19.08.2021 | short review Open Access
Innovative therapy concepts for pediatric brain tumors
- Zeitschrift:
- memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Summary
In recent years, novel insight into molecular mechanisms has allowed the identification of drug targets for various pediatric brain tumors. The aim of this article is to give an overview of new treatment options in neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), novel tyrosine kinase inhibitors that target oncogenic gene fusions in pediatric brain tumors, and antiangiogenesis as promising therapy especially in recurrent medulloblastoma.