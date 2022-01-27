 Skip to main content
26.01.2022 | review Open Access

Laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication versus 90° and 180° fundoplication for gastroesophageal reflux disease

Systematic review and meta-analysis of 5-year outcomes

European Surgery
MSc Johanna Hoffsten, PhD Yvonne Forsell
Summary

Background

Laparoscopic Nissen fundoplication (LNF) is standard care for surgical treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in adults. The main disadvantage is the compression of the food passageway, affecting the ability to belch and vomit, and causing swallowing difficulties. Therefore, partial fundoplication methods encircling esophagus as little as 90° and 180° have been developed. Previous studies have been inconclusive. The aim was to assess the effectiveness of LNF compared to laparoscopic anterior 90° and 180° fundoplication.

Methods

Randomized controlled trials were searched for in MEDLINE, Embase, CINAHL, the Cochrane Library, and Web of Science, and in eligible studies’ reference lists and relevant reviews. Outcomes of interest were 5-year heartburn, medication use, dysphagia, reoperation, and satisfaction. Dichotomous data were calculated as risk ratios (RR). Subgroup analyses were performed to compare each comparator separately with LNF. The meta-analyses were conducted using a random-effects model with an inverse variance statistical method and a significance level of 0.05.

Results

Four eligible trials were included with 398 participants, of which half compared LNF with 90°. At 5 years there was higher risk of dysphagia for solids after LNF compared to 90° and 180° fundoplication (RR 1.68 [1.14, 2.49]). However, LNF was associated with a significantly lower risk of medication use compared to laparoscopic anterior 90° fundoplication (RR 0.23 [0.09, 0.58], subgroup analysis). No differences between treatments in terms of heartburn, reoperation, and satisfaction were found.

Conclusion

The limited evidence fails to provide an unequivocal method of choice, but rather indicates a trade-off between reflux control and complications.

Zusatzmaterial
Literatur
