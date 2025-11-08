Zum Inhalt
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Inhibitory leucocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B4 (LILRB4): a promising prognostic marker in acute lymphoblastic leukemia

  • 07.11.2025
  • original report
Verfasst von
Associate Professor Haydi Sayed Mohamed
Professor Mohamed Osman Azzazi
Professor Mohamed Mahmoud Moussa
Mohamed Ali Soliman
Associate Professor Nour El Hoda Hussein Abdellah
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology

Summary

Background

Inhibitory leucocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B4 (LILRB4) is an inhibitory receptor essential for immune checkpoint pathways. LILRBs are immunological checkpoint factors because their immune-suppressive effect is comparable to that of cytotoxic T‑lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 (CTLA4) and programmed death 1 (PD-1). LILRBs and a similar immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibitory motifs (ITIM)-containing receptor LAIR1 are expressed on and promote tumor growth in hematological and solid cancer cells.

Aim

To measure serum LILRB 4 levels in the peripheral blood of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients and determine its correlation with clinical outcome and disease prognosis.

Methods

This study included 60 newly diagnosed ALL patients between the ages of 18 and 55 eligible for chemotherapy, as well as 30 matched healthy control subjects. The serum LILRB4 concentration was measured using ELISA kits.

Results

Serum LILRB4 level was statistically significantly higher in ALL patients than in healthy controls (1760 ng/L ± 541.208 standard deviation [SD] vs 175.833 ng/L ± 47.88 SD, P value < 0.0001). Positive minimal residual disease (MRD) after induction chemotherapy was associated with higher serum LILRB4 levels than negative MRD (p = 0.038; 1930.55 vs. 1582.14, respectively). Patients who experienced higher serum LILRB4 levels reported high relapse rates (2175 vs. 1748.68, with a p-value of 0.033).

Conclusion

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients had higher LILRB4 levels than healthy controls. Patients with positive MRD after induction had higher serum LILRB4 levels than those with negative residual disease. Patients who experienced higher serum LILRB4 levels reported high relapse rates. Therefore, LILRB4 level in ALL patients can be considered a predictor for relapse.
Titel
Inhibitory leucocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B4 (LILRB4): a promising prognostic marker in acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Verfasst von
Associate Professor Haydi Sayed Mohamed
Professor Mohamed Osman Azzazi
Professor Mohamed Mahmoud Moussa
Mohamed Ali Soliman
Associate Professor Nour El Hoda Hussein Abdellah
Publikationsdatum
07.11.2025
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
memo - Magazine of European Medical Oncology
Print ISSN: 1865-5041
Elektronische ISSN: 1865-5076
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s12254-025-01082-z
