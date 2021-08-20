 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
download
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

19.08.2021 | short review Open Access

Innovative therapy concepts for pediatric brain tumors

Zeitschrift:
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Autoren:
Amedeo A. Azizi, Johannes Gojo, Andreas Peyrl
» Zum Volltext PDF-Version jetzt herunterladen
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

In recent years, novel insight into molecular mechanisms has allowed the identification of drug targets for various pediatric brain tumors. The aim of this article is to give an overview of new treatment options in neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1), novel tyrosine kinase inhibitors that target oncogenic gene fusions in pediatric brain tumors, and antiangiogenesis as promising therapy especially in recurrent medulloblastoma.

Unsere Produktempfehlungen

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.1558.0