an example of exogenous pigmentation. In addition, several proteins have been identified in the salivary glands of, including serine protease, cathepsin, endochitinase, sorbitol dehydrogenase, glycogen phosphorylase, protein disulfide isomerase, natterin‑4 isoform X2, and flotillin‑1 []. Dermoscopy shows a parallel ridge pattern that is classically associated with acral melanoma; however, in lesions caused by, clinical–dermoscopic correlation avoids potential misinterpretation and unnecessary alarm. Spontaneous and complete remission occurs within 2 weeks. Concerning this, we wish to present the case of a white 28-year-old woman from Milan, Italy, who was admitted to our clinic with a round, brown macule, with well-defined borders and a smooth surface, located on the medial surface of the first left toe (Fig.a). The patient was in good general health and was not under treatment with systemic drugs. The lesion was asymptomatic. Dermoscopy showed a parallel ridge pattern. We diagnosed dermatitis caused by contact or crushing on the skin ofalthough no specimens of the bug were found in the patient’s home. No treatment was prescribed. One week later, an improvement of the lesion was observed (Fig.b). Two weeks later, the lesion had disappeared (Fig.c).