Knock-on effect of periodontitis to the pathogenesis of Alzheimer’s disease?

Summary

Background Alzheimer’s disease has chronic inflammatory components, which can be enhanced by systemic immune activation resulting in inflammation or vice versa . There is growing evidence that chronic periodontitis drives systemic inflammation and finally Alzheimer’s disease. Thus, a link might exist between oral pathogens and Alzheimer’s disease. This may be of special significance as there is an age-related incidence of chronic periodontitis.

Methods In this study, 20 consecutive patients with probable Alzheimer’s disease were investigated. Diagnosis was established by cognitive tests, routine laboratory tests and cerebral magnetic resonance tomography. In 35% of these patients with cognitive impairment pathogenic periodontal bacteria were found.

Results The presence of Porphyromonas gingivalis , the key pathogen and one of the species involved in chronic periodontitis, was found to be associated with lower mini mental state examination scores ( p < 0.03) and with a tendency to lower scores in the clock drawing test ( p = 0.056). Furthermore, association between lower serum concentrations of the immune biomarker neopterin and the presence of Treponema denticola ( p < 0.01) as well as of kynurenine were found in Alzheimer patients positive vs. negative for Tannerella forsytia ( p < 0.05).