Influence of pancreatic status, CFTR mutations, Staphylococcus aureus and/or Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection/colonization on lung function in cystic fibrosis during a 2-year follow-up period

Summary

Introduction Cystic fibrosis (CF) presents with progressive and chronic deterioration of lung function due to inflammation and colonization/infection of the lungs. This study evaluated spirometry and colonization/infection with Staphylococcus aureus and/or Pseudomonas aeruginosa over a 24-month follow-up period.

Methods A total of 52 CF patients were studied with spirometry: forced vital capacity (FVC), forced expiratory volume in one second of FVC (FEV 1 ), FEV 1 /FVC and forced expiratory flow between 25% and 75% of FVC (FEF 25 –75% ). Colonization/infection was evaluated as predominantly S. aureus , predominantly P. aeruginosa or concomitance of these microorganisms.

Results In CF, there was a higher prevalence of p.Phe508del/ p .Phe508del genotype (16/52; 30.8%) and female gender (33/52; 63.5%). Spirometry (% predicted) markers worsened for the following groups over the 24-month period: (i) male: FVC, FEV 1 , FEV 1 /FVC, FEF 25–75% ; (ii) female: FVC%, FEV 1 , (iii) predominantly S. aureus : FVC, FEV 1 , FEV 1 /FVC, FEF 25–75% ; (iv) predominantly P aeruginosa : FEV 1 /FVC; (v) concomitant S. aureus and P. aeruginosa : FVC, FEV 1 . Age correlated with reduction of FVC(Liter) (Rho = −0.50) and FEV 1 (Liter) (Rho = −0.46). Pancreatic insufficiency and severe cystic fibrosis transmembrane regultador ( CFTR ) mutations were associated with deteriorating lung function.