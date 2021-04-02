Hypothyroidism as a cause of ileus after laparoscopic appendectomy

Case presentation

A 53-year-old Caucasian woman presented with acute right lower quadrant pain. Computed tomography (CT) scan revealed appendicitis and the patient underwent laparoscopic appendectomy. She was discharged on postoperative day one with antibiotics for an incidentally noted Urinary tract infection (UTI) and antifungals for candida vaginosis. On postoperative day three, she developed abdominal distention and pain and nausea. She returned to the emergency department, where imaging demonstrated dilated bowel loops suggestive of small bowel obstruction or ileus. She was placed on bowel rest and a nasogastric tube (NGT) drained ample gastric contents. After initial improvement, she refused to keep the NGT. Within 24 hours she again developed abdominal distention and pain and chest discomfort, and cardiac workup was initiated. Troponins were negative and electrocardiogram (ECG) was negative for myocardial ischemia; however, low voltage QRS complexes were noted. Upon further questioning, the patient revealed that she had a diagnosis of mild hypothyroidism but had been weaned off her thyroxine three months ago. Her thyroxine stimulating hormone (TSH) was found elevated. Intravenous thyroid hormone replacement therapy was started and the patient improved overnight, passed ample gas and had multiple bowel movements. She was discharged with restored bowel function and much improved clinical condition with follow-up with endocrinology.