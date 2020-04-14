 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

14.04.2020 | short report

Leprosy in a low-incidence setting

Case report relevant to metagenomic next generation sequencing applications

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Min Quan, Lina Liu, Taoyou Zhou, Yong Jiang, Xiaohui Wang, Zhiyong Zong
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Leprosy is a disease caused by Mycobacterium leprae that results in disability. In 2000 the World Health Organization announced that leprosy had been eradicated. In nonendemic areas diagnosing leprosy is becoming a challenge for inexperienced clinicians. This case involves a male patient suffering from chronic numbness, hand deformity and recurrent erythema. Skin biopsy revealed granuloma and acid-fast staining of short-rod bacteria. Peripheral venous blood was subjected to metagenomic next generation sequencing and bioinformatics analysis, which revealed 3 unique sequence reads of M. leprae. Paraffin-embedded tissue and fresh samples scraped from skin lesions were subjected to in-house PCR targeting 16S rRNA, hsp65, rpoB, rpoT, ribF-rpsO, and mmaA. Sanger sequencing of amplicons from fresh samples and paraffin-embedded tissue verified the presence of M. leprae. For inexperienced clinicians in nonendemic areas nucleic acid amplification tests, such as in-house PCR, are helpful for diagnosing leprosy but sequence reads from metagenomic next generation sequencing may also provide evidence when interpreted cautiously.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.723.0