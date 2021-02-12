11.02.2021 | main topic Open Access
Imaging of pediatric bone and growth disorders: Of diagnostic workhorses and new horizons
Children and adolescents with bone and growth disorders require interdisciplinary care from various specialists including pediatric radiologists with a focus on musculoskeletal disorders. This article covers routine topics, differential diagnoses, and selected research imaging in children with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), X‑linked hypophosphatemic rickets (XLH), achondroplasia, and other bone and growth disorders from the standpoint of a tertiary referral center.