Inadequate pediatric reference ranges impede the diagnosis of X-linked hypophosphatemia and hypophosphatasia in Austria

Introduction
The accurate diagnosis and management of pediatric conditions rely heavily on age-specific reference ranges for laboratory parameters. Unlike the stable, narrow ranges in adulthood, pediatric reference ranges show significant variability throughout childhood, reflecting complex physiological processes of growth and development [1, 2]. Without appropriate age-specific ranges, there is a substantial risk of misinterpreting results, leading to missed diagnoses or unnecessary interventions.
For rare disorders like X‑linked hypophosphatemia (XLH, OMIM 307800) and hypophosphatasia (HPP, OMIM 241510), age-appropriate reference ranges are crucial. These conditions, characterized by abnormal serum phosphate and alkaline phosphatase (ALP) levels, respectively, can be overlooked if adult ranges are applied to pediatric samples. In Austria and many other countries, there is no legal mandate for laboratories to use pediatric ranges or disclose their reference values, exacerbating diagnostic challenges. Despite their importance, many laboratories fail to implement pediatric-specific standards, even with accurate absolute value measurements. This can result in delayed diagnoses and missed opportunities for early intervention in rare disorders where timely diagnosis is critical, yet diagnostic delay is common [3, 4]. This study aimed to assess the use of pediatric reference ranges among Austrian medical laboratories.
Methods
In the absence of publicly accessible data on extramural medical laboratories, a comprehensive web search including recommendation list from health insurances has been performed [5, 6]. A total of 115 laboratories providing clinical services in an extramural setting were identified. Sufficient contact data to dispatch samples was available for 26 individual laboratories. A standardized sample from an adult healthy individual with pathologic values for children (ALP 65 IU/mL, phosphate 1.08 mmol/L) was dispatched to all providers across Austria. Laboratories were instructed to analyze total ALP and serum phosphate, and interpret the results for a 4-year-old girl. Accuracy of absolute value measurements, stated reference ranges and diagnostic interpretation have been analyzed descriptively and compared to available reference data [7]. llama3.1:405b was used for language improvement [8].
Results
In total, 22/26 laboratories (84.6%) completed the analysis and reported results. The findings revealed significant discrepancies in the interpretation and reference range utilization among the participating laboratories. Absolute accuracy of value determination was high with low variability between the different institutes (mean ALP: 66.8 ± 2.6 IU/mL; mean serum phosphate 1.18 ± 0.18 mmol/L).
Regarding serum phosphate levels, four laboratories (18.2%) provided reference values that approximated recommended pediatric ranges [1, 7]. The majority of institutes (12/22. 54.5%) interpreted the test sample’s results as normal, despite the values indicating pathologic hypophosphatemia in all available pediatric reference standards (Fig. 1b).
The interpretation of total ALP levels demonstrated similar inconsistencies. Less than half of the responding institutes (9/26, 40.9%) utilized appropriate pediatric reference values for total ALP. Eight laboratories (36.4%) reported ALP levels as within the normal range, even though they were clearly abnormal for a pediatric sample. Notably, six institutes failed to state any lower limit of normal for ALP, further complicating the interpretation of potentially low values indicative of conditions like HPP (Fig. 1a).
Discussion
Laboratory medicine plays a crucial role in pediatric diagnostics. While clinicians rely on laboratory results, the interpretation provided by laboratories significantly influences clinical judgments. The widespread use of adult reference ranges for pediatric samples poses a substantial risk of misdiagnosis, particularly for conditions like XLH and HPP that rely on early detection of laboratory deviations [9, 10].
The observation that over half of Austrian laboratories misinterpreted pathological phosphate levels as normal is alarming and should be viewed as a transnational issue. Due to this study characteristics, data on the used assay could not be acquired systematically. Variations of reference ranges vary between different manufacturers as shown in the CALIPER database for most commonly used systems (Lower limits of normal: ALP 130–160 IU/L; serum phosphate 1.33–1.57 mmol/L. Upper limits of normal: ALP 315–417 U/L; serum phosphate: 2.09–2.33 mmol/L) [7]. The narrow range of absolute values retrieved by this study suggests a low impact of interassay variability, and primarily insufficiencies in the postanalytical phase, specifically in result interpretation and reporting [10].
The absence of legal requirements for pediatric-specific reference ranges in Austria and most European countries reflects a broader regulatory gap. This leaves correct interpretation of pediatric lab values to the discretion of clinical laboratories, associated with implementation costs. The implications extend beyond XLH and HPP, potentially impacting the diagnosis and management of various pediatric disorders, including immunodeficiencies and nephrologic and hematologic conditions. Consequences may include diagnostic delays, complications, and additional healthcare costs, though data is limited.
Study limitations include potential missed laboratories due to lack of public lists, data limited to extramural institutes, interassay variability and reference values collected only for the specified age and sex of the sample. However, the results indicate a need for enhanced collaboration between laboratory medicine and clinicians.
A three-step approach is suggested to improve laboratory assessment quality:
1.
Raise awareness in laboratory medicine societies and federal health legislation to develop national recommendations for pediatric-specific reference ranges.
2.
Link public health insurance reimbursement to quality standards for pediatric sample reference ranges.
3.
Implement a publicly available white-list of institutes for critical parameters, including standardized pediatric reference ranges, at national and European levels.
Conclusion
This study reveals a significant and widespread deficiency in the use of pediatric reference ranges among Austrian medical laboratories. While single laboratories provide excellent standards, the high rates of misinterpretation in the screening values for X‑linked hypophosphatemia (XLH) and hypophosphatasia (HPP) underscore the urgent need for standardization and mandatory implementation of pediatric reference ranges in medical laboratories across Austria and, by extension, the European Union.
Conflict of interest
This project has been supported by research grants by Kyowa Kirin and Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease. A. Raimann and G. Mindler received consulting and lecturing fees from Alexion, Biomarin, Kyowa Kirin. A. Raimann received lecturing fees from Swixx BioPharma and unrelated project funding from Kyowa Kirin. G. Mindler received travel funds and conference fee support from Newclip. J. Steininger, M. Jablonska and S. Sagmeister declare that they have no competing interests.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Publisher’s Note
Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.