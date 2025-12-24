Laparoscopic intraperitoneal onlay mesh repair—a technical report

For many years, laparoscopic intraperitoneal onlay mesh repair (lap. IPOM) was the only way to treat ventral hernias using minimally invasive techniques, thereby allowing the advantages of these techniques to be exploited for these procedures. Although the frequency of lap. IPOM has decreased [] due to the increasing discussion of intraperitoneal placement of nonresorbable meshes [] and the spread of preperitoneal minimally invasive techniques—both robot-assisted and conventional laparoscopic methods—it is still a justified surgical method in special cases and can also serve as an exit strategy. It therefore currently represents an indispensable part of the armamentarium for hernia surgery. This is a description of the technique we currently use, the so-called IPOM+, which differs in some respects from the procedure originally introduced. In particular, for example, in terms of the preparation of the “landing zone” and the closure of the defect.