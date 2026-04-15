Knowledge, attitudes, and needs concerning fertility and preconceptional health in Germany—insights from a pilot survey

Introduction

Despite comprehensive pregnancy care being well established in Germany and worldwide, there is no standardized health care for women prior to pregnancy in most countries. However, the preconception period is a critical and vulnerable time that can have a major impact on maternal and fetal health.

1 ]. This trend may contribute to the observed “fertility gap” in Germany: while the average number of intended children has remained stable at 1.76, the actual number of children per women has declined to 1.35 [ 2 ]. Postponing pregnancy may result in an unfulfilled wish for (further) children, as fertility declines with increasing maternal age. In response to this trend, oocyte cryopreservation, often referred to as social freezing, has gained popularity as a strategy to preserve fertility, although success rates remain limited [ 3 , 4 ]. At the same time, the prevalence of obesity and diabetes mellitus among young women is rising [ 5 ]. Both advanced maternal age and metabolic risk factors are associated with several pregnancy- and delivery-related complications, including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and stillbirth [ 6 ‐ 9 ]. Furthermore, some congenital anomalies can be partially prevented through lifestyle modifications in the preconceptional period. Even though periconceptional folic acid intake can decrease the incidence of neural tube defects, only 41% of women reported preconceptional folic intake in a German study [ 10 ]. In many countries, the mean age at first childbirth has continuously increased over recent decades []. This trend may contribute to the observed “fertility gap” in Germany: while the average number of intended children has remained stable at 1.76, the actual number of children per women has declined to 1.35 []. Postponing pregnancy may result in an unfulfilled wish for (further) children, as fertility declines with increasing maternal age. In response to this trend, oocyte cryopreservation, often referred to as social freezing, has gained popularity as a strategy to preserve fertility, although success rates remain limited []. At the same time, the prevalence of obesity and diabetes mellitus among young women is rising []. Both advanced maternal age and metabolic risk factors are associated with several pregnancy- and delivery-related complications, including preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and stillbirth []. Furthermore, some congenital anomalies can be partially prevented through lifestyle modifications in the preconceptional period. Even though periconceptional folic acid intake can decrease the incidence of neural tube defects, only 41% of women reported preconceptional folic intake in a German study [].

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11 ‐ 13 ]. A range of approaches addressing family planning and prepregnancy health have been developed, ranging from large-scale social marketing campaigns to digital tools, screening checklists, and individual interventions [ 11 , 14 ‐ 17 ]. While recommendations might differ slightly from country to country, there are key aspects of PCC that are consistently reported as integral parts of PCC (Table 1 Evaluation of medical history Chronic diseases (especially diabetes mellitus, hypertension, epilepsy), STDs, genetic diseases, thrombophilia, prior obstetric complications, endometriosis Review of medication Review of current prescription and over-the-counter medication Physical examination Body mass index, blood pressure, pelvic exam if indicated Assessment of potential toxins Smoking, alcohol, recreational drugs, exposure to other toxins (pesticides, chemicals, radiation) Evaluation of psychosocial factors Mental health issues (e.g., depression), current relationship situation, signs of domestic abuse Review of latest check-up PAP smear, vaccination status (MMR, HPV, hepatitis B), dentist appointment Counselling Folic acid intake, balanced nutrition, regular physical activity Consideration of blood/urine test Hemoglobin, thyroid markers, HbA1c, cholesterol, chlamydia screening These increasing pregnancy risks highlight the importance of supporting women’s health in the prepregnancy period. The concept of assessing individual risk factors for fertility and potential pregnancy, providing education on reproductive health, and promoting modifications for a better outcome is known as preconceptional counselling (PCC). Preconceptional counselling is recommended by many national and international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO), the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), and the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) []. A range of approaches addressing family planning and prepregnancy health have been developed, ranging from large-scale social marketing campaigns to digital tools, screening checklists, and individual interventions []. While recommendations might differ slightly from country to country, there are key aspects of PCC that are consistently reported as integral parts of PCC (Table). However, in Germany and Austria, no standardized concepts for PCC and prepregnancy care have been established to date.

To develop an effective concept for PCC in Germany, we need to gather data on knowledge and needs in the target group of men and women of reproductive age. However, evidence on this topic in Germany remains scarce. To address this gap, we conducted a pilot study as an exploratory step. The survey aimed to provide a descriptive assessment of fertility knowledge, reproductive health attitudes, and perceived counselling needs. The findings are intended to inform future research and to highlight potential implications for the development of a structured concept for PCC in Germany.