neuropsychiatrie

Influence of individual illness perception on readiness to change behavior in patients with anorexia nervosa

  • 01.08.2025
  • original article
verfasst von
Leonie Neu, Bsc, Msc
Lucas Maunz
Sophia Vedova
Timo Schurr
Barbara Mangweth-Matzek
Barbara Sperner-Unterweger
Bernhard Holzner
Katharina Hüfner
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie

Summary

Background

Treating patients with anorexia nervosa (AN) is generally prolonged or often ineffective. A key factor influencing treatment is the high level of ambivalence patients feel regarding the necessary behavioral changes. We examined the trajectories of patients’ readiness to change throughout their inpatient stay, considering the influence of their illness perceptions.

Methods

Data from clinical routine monitoring at the Department of Psychosomatic Medicine at Medical University Innsbruck, collected between 2015 and 2024, were analyzed. Monitoring included questionnaires assessing readiness to change (Fragebogen zur Erfassung der Veränderungsbereitschaft [FEVER], biweekly) and the patients’ individual perception of illness (Brief Illness Perception Questionnaire [B-IPQ], weekly). Data analysis was conducted using linear mixed models, considering data from 189 adult patients (2321 data points) diagnosed with AN or atypical AN (F 50.0, F 50.1; 94.9% female; average length of hospital stay 5.3 weeks).

Results

Willingness to change shifted during treatment, with lower precontemplation and higher action scores at discharge. In linear mixed-effects models, higher perceived treatment control, illness concern, and consequences were significantly associated with more advanced stages of change.

Conclusion

The results indicate that an individual’s perception of their illness influences their readiness to change. This underscores the importance of continuously integrating patients’ perceptions into treatment and collaboratively addressing their assumptions and beliefs.
Literatur
Metadaten
Titel
Influence of individual illness perception on readiness to change behavior in patients with anorexia nervosa
Publikationsdatum
01.08.2025
Erschienen in
neuropsychiatrie
Print ISSN: 0948-6259
Elektronische ISSN: 2194-1327
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s40211-025-00540-8