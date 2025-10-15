Zum Inhalt
  • 14.10.2025
  • short review
Erschienen in
Summary

Chimeric antigen receptor T‑cell (CAR-T) therapy has revolutionized the treatment of hematologic malignancies. While early adverse events such as cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) are well-documented, late-onset toxicities are increasingly recognized as significant challenges affecting patient morbidity and survival. These include B‑cell-aplasia with hypogammaglobulinemia, prolonged cytopenias, infections, neurocognitive complications, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis-like syndromes (IEC-HS), and secondary malignancies. Recent data from clinical trials and real-world evidence highlight the necessity for a structured long-term surveillance strategy. This review summarizes current evidence regarding CAR-T-related late toxicities and outlines practical recommendations for posttreatment monitoring.
Titel
Late toxicities and surveillance strategies after anti-CD19 and anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy
Current strategies and unmet needs
Verfasst von
Natalia Rotter, MD
Publikationsdatum
14.10.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-025-01069-w
