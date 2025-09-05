Zum Inhalt
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Isocitrate dehydrogenase inhibition in glioma

  • 04.09.2025
  • short review
Josef Pichler
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Vorasidenib offers a novel treatment option for patients who wish to delay radiotherapy and chemotherapy after surgery for various reasons. Vorasidenib demonstrated significantly improved progression-free survival and time to next intervention, reduced tumor volume, maintenance of patient-reported health-related quality of life, and improved seizure control, as well as a manageable safety profile. The INDIGO trial as a landmark study is presented in the current review article. Isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitor-based therapy is an additional new therapeutic option for IDH-mutated diffuse glioma.
