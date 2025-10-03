In the shadow of the “psychopharmacological revolution”: Malaria fever, insulin coma, cardiazol and electroconvulsive therapy at the Vienna Psychiatric University Clinic, 1951–1969

There are 11,720 patients who had 14,919 hospital stays of more than 4 days (each admission counted as a case). Of these, in 6915 cases (46.3%) the above mentioned 4 highly invasive therapeutic interventions were applied. A total of 7755 convulsive, coma and fever cures were administered, including sequences and combinations of several of these therapies during a single stay (10.8%). Patients with a diagnosis from the 5 diagnostic fields on which the study focused received electroconvulsive therapy with 1 or more application 5886 times, malaria fever therapy 772 times and insulin therapy 965 times (in the majority of cases this consisted of insulin coma therapy, for which the clinic was responsible and insulin sub-coma therapy in a proportion estimated at less than 10%). Cardiazol convulsant therapy was used in more than 114 cases.

Around 90,000 medical records from the 2 adult wards during the years 1951–1969 have been preserved. As a rule, the patients were aged 15 years and over, with some exceptions as young as 13 and 14 years old. The loss of files is estimated at just over 20%. For the statistical analysis, a database was created in which data relevant to the project were entered from the medical records of patients who had stayed at the clinic for 5 days or more, and who had been treated with malaria fever therapy and/or had received one of the five following diagnoses: neurosyphilis, intellectual disabilities, or schizophrenic, affective and psychopathic disorders. These five diagnoses were the main indication fields in Vienna of the “‘large’ somatic treatment procedures carried out as cures” [, p. 151] which were, including the malaria fever therapy as ‘non-specific’ therapy outside neurosyphilis, usually referred to as shock therapies at the time. Regarding the inclusion criterion length of stay, the Vienna clinic was a ‘transit ward,’ from which around two thirds of patients were transferred to a psychiatric hospital or discharged within the first few days. Of the patients who stayed longer at the clinic, around half had a diagnosis from these five diagnostic fields.

Sources used in this study were the medical records of the two adult wards of the clinic (kept in the archives of the University Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy of the Vienna General Hospital) for the years 1951–1969 as well as contemporary medical literature, supplemented by individual interviews and written inquiry responses from doctors with first-hand knowledge of the clinic during the period of interest.

Malaria fever therapy

Umstimmung ”). In the 1930s, the three new “heroic therapies” were developed [ 5 , pp. 18–27] Malaria fever therapy was developed as a treatment for progressive paralysis at the end of the First World War at the Vienna clinic under Julius Wagner-Jauregg, following a long period of studying the effects of fever on psychoses and other mental disorders. The success of the therapy and the awarding of the Nobel Prize for Medicine to Wagner-Jauregg in 1927 greatly enhanced the international reputation of Viennese psychiatry. The international discussion and widespread recognition of this invasive somatic therapy led to an increased willingness within psychiatry, which until then had had few therapeutic options, to experiment with treatments that carried significant risks for patients, often caused them considerable pain and triggered fear. In the early 1920s, continuous sleep therapy using the barbiturate Somnifen (F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Basel, Switzerland) was introduced by Swiss psychiatrist Jakob Klaesi; malaria fever therapy was also applied to other psychiatric illnesses and their symptoms as a kind of “shock treatment” to bring about a change of state (“”). In the 1930s, the three new “heroic therapies” were developed [, pp. 18–27] 5 , which alongside malaria fever therapy are the focus of this contribution.

Verwahrlosung ) Malaria fever therapy was the third most common of the four therapies in use on the adult wards during the period under investigation. In total, 869 cases of malaria fever therapy are recorded in the project’s database, including the previously mentioned 772 cases with 1 of the 5 main diagnoses, and a further 97 cases of patients with other diagnoses, such as alcoholism, neurotic illness, states of neglect or depravation ( 6 . As malaria fever therapy was only given a second time in rare instances, the number of cases, as with coma therapy and in contrast to convulsive therapies, roughly equals the number of patients. Its application reached a low in 1959 but rose again in the 1960s to between 35 and 45 applications per year. The last recorded use was in mid-December 1968, shortly before the end of the “Hoff era”: Hans Hoff died on 23 August 1969 while still on active duty. In what follows, we will consider first the application of malaria fever therapy for neurosyphilis (for which it was originally introduced) and then for other conditions.

Treponema pallidum ) and to strengthen the immune system in patients with neurosyphilis through temperatures above 40 °C; the success of the malaria fever therapy alone was estimated by its proponents to lead to a cure in one third of cases, and to an improvement in another third. In Vienna malaria fever therapy was still used during the study period for neurosyphilis, above all for progressive paralysis but occasionally for taboparalysis and tabes dorsalis but almost exclusively in combination with penicillin. In the international contemporary discussion from the 1940s to the 1960s, the question was whether this combination would bring the same or better results than penicillin alone. Hans Hoff and other psychiatrists held that the combination brought significantly better clinical outcomes [ 6 , 7 ]. Others saw the adherence to the combination as a reluctance on the part of older psychiatrists to completely abandon ‘tried and tested’ therapies in favor of new therapies: that it was a generational problem [ 8 ]. The rationale for malaria fever therapy in neurosyphilis was that the fever was expected to kill or weaken the syphilis bacteria () and to strengthen the immune system in patients with neurosyphilis through temperatures above 40 °C; the success of the malaria fever therapy alone was estimated by its proponents to lead to a cure in one third of cases, and to an improvement in another third. In Vienna malaria fever therapy was still used during the study period for neurosyphilis, above all for progressive paralysis but occasionally for taboparalysis and tabes dorsalis but almost exclusively in combination with penicillin. In the international contemporary discussion from the 1940s to the 1960s, the question was whether this combination would bring the same or better results than penicillin alone. Hans Hoff and other psychiatrists held that the combination brought significantly better clinical outcomes []. Others saw the adherence to the combination as a reluctance on the part of older psychiatrists to completely abandon ‘tried and tested’ therapies in favor of new therapies: that it was a generational problem [].

Eventually, the treatment of neurosyphilis with penicillin alone became generally accepted. The opinion had prevailed among many doctors that the results were just as good with the simpler and gentler therapy as with the combination. Moreover, it was also highly significant that the cure of syphilis with penicillin in earlier stages meant that there were few patients suffering from neurosyphilis. According to the database, the number of patients with neurosyphilis at the Vienna clinic fell in the 1950s from 65 in 1951, 35 of whom received malaria fever therapy, to 8 in 1959, 4 of whom received malaria fever therapy.

10 ]. Maintaining a tertian malaria strain using only patients with neurosyphilis, as was still practiced at other clinics in the 1950s 7 , was no longer possible, as this required an unbroken chain of blood transfers from one person to the other and there were not enough patients with neurosyphilis at hand. Expressions of regret about the lack of suitable blood infected with malaria parasites for the treatment of progressive paralysis can be found several times in the specialist publications [].

11 , p. 140] As with other somatic therapies, the application of malaria fever therapy was extended beyond its original indication and came to include intellectual deficiencies, schizophrenia and affective and psychopathic disorders. The frequent use in patients without neurosyphilis is the reason why in Vienna, a “syphilis-free” tertian malaria strain [, p. 140] 8 was maintained at least until 1968, with a brief interruption in 1959.

am Steinhof ) to the University Clinic specifically for malaria fever treatment and then back again were referred to in the records both from the clinic as from the “Steinhof” hospital as “hosts” ( Stammträger ). The abovementioned figures in the 1960s and their regularity suggest the preservation of the malaria strain in patients who were selected for malaria fever therapy but could have been treated with the new psychotropic drugs (neuroleptics, antidepressants) as an alternative. Whether this was indeed the case, the possibility of individual patients being infected without therapeutic indications only to preserve the malaria strain, was one of the questions we tried to answer in our project. One indicator was the fact that patients being sent back from the City of Vienna Psychiatric Hospital Baumgartner Höhe () to the University Clinic specifically for malaria fever treatment and then back again were referred to in the records both from the clinic as from the “Steinhof” hospital as “hosts” (). 9 It is therefore evident that these patients served as regular “‘hosts” for the malaria strain; however, a therapeutic indication for malaria therapy cannot be ruled out as other patients with the same diagnosis and without similar notes in their medical records also received the therapy and furthermore with or without being used as “hosts” through the transfusion of malaria-infected blood to another patient. Therefore, the question of whether the patients were used solely as strain carriers cannot be answered conclusively.

There was no detailed discussion of the indication of malaria fever treatment for the four mentioned nonsyphilitic diagnoses (intellectual deficiencies, schizophrenia, affective and psychopathic disorders) in the contemporary literature; only brief references to its use for these diagnoses were made in the publications consulted or, in the case of “psychopathy”, no references were found at all.

12 , p. 179] 13 ]. From the children’s ward of the Vienna Psychiatric-Neurological University Clinic, whose surviving files enabled the creation of a separate database for the project, and to which a separate article is dedicated in the 2015 project report, early childhood cerebral impairments resulting from birth trauma, encephalitis, postnatal jaundice and conditions classified under the diagnostic category of intellectual disabilities were diagnosed in 22 out of 35 patients who were treated with malaria fever therapy. There are isolated references to the use of malaria fever therapy in neurosyphilis and also in the follow-up treatment of polio after Kauders [, p. 179] 10 at other hospitals, using malaria-infected blood drawn from someone without a syphilis infection, provided by the University Clinic. Although its use in psychiatry in Vienna for these diagnoses was quite frequent (in 609, i.e. almost 79% of the 772 cases), the only detailed explanation for the use of malaria fever therapy found in this period was in the case of children with intellectual disabilities in a publication by the then head of the Vienna University Children’s Clinic []. From the children’s ward of the Vienna Psychiatric-Neurological University Clinic, whose surviving files enabled the creation of a separate database for the project, and to which a separate article is dedicated in the 2015 project report, early childhood cerebral impairments resulting from birth trauma, encephalitis, postnatal jaundice and conditions classified under the diagnostic category of intellectual disabilities were diagnosed in 22 out of 35 patients who were treated with malaria fever therapy. 11 They were mostly private patients from abroad who, after unsuccessful treatment attempts elsewhere, were admitted to the clinic, often through Hans Hoff’s private practice. Their frequent origin from Arab and Turkish regions was likely due not only to the international reputation of Viennese psychiatry but also to Hoff’s connections stemming from his early exile and professional activity in Baghdad.

14 ], whereas the broad application of malaria fever therapy (for both syphilis and non-syphilis-related diseases) can be traced in Vienna up until 1968. In 1948, before the development of the neuroleptic chlorpromazine (Largactil), the Zurich psychiatrist Manfred Bleuler defined “shock and fever therapies” as “concussion therapies” that were useful for treating “all psychopathic conditions that cannot yet be treated causally” [ 15 , p. 147]. In the 1960 edition of his father Eugen Bleuler’s textbook on psychiatry (which he edited), he wrote of “rarely effective” applications of malaria fever therapy outside of progressive paralysis, but without denying its justification if other physical therapies had failed [ 4 , p. 405]. In the Federal Republic of Germany, the use of malaria fever therapy for non-syphilis-related diseases likely ended as early as the mid-1950s with the introduction of neuroleptics 12 , at a time when it was still being used alongside penicillin for the treatment of neurosyphilis. This practice also came to an end in the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG) by the late 1950s [], whereas the broad application of malaria fever therapy (for both syphilis and non-syphilis-related diseases) can be traced in Vienna up until 1968. In 1948, before the development of the neuroleptic chlorpromazine (Largactil), the Zurich psychiatrist Manfred Bleuler defined “shock and fever therapies” as “concussion therapies” that were useful for treating “all psychopathic conditions that cannot yet be treated causally” [, p. 147]. In the 1960 edition of his father Eugen Bleuler’s textbook on psychiatry (which he edited), he wrote of “rarely effective” applications of malaria fever therapy outside of progressive paralysis, but without denying its justification if other physical therapies had failed [, p. 405].

Umstimmung ) Reifung ) [ 11 , p. 140, cf. 13 , p. 425, 19 , pp. 60–1 and 4 , p. 159]. The therapeutic goals of malaria fever treatment in cases of non-syphilitic illness were described in medical records, scientific literature, and eyewitness reports as aiming to induce a shift in psychological state ( 13 . This included patients at risk of suicide or those who often were severely agitated but also cases where the therapy sought to bring patients out of states of stupor or to stimulate psychological development in adolescents with delayed maturation. The therapy was believed to exert a kind of “stress” on the organism, which in turn would trigger a general adjustment process, providing new impulses for psychophysical development and overcoming developmental delays () [, p. 140, cf., p. 425,, pp. 60–1 and, p. 159]. 14

16 , p. 449–50], cases of so-called Pfropfschizophrenie [ 11 , p. 140, 19 , p. 60–1], and adolescents diagnosed with psychopathy and delayed intellectual development [ 13 , p. 425]. Intensive contact between doctors and nursing staff on the one hand and the patient on the other during the treatment was expected to open the patient up to psychotherapeutic intervention. Malaria fever therapy was used to treat motor-neurological symptoms in children with intellectual disabilities [, p. 449–50], cases of so-called, p. 140,, p. 60–1], and adolescents diagnosed with psychopathy and delayed intellectual development [, p. 425]. Intensive contact between doctors and nursing staff on the one hand and the patient on the other during the treatment was expected to open the patient up to psychotherapeutic intervention. 15

Plasmodium vivax (the causative agent of tertian malaria) was transmitted to mainly male patients with diagnoses and symptoms that were treated elsewhere with the new psychotropic drugs and/or psychotherapy or with other physical cures, electroconvulsive or insulin coma therapy, sleep or twilight cures. At the same time, in Vienna, in the vast majority of cases with diagnoses other than neurosyphilis that met the inclusion criteria of this project, no malaria fever therapy was given. Female patients with one of the four non-neurosyphilis diagnoses were treated with malaria fever therapy in only 13 cases (out of 596 patients); no explanation was found for this comparatively rare use in women. In neurosyphilis cases, where malaria fever treatment was assumed to be specifically and causally effective, the ratio was much more balanced, with 51 women to 112 men.

The indication decision for the non-specific somatic therapies, as for malaria fever therapy outside neurosyphilis, was made based on an assessment of symptoms and not on the ultimate diagnosis.