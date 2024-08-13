Importance of allogeneic stem cell transplantation in myelofibrosis

Myelofibrosis (MF), including the subentities primary myelofibrosis (PMF), prefibrotic myelofibrosis (prePMF), postessential thrombocythemia myelofibrosis (postET MF), and postpolycythemia vera myelofibrosis (postPV MF), in general is a high-risk disease, mainly due to the risk of leukemic transformation in about 25% of patients within 10 years []. Despite recent progress of drug therapy (especially janus kinase (JAK) inhibition), allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT) is still the only curative treatment with improvement in overall survival (OS) during the last 20 years, reaching 5‑year OS rates > 50% []. The challenge is to identify the right candidates and the best timepoint for alloSCT and to define optimized strategies of how to perform the procedure. This article provides an overview of these key issues in the treatment of patients with MF.

This review is based on Onkopedia guidelines by the Deutsche/Österreichische/Schweizerische Gesellschaften für Hämatologie und Onkologie, the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT), and the European Leukemia Net (ELN), including a screening of PubMed with the keywords myelofibrosis and allogeneic SCT .

Patient selection for alloSCT

After diagnosis of MF, classification of the imminent disease risk is crucial. The risk scores established for the respective MF subentity should be used for this purpose. For PMF and prePMF, these are the Dynamic International Prognostic Scoring System (DIPSS(-plus)) score or Mutation-enhanced International Prognostic Scoring System Version2 (MIPSS-v2). The latter should be preferred, as beyond cytogenetics prognostically important molecular genetic parameters are also included. Therefore, in addition to the karyogram and the classical driver mutations, the well-known molecular high-risk mutations should be determined (Table 1). With this information, MF patients can be categorized into different risk groups. This should not only be done at initial diagnosis, but also repeatedly during follow-up to detect possible progression. For patients with postET/PV MF, the MYelofibrosis SECondary to PV and ET (MYSEC score) has been established [].

Based on these scores, the disease can then be classified into four risk categories (low/intermediate-1/intermediate-2/high-risk) according to DIPSS-plus or the 5‑level classification according to MIPPS-v2 (very low/low/intermediate/high/very high risk). Ten-year overall survival (OS) according to MIPPS-v2 ranges from 86 to 3% []. In general, the lower risk groups are initially just monitored (watch and wait strategy) or treated by drug therapy, in particular JAK inhibitors. In contrast, higher risk patients in principle have an indication for alloSCT (Fig. 1). This separation is mainly based on a large retrospective study published before the JAK inhibitor era, including 443 patients from several registries, 188 treated by alloSCT and 255 by conventional therapy []. The study showed that patients with DIPSS intermediate‑2 risk or high risk benefit from an alloSCT in terms of OS, while patients with low risk had a worse outcome after transplantation. For patients with intermediate‑1 risk, OS benefit was evident after 15–20 years only. Hence, current guidelines recommend alloSCT in intermediate‑1 risk if additional individual risk factors, such as TP53 mutations, are identified [].

Independently from current risk status, each newly diagnosed MF patient that might be eligible for alloSCT based on age and comorbidities should be referred to a transplant center for counseling. In patients without a clear transplant indication at that timepoint, we find it reasonable to perform HLA typing and screening of the core family for a potential donor to be prepared for the case of a later disease progression, which may then define the indication for alloSCT. These patients must be carefully monitored in order not to miss the timepoint for another referral to the transplant center once disease progression occurs.

In patients with indication for alloSCT on the basis of their individual risk score, an immediate search for both related and unrelated donors is indicated. Furthermore, the particular probability of survival after alloSCT must be calculated using the Myelofibrosis Transplantation Scoring System (MTSS) []. In addition to clinical and molecular parameters (age, KPS, leucocytes, platelets, CARL/MPL/ASXL1), the score considers the degree of HLA match between patient and a potential donor. This results in a 4-level score for the 5‑year OS probability, ranging from 34 to 90%. Hence, patients with a disease risk suggesting an indication for alloSCT are finally regarded as good transplant candidates if they achieve low and intermediate transplant-related risk according to MTSS, while the decision in patients with MTSS high risk or very high risk must be individualized (Fig. 1). Since the MTSS does not include comorbidities, it may be useful to additionally use the general risk score for alloSCT (HCT-CI), especially since it has recently been shown to be a valid tool for MF as well []. Once indicated, alloSCT should be planned and performed as soon as possible. As outlined below, specific treatment in particular using ruxolitinib might be indicated before proceeding to alloSCT.