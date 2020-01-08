 Skip to main content
07.01.2020 | Short Report Open Access

Leishmania spp. seropositivity in Austrian soldiers returning from the Kosovo

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Edwin Kniha, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Julia Walochnik, Wolfgang Poeppl, Gerhard Mooseder, Adelheid G. Obwaller
Electronic supplementary material

The online version of this article (https://​doi.​org/​10.​1007/​s00508-019-01598-5) contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Leishmaniasis is a severe vector-borne disease with two main clinical forms, visceral leishmaniasis and cutaneous leishmaniasis. Both forms of leishmaniasis are also endemic in Mediterranean countries including the Balkan region from where mainly visceral leishmaniasis is reported. Austrian soldiers returning from Kosovo were screened for anti-Leishmania antibodies to assess the risk of infection during operations. Anti-Leishmania antibodies were detected in more than 20% of the soldiers investigated, which indicates a considerable risk of infection during missions in this area and thus suggests the application of protective measures.

Zusatzmaterial
Questionnaire on demographic data filled out by military personnel participating in this study
508_2019_1598_MOESM1_ESM.pdf
