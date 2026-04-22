Hyperparathyroidism: then and now

Felix Mandl

Julius von Hochenegg

Anton von Eiselsberg

Jakob Erdheim

The development of surgical endocrinology and the eventful history of the Viennese Medical School in the twentieth century are marked by two important dates: after unsuccessful treatment with parathyroid extract and parathyroid transplantation, on 30 July 1925, the then 33-year-old surgeon, in his 6th year of training, was the first to successfully search for a parathyroid tumor by bilateral cervical exploration []. He was supported by his surgical teacher,(* 2 August 1859 in Vienna; † 11 May 1940 in Vienna), head of the Second Department of Surgery (1904–1930), who was mainly interested in colorectal surgery []. The decision for the first parathyroidectomy proceeded under the critical observation of(* 31 July 1860 in Steinhaus near Wels; † 25 October 1939 in Sankt Valentin), head of the First Department of Surgery (1901–1931). Apart from general and neurosurgery, Eiselsberg had a keen interest in parathyroid metabolism, preventing hypoparathyroidism with severe tetany after thyroid operations [] and supported by the experimental parathyroid studies carried out by pathologist(* 24 May 1874 in Boryslaw; Austro-Hungarian Empire; † 18 April 1937 in Vienna) …