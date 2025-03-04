Intravitreal therapy—success stories and challenges

Introduction

1 ]. Few interventions in ophthalmology can claim to have had such a transformative impact on the landscape of ocular therapeutics as IVI, which provide a reliable and effective tool against various sight-threatening conditions. Intravitreal injections (IVI) are nowadays the most commonly performed ophthalmic procedure worldwide, with steadily rising numbers []. Few interventions in ophthalmology can claim to have had such a transformative impact on the landscape of ocular therapeutics as IVI, which provide a reliable and effective tool against various sight-threatening conditions.

2 ]. This can be explained by the avascularity of the vitreous body and the highly effective blood–ocular barrier, which together considerably limit penetration of systemically administered drugs [ 3 ]. Before the era of IVI, most diseases of the posterior segment of the eye were largely inaccessible to drug therapy. Intraocular infections, for example, were mostly treated by systemic antibiotics. Although there is evidence that parenteral or oral administration of antibiotics provides measurable intraocular drug levels, those levels were often found to be below the minimum concentration needed to effectively inhibit the pathogen []. This can be explained by the avascularity of the vitreous body and the highly effective blood–ocular barrier, which together considerably limit penetration of systemically administered drugs [].

4 ], which was at that time established as the standard of care by a landmark clinical trial, the Endophthalmitis Vitrectomy Study [ 5 ]. Only in the early 1980s did ophthalmologists start to explore the possibility of administering drugs directly into the vitreous cavity. At first, this approach was primarily used to treat bacterial endophthalmitis with injections of intravitreal antibiotics [], which was at that time established as the standard of care by a landmark clinical trial, the Endophthalmitis Vitrectomy Study [].

6 ]. Systemic administration of ganciclovir had limited success, and both ganciclovir and the only available drug to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection at that time, zidovudine, were myelosuppressive [ 3 ]. Facing this conundrum, ophthalmologists began to inject ganciclovir intravitreally, which led to superior clinical outcomes but carried the disadvantage of requiring weekly injections due to ganciclovir’s short half-life [ 7 , 8 ]. To target this issue, a sustained-release implant for ganciclovir was developed and later approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1996, allowing ophthalmologists to treat CMV retinitis effectively with a reduced treatment burden for patients [ 9 ‐ 11 ]. With the advent of the acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) epidemic in the 1980s/90s, ophthalmologists were facing another challenge. The spread of the cytomegalovirus (CMV), the most frequent opportunistic infection in AIDS patients, frequently resulted in CMV retinitis, with devastating effects on the retina and vision if left untreated []. Systemic administration of ganciclovir had limited success, and both ganciclovir and the only available drug to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection at that time, zidovudine, were myelosuppressive []. Facing this conundrum, ophthalmologists began to inject ganciclovir intravitreally, which led to superior clinical outcomes but carried the disadvantage of requiring weekly injections due to ganciclovir’s short half-life []. To target this issue, a sustained-release implant for ganciclovir was developed and later approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1996, allowing ophthalmologists to treat CMV retinitis effectively with a reduced treatment burden for patients [].

Thus, treating intraocular bacterial and viral infections effectively via IVI marked the beginning of their success story and a paradigm shift in the treatment of sight-threatening ocular diseases. Today, IVI of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) agents dominate the landscape of intraocular therapeutics. They form the cornerstone of treatment for millions of patients with retinal vascular diseases such as neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO) and have revolutionized the management of these conditions, offering significant improvements in vision preservation and quality of life.

However, IVI are not devoid of challenges and controversies. Issues such as the burden of treatment, risk of ocular and systemic complications, and socioeconomic implications underscore the need for ongoing research and innovation in this rapidly evolving field. In this comprehensive review, we examine the evidence supporting the efficacy, safety, and cost effectiveness of IVI, while also exploring emerging trends, future directions, and unanswered questions that warrant further investigation. By shedding light on the remarkable impact of IVI in ophthalmology, our goal is to provide insights that may inform clinical practice of the broader medical community.