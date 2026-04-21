Individualizing treatment sequence in metastatic luminal breast cancer

1 ‐ 3 ]. After disease progression on CDK4/6 inhibitors, numerous factors influence therapeutic decision-making. These include not only the duration of prior treatment, tumor biology, site of metastasis, and the presence of an ESR1, BRCA 1/2 , or PALB2 mutation or alterations in the PI3K pathway, but also—importantly—the patient’s preferences [ 4 ]. Metastatic breast cancer remains a largely incurable disease, although therapeutic advances have led to meaningful improvements in survival, particularly in luminal breast cancer. Historically, treatment strategies relied on sequential endocrine therapies with chemotherapy reserved for later lines of treatment. However, the implementation of CDK4/6 inhibitors in combination with endocrine treatment changed the therapeutic landscape fundamentally. Since then, this combination has been considered the gold standard in first-line treatment of metastatic luminal breast cancer []. After disease progression on CDK4/6 inhibitors, numerous factors influence therapeutic decision-making. These include not only the duration of prior treatment, tumor biology, site of metastasis, and the presence of an, ormutation or alterations in the PI3K pathway, but also—importantly—the patient’s preferences [].

5 ]. Additionally, according to the ABC guidelines, the detection of a newly acquired ESR1 mutation is also considered a feature of secondary endocrine resistance [ 6 ]. This reflects a shift in the definition of endocrine resistance, moving from a purely clinically based definition focused on the timing of resistance onset to a biomarker-driven definition incorporating measurable biological indicators of resistance. In addition to the emergence of ESR1 mutations, other factors such as an altered immune escape, high intra-tumoral and inter-tumoral heterogeneity, reduced estrogen receptor levels, switch to Luminal B/HER2-enriched PAM 50 phenotype or the emergence of RB1 mutations may also play an important role in the development of endocrine and CDK4/6 inhibitor resistance [ 7 ‐ 10 ]. Clinically, this reflects the identification of biomarker-based groups that guide our treatment decisions. While ESR1 mutations are only very rarely detected in the adjuvant setting, they typically emerge after treatment with aromatase inhibitors and are found in approximately 25–40% of patients with luminal metastatic breast cancer [ 11 ‐ 13 ]. Based on the EMERALD trial, elacestrant became the first oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) approved for the treatment of ESR1 -mutant metastatic breast cancer [ 11 ]. More recently, data from the EMBER-3 trial were presented, demonstrating a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with the oral SERD imlunestrant compared with standard endocrine therapy in patients with ESR1 mutant breast cancer (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.62, p < 0.001; [ 12 , 14 ]). In this study, approximately 60% of patients had received prior treatment with a CDK4/6 inhibitor, whereas in the EMERALD trial, prior exposure to a CDK4/6 inhibitor was mandatory for all patients. Despite demonstrating superiority over standard endocrine therapy, PFS outcomes in these studies remain limited, indicating that many patients experience rapid disease progression within the first months after treatment initiation. Emerging studies such as the phase II trial ELEVATE, evaluating elacestrant in combination with everolimus or abemaciclib, and the phase III trial evERA, in which giredestrant plus everolimus nearly doubled PFS in the ESR1 mutant cohort (HR: 0.38, p < 0.001), support the growing role of combination approaches. Together, these data suggest that SERD monotherapy in the second-line setting may be replaced by combination regimens, with novel endocrine agents increasingly serving as an effective backbone for targeted therapies [ 15 , 16 ]. A novel therapeutic concept was explored in the SERENA-6 trial, which investigated the use of ESR1 mutations as a tool for the detection of molecular progression. Patients receiving ongoing first-line therapy with endocrine therapy plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor underwent regular liquid biopsy testing for the emergence of ESR1 mutations. Upon detection of an ESR1 mutation in the absence of radiological disease progression, patients were randomized either to continue the current therapy until progression or to switch the endocrine partner to the oral SERD camizestrant while maintaining the ongoing CDK4/6 inhibitor. A recent study update demonstrated an improvement in PFS from 9.2 to 16.6 months with a switch to camizestrant (HR: 0.46, p < 0.00001), as well as an improvement in PFS2 (second PFS) from 19.4 to 25.7 months (HR: 0.56, p = 0.00153). Since the therapy switch should likely be counted as a separate line of treatment, this is essentially a comparison between PFS2 and PFS3. Additionally, overall survival (OS) data are still immature and therefore the current results should be interpreted with caution [ 17 , 18 ]. The randomized phase III trials SOLAR‑1 and CAPItello-291 led to the introduction of a new class of agents in the metastatic setting: PI3K/AKT inhibitors [ 19 , 20 ]. The PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway plays a central role in the development of endocrine resistance. In CAPItello-291, capivasertib in combination with fulvestrant resulted in a statistically significant improvement in PFS compared with fulvestrant alone in patients with alterations in the PI3K pathway (HR: 0.50, p < 0.001), which are present in approximately 40% of patients with luminal breast cancer. In this study, approximately 70% of patients had previously been treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor [ 20 ]. In a specific clinical scenario—namely, patients with primary or secondary endocrine resistance in the adjuvant setting and the presence of a PIK3CA mutation—the novel PI3K inhibitor inavolisib may be used based on data from the INAVO-120 trial. In combination with fulvestrant and palbociclib, this regimen demonstrated a significant improvement in PFS from 7.3 to 17.2 months (HR: 0.42, p < 0.001), as well as an OS benefit from 27 to 34 months (HR: 0.67, p = 0.0190), compared with the dual combination of fulvestrant and palbociclib in this patient population with more aggressive tumor biology [ 21 , 22 ]. The definitions of primary and secondary endocrine resistance are helpful in daily clinical practice to better assess different clinical scenarios and, based on this, to discuss the optimal therapeutic strategy with our patients. Primary endocrine resistance is defined as disease progression occurring within the first 2 years of adjuvant endocrine therapy or within the first 6 months of first-line endocrine therapy in the metastatic setting. Secondary endocrine resistance is defined as disease progression occurring after 2 years of endocrine therapy in the adjuvant setting, within 12 months after completion of adjuvant endocrine therapy, or later than 6 months after initiation of endocrine therapy in the metastatic setting []. Additionally, according to the ABC guidelines, the detection of a newly acquiredmutation is also considered a feature of secondary endocrine resistance []. This reflects a shift in the definition of endocrine resistance, moving from a purely clinically based definition focused on the timing of resistance onset to a biomarker-driven definition incorporating measurable biological indicators of resistance. In addition to the emergence ofmutations, other factors such as an altered immune escape, high intra-tumoral and inter-tumoral heterogeneity, reduced estrogen receptor levels, switch to Luminal B/HER2-enriched PAM 50 phenotype or the emergence ofmutations may also play an important role in the development of endocrine and CDK4/6 inhibitor resistance []. Clinically, this reflects the identification of biomarker-based groups that guide our treatment decisions. Whilemutations are only very rarely detected in the adjuvant setting, they typically emerge after treatment with aromatase inhibitors and are found in approximately 25–40% of patients with luminal metastatic breast cancer []. Based on the EMERALD trial, elacestrant became the first oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) approved for the treatment of-mutant metastatic breast cancer []. More recently, data from the EMBER-3 trial were presented, demonstrating a significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) with the oral SERD imlunestrant compared with standard endocrine therapy in patients withmutant breast cancer (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.62,< 0.001; []). In this study, approximately 60% of patients had received prior treatment with a CDK4/6 inhibitor, whereas in the EMERALD trial, prior exposure to a CDK4/6 inhibitor was mandatory for all patients. Despite demonstrating superiority over standard endocrine therapy, PFS outcomes in these studies remain limited, indicating that many patients experience rapid disease progression within the first months after treatment initiation. Emerging studies such as the phase II trial ELEVATE, evaluating elacestrant in combination with everolimus or abemaciclib, and the phase III trial evERA, in which giredestrant plus everolimus nearly doubled PFS in themutant cohort (HR: 0.38,< 0.001), support the growing role of combination approaches. Together, these data suggest that SERD monotherapy in the second-line setting may be replaced by combination regimens, with novel endocrine agents increasingly serving as an effective backbone for targeted therapies []. A novel therapeutic concept was explored in the SERENA-6 trial, which investigated the use ofmutations as a tool for the detection of molecular progression. Patients receiving ongoing first-line therapy with endocrine therapy plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor underwent regular liquid biopsy testing for the emergence ofmutations. Upon detection of anmutation in the absence of radiological disease progression, patients were randomized either to continue the current therapy until progression or to switch the endocrine partner to the oral SERD camizestrant while maintaining the ongoing CDK4/6 inhibitor. A recent study update demonstrated an improvement in PFS from 9.2 to 16.6 months with a switch to camizestrant (HR: 0.46,< 0.00001), as well as an improvement in PFS2 (second PFS) from 19.4 to 25.7 months (HR: 0.56,= 0.00153). Since the therapy switch should likely be counted as a separate line of treatment, this is essentially a comparison between PFS2 and PFS3. Additionally, overall survival (OS) data are still immature and therefore the current results should be interpreted with caution []. The randomized phase III trials SOLAR‑1 and CAPItello-291 led to the introduction of a new class of agents in the metastatic setting: PI3K/AKT inhibitors []. The PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway plays a central role in the development of endocrine resistance. In CAPItello-291, capivasertib in combination with fulvestrant resulted in a statistically significant improvement in PFS compared with fulvestrant alone in patients with alterations in the PI3K pathway (HR: 0.50,< 0.001), which are present in approximately 40% of patients with luminal breast cancer. In this study, approximately 70% of patients had previously been treated with a CDK4/6 inhibitor []. In a specific clinical scenario—namely, patients with primary or secondary endocrine resistance in the adjuvant setting and the presence of amutation—the novel PI3K inhibitor inavolisib may be used based on data from the INAVO-120 trial. In combination with fulvestrant and palbociclib, this regimen demonstrated a significant improvement in PFS from 7.3 to 17.2 months (HR: 0.42,< 0.001), as well as an OS benefit from 27 to 34 months (HR: 0.67,= 0.0190), compared with the dual combination of fulvestrant and palbociclib in this patient population with more aggressive tumor biology [].

Anzeige

ESR1 mutations together with alterations in the PI3K pathway, which are present in approximately 15% of patients. While prospective data on the combination of SERD with PI3K/AKT inhibitors are still lacking, subgroup analyses from the evERA and EMBER-3 trials evaluating giredestrant plus everolimus or imlunestrant plus abemaciclib have shown encouraging improvements in PFS irrespective of these molecular alterations [ 14 , 16 ]. Additional promising data on combination strategies aimed at overcoming endocrine resistance have been provided by the VIKTORIA-1 trial, which investigated the pan-class I PI3K and mTOR inhibitor gedatolisib in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant as a triplet regimen. Recently presented data from the population without PI3K pathway alterations demonstrated a significant improvement in PFS with both triplet (HR: 0.24, p < 0.0001) and doublet therapy (HR: 0.33, p < 0.0001) compared with fulvestrant monotherapy [ 23 ]. In the presence of a germline BRCA 1/2 or PALB2 mutation (5–10%), treatment with a PARP inhibitor such as olaparib or talazoparib remains a recommended therapeutic option [ 24 , 25 ]. Despite the implementation of biomarker-driven targeted therapies, we know that no actionable alteration can be identified in approximately 50% of patients with luminal breast cancer. In this setting, using another CDK4/6 inhibitor after progression on prior CDK4/6 inhibition represents a potential therapeutic strategy. In the postMONARCH trial, 59% of patients had previously received palbociclib, 33% ribociclib, and 8% abemaciclib. Progression-free survival was improved with fulvestrant plus abemaciclib (6.0 months) compared with fulvestrant alone (5.3 months; HR: 0.72; p = 0.02; [ 26 ]). The strategy of CDK4/6 inhibitor rechallenge was also investigated in the phase II trial MAINTAIN and, to some extent, in EMBER‑3 [ 12 , 27 ]. Another treatment option in this context is the combination of fulvestrant plus everolimus or exemestane plus everolimus. A frequently discussed and yet incompletely resolved issue is the optimal management of patients with co-occurring mutations, namely,mutations together with alterations in the PI3K pathway, which are present in approximately 15% of patients. While prospective data on the combination of SERD with PI3K/AKT inhibitors are still lacking, subgroup analyses from the evERA and EMBER-3 trials evaluating giredestrant plus everolimus or imlunestrant plus abemaciclib have shown encouraging improvements in PFS irrespective of these molecular alterations []. Additional promising data on combination strategies aimed at overcoming endocrine resistance have been provided by the VIKTORIA-1 trial, which investigated the pan-class I PI3K and mTOR inhibitor gedatolisib in combination with palbociclib and fulvestrant as a triplet regimen. Recently presented data from the population without PI3K pathway alterations demonstrated a significant improvement in PFS with both triplet (HR: 0.24,< 0.0001) and doublet therapy (HR: 0.33,< 0.0001) compared with fulvestrant monotherapy []. In the presence of a germlineormutation (5–10%), treatment with a PARP inhibitor such as olaparib or talazoparib remains a recommended therapeutic option []. Despite the implementation of biomarker-driven targeted therapies, we know that no actionable alteration can be identified in approximately 50% of patients with luminal breast cancer. In this setting, using another CDK4/6 inhibitor after progression on prior CDK4/6 inhibition represents a potential therapeutic strategy. In the postMONARCH trial, 59% of patients had previously received palbociclib, 33% ribociclib, and 8% abemaciclib. Progression-free survival was improved with fulvestrant plus abemaciclib (6.0 months) compared with fulvestrant alone (5.3 months; HR: 0.72;= 0.02; []). The strategy of CDK4/6 inhibitor rechallenge was also investigated in the phase II trial MAINTAIN and, to some extent, in EMBER‑3 []. Another treatment option in this context is the combination of fulvestrant plus everolimus or exemestane plus everolimus.

Disease biology may also be driven by loss of estrogen receptor expression, which occurs in up to 15% of patients with luminal breast cancer. This further underscores the importance of re-biopsy during the course of metastatic disease in order to identify potentially more aggressive disease phenotypes at an early stage.

28 , 29 ]. In later treatment lines, sacituzumab govitecan demonstrated superior PFS and OS over chemotherapy in the TROPiCS-02 trial in patients who had received at least two prior lines of chemotherapy [ 30 ]. More recent data from the ASCENT-07 trial, however, did not show superiority over chemotherapy when used in earlier lines after at least two prior endocrine therapy regimens [ 31 ]. Another TROP2-directed ADC investigated in metastatic luminal breast cancer is datopotamab deruxtecan. After one to two prior lines of chemotherapy, this agent demonstrated a significant PFS benefit compared with chemotherapy (HR: 0.63, p < 0.0001), but no improvement in OS (HR: 1.01, p = 0.9445), which is likely at least partly attributable to subsequent treatment with other ADC [ 32 ]. Even after exhaustion of endocrine therapy, the treatment landscape of metastatic luminal breast cancer has evolved substantially. Based on data from the DESTINY-Breast04 and DESTINY-Breast06 trials, the antibody–drug conjugate (ADC) trastuzumab deruxtecan represents a highly effective treatment option for patients with HER2-low or HER2-ultralow disease providing a significant prolongation of PFS and OS. Depending on clinical factors and patient preference, oral single-agent chemotherapy with capecitabine is still sometimes used first in routine practice; however, data from DESTINY-Breast06 underscore the efficacy of trastuzumab deruxtecan as the first cytotoxic therapy in this setting []. In later treatment lines, sacituzumab govitecan demonstrated superior PFS and OS over chemotherapy in the TROPiCS-02 trial in patients who had received at least two prior lines of chemotherapy []. More recent data from the ASCENT-07 trial, however, did not show superiority over chemotherapy when used in earlier lines after at least two prior endocrine therapy regimens []. Another TROP2-directed ADC investigated in metastatic luminal breast cancer is datopotamab deruxtecan. After one to two prior lines of chemotherapy, this agent demonstrated a significant PFS benefit compared with chemotherapy (HR: 0.63,< 0.0001), but no improvement in OS (HR: 1.01,= 0.9445), which is likely at least partly attributable to subsequent treatment with other ADC [].

1 Fig. 1 Treatment algorithm for metastatic luminal breast cancer. 1L First line, 2L second line, 3L third line, 4L+ fourth line and beyond, AI aromatase inhibitor Bild vergrößern A potential treatment algorithm is illustrated in Fig.

Anzeige

The widespread use of CDK4/6 inhibitors and the anticipated introduction of oral SERDs in the adjuvant setting will continue to reshape the therapeutic landscape of metastatic luminal breast cancer. Although predictive biomarkers to optimally guide treatment selection and sequencing are still limited, a broad and expanding range of effective agents is now available. Consequently, the major challenge in clinical practice is no longer the lack of therapeutic options, but the optimal sequencing of available treatments. A particular difficulty lies in the interpretation of contemporary clinical trial data and their meaningful integration into routine practice, especially with regard to differing inclusion criteria, such as prior exposure to CDK4/6 inhibitors across treatment settings. In addition, further therapeutic advances are expected with the development of new drug classes, including CDK4, CDK2, and CDK7 inhibitors, as well as novel endocrine therapies such as proteolysis-targeting chimeras (PROTACs), including vepdegestrant, and complete estrogen receptor antagonists (CERANs), such as palazestrant.

Take-home message Metastatic luminal breast cancer after CDK4/6 inhibitors remains heterogeneous, emphasizing the need for adaptive trials to better understand tumor biology and guide individualized treatment.

Conflict of interest C. Suppan: Consulting or Advisory Role: Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Astra Zeneca, Gilead, Daiichi Sankyo, Pierre Fabre; Speakers’ Bureau: Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Pierre Fabre, Astra Zeneca, Gilead, Daiichi Sankyo, Stemline Menarini; Travel, Accommodations, Expenses: Roche, Novartis, Pfizer, Astellas, Astra Zeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Pierre Fabre.

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit