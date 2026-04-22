Zum Inhalt

Erweiterte Suche

Ergebnisvorschau für Ihre aktuellen Suchbegriffe: 0

Suchoperatoren:

Sie können Operatoren mit Ihrer Suchanfrage kombinieren, um diese noch präziser einzugrenzen. Klicken Sie auf den Suchoperator, um eine Erklärung seiner Funktionsweise anzuzeigen.
Findet Dokumente mit genau dieser Wortgruppe in exakt dieser Schreibweise und Reihenfolge (z.B. "employer branding").
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe zusammen vorkommen (z.B. vertrieb UND bonus).
Findet Dokumente, in denen einer der beiden oder beide Begriffe vorkommen (z.B. porsche OR volkswagen).
Findet Dokumente, in denen alle Begriffe vorkommen. Das Leerzeichen wird als UND interpretiert (z.B. mensch roboter alltag).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff nach NOT nicht vorkommt (z.B. ford NOT "harrison ford").
Findet Dokumente, in denen der gesuchte Begriff mehr als n mal vorkommt. n steht für eine beliebige Anzahl (z.B. COUNT(getriebe)>8).
Findet Dokumente, in denen beide Begriffe in beliebiger Reihenfolge innerhalb von maximal n Worten zueinander stehen. Empfehlung: Wählen Sie zwischen 15 und 30 als maximale Wortanzahl (z.B. NEAR(hybrid, antrieb, 20)).
Findet Dokumente, in denen der Begriff in Wortvarianten vorkommt, wobei diese VOR, HINTER oder VOR und HINTER dem Suchbegriff anschließen können (z.B., leichtbau*, *leichtbau, *leichtbau*).
Findet Dokumente mit dem Suchbegriff in verschiedenen Schreibweisen. Das ? steht für eine einzige Stelle (z.B. organi?ation).
Sonderzeichen werden als UND interpretiert (z.B. Mann + Hummel).
 Anmelden
Nach oben
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Hyperparathyroidism: then and now

  • 01.04.2026
  • editorial
Erschienen in:
Verfasst von
Bruno Niederle
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift | Ausgabe 7-8/2026

Auszug

The development of surgical endocrinology and the eventful history of the Viennese Medical School in the twentieth century are marked by two important dates: after unsuccessful treatment with parathyroid extract and parathyroid transplantation, on 30 July 1925, the then 33-year-old surgeon Felix Mandl, in his 6th year of training, was the first to successfully search for a parathyroid tumor by bilateral cervical exploration [1]. He was supported by his surgical teacher, Julius von Hochenegg (* 2 August 1859 in Vienna; † 11 May 1940 in Vienna), head of the Second Department of Surgery (1904–1930), who was mainly interested in colorectal surgery [2]. The decision for the first parathyroidectomy proceeded under the critical observation of Anton von Eiselsberg (* 31 July 1860 in Steinhaus near Wels; † 25 October 1939 in Sankt Valentin), head of the First Department of Surgery (1901–1931). Apart from general and neurosurgery, Eiselsberg had a keen interest in parathyroid metabolism, preventing hypoparathyroidism with severe tetany after thyroid operations [3] and supported by the experimental parathyroid studies carried out by pathologist Jakob Erdheim (* 24 May 1874 in Boryslaw; Austro-Hungarian Empire; † 18 April 1937 in Vienna) …
Nächster Artikel Hyperparathyroidism: historical milestones and modern therapeutic strategies
Titel
Hyperparathyroidism: then and now
Verfasst von
Bruno Niederle
Publikationsdatum
01.04.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift / Ausgabe 7-8/2026
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-026-02738-4
Dieser Inhalt ist nur sichtbar, wenn du eingeloggt bist und die entsprechende Berechtigung hast.

Weitere Artikel der Ausgabe 7-8/2026

ÖGP Grants & Stipendien 2026

  • mitteilungen der österreichischen gesellschaft für pneumologie

Primary hyperparathyroidism: targeted, focused exploration with “selective” parathyroidectomy

  • Open Access
  • review article

MUW researcher of the month: Dr. Dennis Wienand

  • MUW researcher of the month

Neuropsychiatric manifestations of primary hyperparathyroidism

  • Open Access
  • review article

Bone metabolism in primary hyperparathyroidism

  • Open Access
  • review article

Effect of parathyroidectomy on stone recurrence in primary hyperparathyroidism

  • Open Access
  • review article