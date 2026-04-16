Insights into the Prevalence and Risk Factors of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Among Women in Gujarat

Background Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal condition affecting women of reproductive age, frequently linked to obesity, hyperandrogenism, insulin resistance, and irregular menstruation. The purpose of this cross-sectional study was to explore the prevalence, clinical features, and risk factors of PCOS in women of Gujarat, India.

Method A structured questionnaire was developed based on the existing literature and guidelines for PCOS. Statistical analysis of the data was performed using parameters including mean, standard deviation, percentage, z scores, and derived p values.

Result In total, 1025 women were screened between the ages of 13 and 35 years. According to our results, the prevalence of PCOS in the state of Gujarat is approximately 13.46%. Those with PCOS had considerably higher rates of clinical characteristics such as hirsutism ( p < 0.001), acne ( p < 0.001), and insulin resistance indicators ( p < 0.001). Additionally, irritation ( p < 0.001), mood swings ( p < 0.001), and depression ( p < 0.05) were also statistically significant. Lifestyle choices such as insufficient sleep ( p < 0.001) were identified as a possible cause of the disease. Significant correlations were found between PCOS and the use of contraceptive medications ( p < 0.001), high cholesterol levels ( p < 0.01), and hormonal imbalances, such as high testosterone ( p < 0.001).