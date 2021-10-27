Integrating home treatment into the Austrian child and adolescent mental health care system: an implementation science perspective

The online version of this article () contains supplementary material, which is available to authorized users.

Summary

Background In Austria, similar to other countries, health care planners have considered implementing home treatment (HT) programs for children and adolescents with mental health problems. However, introducing any new service innovation into the complex environment of the child and adolescent mental health care system requires context and implementation issues to be taken into account in advance.

Methods We identified implementation themes from international HT models and developed a questionnaire with open-ended implementation-related questions for Austrian professionals. We analysed the qualitative results alongside the domains in the Context and Implementation of Complex Interventions (CICI) framework to detect key implementation challenges for HT in Austria.

Results We found six implementation themes in international HT models, which formed the basis for development of the questionnaire. Within the qualitative data from ten Austrian professionals who responded to the questionnaire, we identified implementation challenges in all eight context and all four implementation domains of the CICI framework.