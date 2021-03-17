16.03.2021 | short review Open Access
Leptomeningeal metastases from solid tumours
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
Leptomeningeal metastases from solid tumours are increasingly being diagnosed and require a careful assessment by an interdisciplinary neuro-oncological tumour board for adequate diagnosis, therapy planning and optimal care of the affected patients.