Leishmania spp. seropositivity in Austrian soldiers returning from the Kosovo

Summary

Leishmaniasis is a severe vector-borne disease with two main clinical forms, visceral leishmaniasis and cutaneous leishmaniasis. Both forms of leishmaniasis are also endemic in Mediterranean countries including the Balkan region from where mainly visceral leishmaniasis is reported. Austrian soldiers returning from Kosovo were screened for anti- Leishmania antibodies to assess the risk of infection during operations. Anti- Leishmania antibodies were detected in more than 20% of the soldiers investigated, which indicates a considerable risk of infection during missions in this area and thus suggests the application of protective measures.