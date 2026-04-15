Knowledge, attitudes, and needs concerning fertility and preconceptional health in Germany—insights from a pilot survey
- Open Access
- 14.04.2026
- main topic
Summary
Preconception health plays a key role in maternal and fetal outcomes. However, structured preconception counselling (PCC) has not yet been established in Germany or Austria. To explore knowledge, awareness, and counselling needs, a pilot survey was conducted among 52 participants (41 women, 11 men, 1 unspecified) during the “Long Night of Science” at Ulm University. Fertility knowledge was moderate, with notable gaps regarding age-related fertility decline and other relevant aspects of preconception health (e.g., folic acid intake, normotension, review of medication). Lifestyle factors such as abstaining from alcohol and nicotine were widely acknowledged. Most participants expressed an interest in reproductive health and considered PCC beneficial, preferably delivered by gynaecologists. The findings of our exploratory study underscore the need for developing a structured program for PCC and call for larger representative studies.
Introduction
Despite comprehensive pregnancy care being well established in Germany and worldwide, there is no standardized health care for women prior to pregnancy in most countries. However, the preconception period is a critical and vulnerable time that can have a major impact on maternal and fetal health.
In many countries, the mean age at first childbirth has continuously increased over recent decades [1]. This trend may contribute to the observed “fertility gap” in Germany: while the average number of intended children has remained stable at 1.76, the actual number of children per women has declined to 1.35 [2]. Postponing pregnancy may result in an unfulfilled wish for (further) children, as fertility declines with increasing maternal age. In response to this trend, oocyte cryopreservation, often referred to as social freezing, has gained popularity as a strategy to preserve fertility, although success rates remain limited [3, 4]. At the same time, the prevalence of obesity and diabetes mellitus among young women is rising [5]. Both advanced maternal age and metabolic risk factors are associated with several pregnancy- and delivery-related complications, including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and stillbirth [6‐9]. Furthermore, some congenital anomalies can be partially prevented through lifestyle modifications in the preconceptional period. Even though periconceptional folic acid intake can decrease the incidence of neural tube defects, only 41% of women reported preconceptional folic intake in a German study [10].
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These increasing pregnancy risks highlight the importance of supporting women’s health in the prepregnancy period. The concept of assessing individual risk factors for fertility and potential pregnancy, providing education on reproductive health, and promoting modifications for a better outcome is known as preconceptional counselling (PCC). Preconceptional counselling is recommended by many national and international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) [11‐13]. A range of approaches addressing family planning and prepregnancy health have been developed, ranging from large-scale social marketing campaigns to digital tools, screening checklists, and individual interventions [11, 14‐17]. While recommendations might differ slightly from country to country, there are key aspects of PCC that are consistently reported as integral parts of PCC (Table 1). However, in Germany and Austria, no standardized concepts for PCC and prepregnancy care have been established to date.
Evaluation of medical history
Chronic diseases (especially diabetes mellitus, hypertension, epilepsy), STDs, genetic diseases, thrombophilia, prior obstetric complications, endometriosis
Review of medication
Review of current prescription and over-the-counter medication
Physical examination
Body mass index, blood pressure, pelvic exam if indicated
Assessment of potential toxins
Smoking, alcohol, recreational drugs, exposure to other toxins (pesticides, chemicals, radiation)
Evaluation of psychosocial factors
Mental health issues (e.g., depression), current relationship situation, signs of domestic abuse
Review of latest check-up
PAP smear, vaccination status (MMR, HPV, hepatitis B), dentist appointment
Counselling
Folic acid intake, balanced nutrition, regular physical activity
Consideration of blood/urine test
Hemoglobin, thyroid markers, HbA1c, cholesterol, chlamydia screening
To develop an effective concept for PCC in Germany, we need to gather data on knowledge and needs in the target group of men and women of reproductive age. However, evidence on this topic in Germany remains scarce. To address this gap, we conducted a pilot study as an exploratory step. The survey aimed to provide a descriptive assessment of fertility knowledge, reproductive health attitudes, and perceived counselling needs. The findings are intended to inform future research and to highlight potential implications for the development of a structured concept for PCC in Germany.
Methods
Within a first pilot study, a cross-sectional online survey was conducted to gain insights into the knowledge and perspectives on reproductive health within the general population. Data were collected via an online survey tool (SurveyMonkey Inc., San Mateo, California, USA) distributed during a public science event (“Long Night of Science”) at Ulm University in May 2025. All visitors were invited to fill out the survey. Women and men were eligible to participate, irrespective of their current pregnancy intention. Participation was voluntary and anonymous, and no incentives were provided. The study was approved by the Ethics Committee of Ulm University in May 2025, without the requirement of a formal ethics vote.
The survey took approximately 5–10 min to complete and consisted of 41 items in single-choice, multiple-choice, and open-ended formats. Topics covered included sociodemographic information, knowledge and attitudes toward reproductive health, awareness of fertility-preservation methods, and perceived need for and opinions on reproductive health counselling. The complete questionnaire is provided in the supplementary material in the German original version as well as an English translation (Supplement 1).
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Collected data were exported to SPSS version 28.0.0.1 (IBM Corp., Armonk, NY, USA) for analysis. Descriptive statistics were performed, reporting absolute and relative frequencies. Given the exploratory nature of this pilot study, no inferential statistical analyses were conducted.
Results
A total of 41 women and 11 men completed the survey. One person did not specify their gender; no dropouts were registered. Most participants were aged between 18 and 25 years, were childless, and had a high level of education; 17% reported a currently or previously experienced unfulfilled desire for children. Sociodemographic details are provided in Table 2.
Table 2
Sociodemographic characteristics of survey participants
Characteristics
n
Percent
Sex
Male
11
20.8
Female
41
77.4
Other
0
0
Not specified
1
1.9
Age (years)
< 18
7
13.2
18–25
22
41.5
26–30
5
9.4
31–35
6
11.3
36–40
3
5.7
41–45
3
5.7
46–50
1
1.9
> 50
6
11.3
Confession
Undenominational
22
41.5
Christian
30
56.6
Muslim
0
0
Not specified
1
1.90
Education
Currently in secondary education
7
13.2
Lower secondary school certificate
0
0
Secondary school certificate
2
3.8
University entrance qualification
13
24.5
University degree
31
58.5
Marital status
Married
10
18.9
Divorced
1
1.9
Civil partnership
13
24.5
Relationship
8
15.1
Single, never married
21
39.6
Children
Yes
11
20.8
No
42
79.2
Unfulfilled wish for children
Yes
9
17.0
No
44
83.0
Reproductive health knowledge
Only 7 (13%) participants felt well informed about reproductive health, while the majority (56%) reported already having some knowledge, and 28% reported having insufficient information on the topic. Approximately half of the participants (47%) correctly stated that female fertility begins to decline around the age of 35 years, whereas more than 30% underestimated the onset of age-related fertility decline (ARFD). This was assessed using a single-choice format in which participants were asked to indicate the correct age range in predefined 5‑year intervals. Among those who already had children, only one participant believed that fertility decreases from the age of 40 years onwards while 33% of those without children stated this.
The factors considered as most important for starting into a healthy pregnancy by the respondents were a healthy lifestyle (96%) as well as abstaining from alcohol (94%) and nicotine (92%). Intake of folic acid (58%), achieving normal blood pressure (55%), maintaining a healthy weight (55%), and ensuring that medication is suitable for pregnancy (53%) were considered as important by distinctly fewer of the participants (Fig. 1). Egg freezing and sperm freezing were the most commonly recognized methods of fertility preservation (94% and 73%, respectively), whereas cryopreservation of ovarian (25%) or testicular tissue (13%) was less familiar.
Attitudes towards reproductive health
The most frequently assumed reasons for postponing pregnancy to an older age were the pursuit of career goals (92%) and the priority of other life plans (81%). Other chosen options were lack of money or resources (64%) and an unfulfilled desire (57%) or no desire for children (34%), while 4% stated no definitive reason.
Most respondents agreed that reproductive health is an important topic and that more public information is needed. While about half (49%) reported being interested in fertility and reproductive health, the interest was highest among participants aged 18–35 (61%); 26% of respondents stated that they were not yet interested and 19% reported no interest at all, while 6% were unsure.
Participants expressed a high level of interest in PCC and generally assumed that a structured program would be beneficial for maternal and fetal health (Fig. 2). The most preferred source of information on reproductive health and fertility preservation was the participant’s gynaecologist (86%) followed by social media (68%) and school-based education (66%; Fig. 3). While the majority of respondents indicated they would participate in a PCC program or recommend it to female family members, most were uncertain about their willingness to pay money for such a service (Fig. 2).
Discussion
Preconceptional knowledge and counselling are important factors for improving reproductive health. In this first pilot survey, participants demonstrated moderate fertility knowledge, with notable gaps in the awareness of age-related fertility decline as well as other modifiable factors such as folic acid supplementation, keeping a healthy weight, maintaining normal blood pressure, and medication adjustment if needed.
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Fertility knowledge
Similar patterns have been reported in both national and international studies.
A German study among pregnant women, as well as several surveys from other high-income countries such as Canada, Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, indicate that while awareness of general lifestyle factors is relatively high, knowledge of specific reproductive health recommendations and their possible impact on pregnancy outcomes remains limited [20‐24]. Particularly awareness of the onset of ARFD appears to be low [25, 26]. Furthermore, a recent analysis revealed a shift in the perceived reproductive window towards a higher age across most European countries. In the latter study, participants were asked to indicate the age at which a woman is generally too old to consider any more children. In Germany, this perceived upper age limit for childbearing increased to 42.8 years—an estimation that does not reflect biological reality, as female fertility declines considerably earlier [27]. This trend emphasizes the necessity of raising public awareness of ARFD. A Japanese study suggests that a PCC intervention may influence couples to become pregnant an earlier time [28].
A survey among German university students conducted in 2015 showed comparable knowledge of ARFD to our study but a lower familiarity with egg freezing [29]. This may reflect the increasing popularity of social oocyte freezing for fertility preservation in the past decade. Even though social oocyte freezing is increasingly discussed as a way to counteract ARFD, studies indicate that awareness often exceeds actual uptake, and return rates after cryopreservation remain low, at less than 15% [30]. Misconceptions about the success rates of live births following social oocyte freezing remain common, as many women tend to overestimate the actual rates, which currently average at around a 30% chance of live birth [30, 31].
Female gender and higher education have been consistently associated with higher reproductive health knowledge [26, 32], while other studies also indicate that awareness is higher in parous women, women with infertility issues, and after consulting a health specialist [20, 32‐34]. Due to the limited number of respondents, those trends were not depictable in our study.
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Implications for PCC
The obtained first insights of this exploratory survey with participants expressing interest in receiving information on reproductive health combined with findings from international studies demonstrate a need for education on health in the pre-pregnancy period [35].
Evidence from multiple studies highlights the positive impact of PCC on several health behaviors such as folic acid intake, reduction of alcohol consumption, or nicotine cessation, as well as increasing knowledge [15, 28, 36‐39]. A retrospective analysis of a large data sample in the US showed that women who had received some kind of preconceptional care had a reduced risk of severe maternal morbidity [40]. For women with chronic diseases, PCC has been associated with higher medication adherence as well as reduced preterm birth, fewer low-birthweight babies, and other adverse pregnancy outcomes [38, 41, 42].
Awareness of pregnancy risks is usually higher among women with chronic diseases [43, 44]. However, the prevalence of other risk factors such as obesity or smoking in the preconception period is high, and many women do not perceive themselves as a target for PCC [45‐47]. This emphasizes the importance of offering professional, structured, and easily accessible PCC to the general population, not only to selected high-risk groups.
While the need for structured preconception counselling has been expressed in Germany and other European countries such as Austria and Slovenia [48‐50], to our knowledge, there has not been any research on or implementation of such a structural and standardized tool.
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In our survey, most participants reported a preference for obtaining information on preconceptional health from their gynaecologist. This aligns with findings from the UK and Australia, where healthcare professionals were the most trusted source of reproductive health information [21, 51]. However, time constraints and limited resources within routine care are frequently cited obstacles to the delivery of PCC [52]. Alternative strategies such as digital tools may therefore be valuable complements to physician-based counselling.
Limitations
This study has certain limitations to consider. The primary aim of this exploratory study was to assess the feasibility and comprehensibility of the developed questionnaire. Therefore, the generalizability of the present findings is limited and should be interpreted with caution. The sample size was small and included all genders, and about a quarter of the participants were outside the typical reproductive age range of 18–45 years. As a result, the study population does not adequately represent the target group for PCC.
Furthermore, selection bias is likely. The dominance of younger participants and the high level of education in the sample may have influenced the results. Additionally, the observed interest in reproductive health may be overestimated, as individuals with a particular interest in the topic may have been more motivated to complete the questionnaire.
Due to the small number of survey participants, we were only able to conduct descriptive analyses, whereas interferential statistical testing and subgroup comparisons were not feasible. Consequently, potential associations between sociodemographic characteristics and fertility knowledge or counselling needs could not be examined. Our findings should consequently be regarded as exploratory and hypothesis generating for future studies.
Therefore, further research is needed with a larger-sized and stratified sample to reduce potential bias and enable more robust results with broader generalizability. For better comparability with existing literature, the use of previously validated instruments such as the Cardiff Fertility Knowledge Scale or the Desire to Avoid Pregnancy Scale should be considered [34, 53, 54].
Conclusion
The findings of this exploratory pilot survey demonstrate limited awareness of key reproductive health factors but a clear interest in receiving information on preconceptional health. These results emphasize the importance of developing a structured program for preconception counselling, aiming at better maternal and fetal outcomes. Further research with larger, representative samples is needed to validate these findings and guide the design and implementation of an effective concept to improve preconception health in women.
Acknowledgements
The authors are part of the FePro-Ulm interdisciplinary junior research center of fertility preservation which is included in the CERES (Centers of Reproductive Sciences) network, Germany. We would like to thank Ms. Sylvia Aleksandrova-Yankulovska for her inspiring thoughts and information on this topic.
Funding
This publication is funded by the BMFTR (Federal Ministry of Research, Technology and Space—FKZ 01GR2301).
Declarations
Conflict of interest
L. Zikarsky, K. Hancke, and K. Bundschu declare that they have no competing interests.
Ethical standards
All procedures followed were in accordance with the ethical standards of the responsible committees on human experimentation (institutional and national) and with the Helsinki Declaration of 1975, as revised in 2008.
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