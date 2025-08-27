Incidence of nosocomial infection in the intensive care unit of Ghazi Al-Hariri teaching hospital

Background Nosocomial infections have a significant impact on patients and the healthcare system. These infections lead to severe illness and mortality, prolonged hospitalization, reduced quality of life, and elevated healthcare costs.

Aim To assess and analyze the incidence and characteristics of nosocomial infections in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Ghazi Al-Hariri Hospital, categorize the types of nosocomial infections prevalent in the ICU, and investigate temporal trends in the incidence of nosocomial infections within the ICU.

Methods A prospective cohort study was conducted, collecting information from patients regarding their basic demographic characteristics and clinical features, including the APACHE II score, degree of organ dysfunctions, type of infection, and all procedures performed during patient care within the ICU.

Results Of the patients 40.2% developed nosocomial infections; most were male (58%), aged under 60 years (56%), with a mean age of 54.6 ± 18.7 years. The median ICU stay was 16 days (range: 8–125 days), and the mortality rate was 60%. Medical conditions led to 68% of ICU admissions. The APACHE II scores indicated most patients were in class V (56%) and class III (24%). Ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) was the most common infection (64%), with Acinetobacter baumannii the most prevalent (31%). In patients with nosocomial infection, the following predictors are associated with an increased risk of death: higher APACHE 2 score, increased number of organ dysfunctions, higher SOFA (Sequential Organ Failure Assessment) score, and high CRP (C-reactive protein) levels.