 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

02.07.2020 | original article

Impact of sense of coherence on quality of life in patients with multiple sclerosis

Zeitschrift:
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Autoren:
Biljana Štern, Lijana Zaletel-Kragelj, Tanja Hojs Fabjan
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Aim

Aiming at finding an effective way of empowering patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) to cope with their disease, the objective of the study was to explore the impact of sense of coherence (SOC) on their health-related quality of life (HRQoL).

Methods

A total of 134/150 eligible MS patients followed-up at the Department of Neurology of the University Medical Centre Maribor, Slovenia, completed a multiple sclerosis quality of life 54 questionnaire (MSQoL-54) for assessment of HRQoL, and SOC-13-item questionnaire for assessment of SOC in 2013. Multiple linear regression was used to analyze the association between the SOC score and mental and physical subscores of MSQoL-54 adjusted to disease-related and sociodemographic characteristics as potential confounders.

Results

In a univariate analysis SOC score proved to be the strongest predictor of mental subscore of MSQoL-54 (b = 0.834; p < 0.001) explaining 35.6% of its variance. When adjusted for confounders, it retained its position as the most important predictor (b = 0.758; p < 0.001). On the other hand, SOC score was a slightly less important predictor of physical subscore of MSQoL-54, being the fourth strongest factor (b = 0.582; p < 0.001) in univariate analysis explaining 19.1% of the variance; however, when adjusted for confounders, its importance slightly increased by becoming the third most important predictor (b = 0.508; p < 0.001).

Conclusion

Based on the results of the present study, we can propose SOC as an important and suitable intervention targeted outcome to consider in managing both aspects of MS difficulties.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 0.849.0