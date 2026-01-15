Laparoscopic and robotic surgery in the elderly—is there a difference in outcomes?

In conclusion, current data demonstrate the feasibility and oncological adequacy of RAS for colorectal surgery of the elderly, although benefits may need to be weighed against financial necessities.

With more systems available worldwide, robotic surgery is increasing. There is already a substantial body of evidence proving oncological adequacy, further reduction of surgical trauma, and reduced LOS after RAS. However, comparative evidence for its use in elderly and frail patients is still scarce. Yang et al. retrospectively compared 95 patients aged over 60 years who underwent total mesorectal excision (TME) for rectal cancer by either RAS (45 patients) or laparoscopy (50 patients) []. No significant differences in baseline characteristics, conversion rate, or postoperative complications were observed. However, RAS-TME had shorter operation duration (145 min [IQR 125–187.5] vs. 180 [IQR 148.75–206.25];= 0.005) and a quicker restart of oral feeding (4 vs. 3 d;= 0.048), while LOS did not differ significantly. A propensity score-matched (PSM) analysis of 5673 patients over 65 years from the U.S. National Cancer Database compared outcomes after rectal cancer resection by means of open surgery, LS, and RAS []. When compared to open surgery, RAS had increased odds for retrieval of 12 or more lymph nodes (= 0.0041) and negative circumferential margins (< 0.0001) as well as decreased odds for 90-day mortality (= 0.0201); LS showed significantly decreased odds of 90-day mortality (= 0.0345) when compared to open surgery, but no other significant differences were observed. Comparison between LS and RAS showed a significantly higher lymph node yield (< 0.0249) and increased odds of negative circumferential resection margins (0.0078) in robotic surgery. Five-year OS in the open, laparoscopic, and robotic cohorts was 59.9%, 53.9%, and 63.7%, respectively, with a significant log rank (< 0.0232) in the Kaplan–Meier estimation. An Italian study comparing RAS to LS for colonic cancer resections in the elderly observed longer operation times in RAS (right hemicolectomy [RHC] mean time 238.5 vs. 183.5 min;= 0.004; left hemicolectomy [LHC] mean time 249.6 vs. 211.7 min;= 0.003) but quicker recovery of bowel function (LHC 2.6 vs. 3.6;= 0.004; RHC no significant difference) []. Mean LOS was significantly reduced in LHC (4.2 vs. 5.8;= 0.004) as well as rectal and rectosigmoid resections (5 vs. 7.1;= 0.003 and 3.7 vs6.2;= 0.003) but not different in right-sided resections. Complications and oncological adequacy did not differ between groups. Xue et al. reported results of 111 patients over 80 years undergoing LS or RAS colorectal resection and found no statistically significant differences except for lower blood loss in the robotic group (76.9 ml ±39.7 vs. 161.6 ±207.1;= 0.025) [].

In their 2025 publication, Niemeläinen et al. analyzed survival rates in patients over 80 years after colon cancer surgery with a special emphasis on frailty []. Of 227 patients included, 58 had a clinical frailty score (CFS) ≥ 5 equating to significant frailty. After a median follow-up of 4.0 years (91 days to 5 years), they observed significantly lower survival rates with increased frailty; e.g., non-frail patients (CFS 1–2) had 1‑year, 3‑year, and total follow-up survival of 100%, 89%, and 80%, respectively, as opposed to 86%, 57%, and 43%, respectively, in the highly frail population (CFS 5–9;< 0.001). In univariate Cox regression, open surgery was associated with worse OS (HR 1.73, 95%CI 1.03–2.91;= 0.039). These findings underscore the fact that frailty rather than chronological age is the decisive factor for postoperative outcome.

The colorectal cancer incidence peaks in the age group between 65 and 75 years []. Luo et al. performed a systematic review of 24 studies including six randomized controlled trials (RCT) []. The analyzed studies included patients older than 65 years and reported favorable results for minimally invasive surgery. Outcomes did not differ significantly in terms of long-term overall survival (hazard ratio (HR) 0.96, 95%CI 0.89–1.04), disease-free survival (HR 1.02, 95%CI 0.93–1.13), risk of recurrence (relative risk (RR) 1.44, 95%CI 0.90–2.30), or readmission rates (RR 1.11, 95%CI 0.88–1.40). Operative time was longer in the LS group (Weighted Mean Difference (WMD) 30.37 min, 95%CI 17.75–43.0), while blood loss was lower (WMD −78.85 ml, 95%CI −101.96–−55.75) in those undergoing laparoscopic surgery. Minimally invasive surgery was associated with shorter LOS (WMD −2.53 d, 95%CI −3.11–−1.95), quicker return of bowel function (WMD −1.06 d, 95%CI −1.20–−0.93), and a reduced pooled risk of complications (RR 0.66, 95%CI 0.60–0.74). Of note, laparoscopy was also associated with lower 90-day mortality (RR 0.70, 95%CI 0.53–0.94). In a single-center cohort of 967 stage I–III colorectal patients aged over 75 years, the authors included 662 open and 305 laparoscopically operated patients []. In this report, LOS was shorter in the LS group (10.3 ± 8.5 vs. 13.5 ± 9.4 days;< 0.001), with comparable morbidity and mortality rates (= 0.354 and 0.082, respectively). They reported a 1.97% conversion rate. However, there were significantly more T3 and T4 cancers operated in the open group (T3: 67.5% vs. 64.9%, T4: 14.5% vs. 9.2%;= 0.009). Over a mean follow-up of 47.9 months, long-term outcomes (overal survival (OS), cancer-specific survival, and cumulative recurrence rate) did not differ between open surgery and LS. While there were significant differences between groups, this study proves the principle of MIS as a worthy option even in the older-elderly. Chok et al. analyzed ACS-NSQIP data from an even older collective in Singapore []. In 192 octogenarians (114 MIS) undergoing colorectal surgery, the authors observed no significant differences in baseline characteristics, postoperative complications, or 30-day and 1‑year mortality rates. While laparoscopic surgery took a mean of 52.5 min longer (232.5 vs. 180.0 min;< 0.001), it also was associated with a reduced LOS (median 6 vs. 9 days;< 0.001) and a significantly reduced overall cost (Singapore dollar S$ 25,583.44 vs. S$ 28,970.85;= 0.012) because of LOS reduction. Similar results have been observed in several other publications, underscoring that LS in colorectal disease provides faster recovery with adequate oncological results also in an elderly population [].

Hepatobiliary surgery

Cholecystectomy was one of the earliest indications to nearly fully transition to MIS in both the elective and the emergency setting. A 2014 meta-analysis of 13 articles (two randomized and 11 observational trials) included data of over 100,000 patients over 65 years undergoing open vs. laparoscopic cholecystectomy []. Laparoscopy outperformed open surgery in all relevant items (morbidity 11.5% vs. 21.3%, OR 0.44, 95%CI 0.33–0.59;< 0.00001; mortality 1.0% vs. 4.4%, OR 0.24, 95%CI 0.17–0.35;< 0.00001; cardiac complications 0.6% vs. 1.2%, OR 0.55, 95%CI 0.38–0.80;= 0.002; respiratory complications 2.8% vs. 5.0%, OR 0.55, 95%CI 0.51–0.60;< 0.00001). However, due to poor methodological quality and varying inclusion/exclusion criteria, the authors concluded that these data did not favor one method over the other in the routine setting. A more recent report from Korea included 352 octogenarians and 41 nonagenarians (90 years+) with a laparoscopy rate of over 90% (96.8% and 92.7%, respectively) []. This seems to illustrate the reality that laparoscopy has become the standard approach in cholecystectomy. The authors observed mortality rates of 2.3% and 2.4%, respectively, and higher morbidity in the older patient group (14.7% vs. 22.0%;< 0.001). Interestingly, mean LOS was quite high in both groups, with significantly longer hospital stays in nonagenarians (13 ± 7.22 vs. 14 ± 5.86 days;< 0.001). These findings also support the 2020 World Society of Emergency Surgery guidelines which state, "" [

Two recent studies on robotic cholecystectomy (r-CHE) found conflicting results. Maegawa et al. reported from NSQIP data on 59,000 patients that r‑CHE can be performed safely, with adequate results as compared to laparoscopic surgery []. Mullens and colleagues, on the other hand, observed a significantly higher rate of bile duct injuries (BDI) after r‑CHE (mean rate 0.72, 95%CI 0.55–0.89 vs. 0.23, 95%CI 0.21–0.25; RR 3.12; 95%CI 2.34–3.91), with a higher risk for reoperation in the robot-assisted compared to the laparoscopic group (RR 1.47; 95%CI 1.35–1.59) []. One limiting factor of this study was its retrospective analysis of Medicare billing data and the risk of coding errors. A possible explanation for higher rates of BDI in r‑CHE may be that cholecystectomy is considered an "easy" training operation to adopt a robotic platform []. Concerning the use of r‑CHE in the elderly and frail, no data exist to our knowledge.

There is a growing body of evidence supporting laparoscopic liver resection (LLR) in older patients. A multicenter analysis comparing LLR to open surgery propensity score matched 52 octogenarians per group []. There was no significant difference in operative time (269 min [94–698] vs. 261 [88–747];= 0.68) or duration of the Pringle maneuver (59 min [0–120] vs. 66 [0–209];= 0.11). Blood loss (239 ml [15–2750] vs. 55 [10–4820];< 0.01) and LOS (16 days [11–40] vs. 14 [7–59];< 0.01) were significantly lower in the laparoscopic group, as was the incidence of cardiopulmonary complications (5 [9.6] vs0 [0];< 0.01). A study on surgery of liver tumors > 5 cm in patients over 70 years propensity score matched two groups (90 per group) for age, BMI, surgical center, underlying liver cirrhosis, comorbidities, extent of the resection, and tumor size []. The authors reported shorter LOS (7 vs. 9 days;= 0.01) and a lower rate of R1 resections (4.4% vs. 13.3%;= 0.03) in LLR. No significant differences were observed for operative time, need for blood transfusion, severe postoperative complications, post-hepatectomy liver failure, or in-hospital mortality. Long-term results showed no significant difference in OS and DFS after a median follow up of 35 months (95%CI 27.6–42.3). Similar results were observed by Verhoeff et al. after propensity score matching their cohort of 2674 patients: reduced LOS (−1.99 days;< 0.001), while all other relevant factors were comparable to open surgery [].

A single-center PSM analysis from Denmark reported the short-term results after open vs. robotic liver resection (RLR) in patients ≥ 70 years []. Mean operative time was significantly longer in RAS (165.1 ± 55.0 vs. 256.6 ± 112.6 min;< 0,001). Mean tumor diameter was higher in the robotic group (30.9 ± 16.6 vs. 42.8 ± 32.8 mm;= 0.040), while blood loss was significantly lower (821.2 ± 719.4 vs. 155.2 ± 146.3 mL;< 0.001). Robotic liver resection was associated with significantly lower complication rates (0% vs. 16.1%;= 0.022) and a shorter LOS (3.4 vs. 6.5 days;= 0.006). These effects were more pronounced in minor liver resections. Similarly, a multicenter study with matched cohorts of 106 patients in open and robotic liver surgery observed longer operation times (median [IQR], 295 [190–370] minutes vs. 200 [165–255] minutes;< 0.001) but reduced LOS (median [IQR] 4 [3–6] days vs. 10 [7–13] days;< 0.001) and lower rates of ICU admission (7 [6.6%] vs. 21 [19.8%];= 0.002) and post-hepatectomy liver failure (8 [7.5%] vs. 30 [28.3%];= 0.001) after RLS []. Of note, this study included patients of all age groups; after PSM, however, the median age was 69 (IQR 63–72) and 67 (IQR 59–72) for open and robotic surgery, respectively.