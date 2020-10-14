 Skip to main content
13.10.2020 | case report Open Access

Important aspects in the assessment of bilingual children with suspected language impairment: The Vienna Model

Zeitschrift:
neuropsychiatrie
Autoren:
Ao.Univ.Prof. Dr. phil. Brigitte Eisenwort, Carolin Schmid, Maksim Tilis, Dmitrij Tsoy, Gabriela Diendorfer-Radner, Anika Sedlaczek, Claudia Klier
Summary

Background

Due to demographic changes over the last few decades, the number of multilingual children has grown rapidly. Many of them face problems in learning their second language. Similarities between linguistic manifestations of stages of second language acquisition and an impairment of language acquisition cause a diagnostic dilemma. The Vienna Model of language assessment in multilingual children will be presented.

Methods

A key feature of our procedure is the integration of medical students as native speakers in diagnosing acquisition of the first language. A case study of a boy with Russian as first language illustrates the procedure.

Results

The Vienna Model of language assessment in multilingual children offers the possibility to evaluate language competence in a differentiated manner with support of medical students as native speakers. Based on the bilingual assessment on different linguistic levels the diagnosis ICD-10 F80.0 is given. The subsequent short therapy showed an improvement regarding phonological competence.

