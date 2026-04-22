Hyperparathyroidism: then and now
- 01.04.2026
- editorial
Auszug
The development of surgical endocrinology and the eventful history of the Viennese Medical School in the twentieth century are marked by two important dates: after unsuccessful treatment with parathyroid extract and parathyroid transplantation, on 30 July 1925, the then 33-year-old surgeon Felix Mandl, in his 6th year of training, was the first to successfully search for a parathyroid tumor by bilateral cervical exploration [1]. He was supported by his surgical teacher, Julius von Hochenegg (* 2 August 1859 in Vienna; † 11 May 1940 in Vienna), head of the Second Department of Surgery (1904–1930), who was mainly interested in colorectal surgery [2]. The decision for the first parathyroidectomy proceeded under the critical observation of Anton von Eiselsberg (* 31 July 1860 in Steinhaus near Wels; † 25 October 1939 in Sankt Valentin), head of the First Department of Surgery (1901–1931). Apart from general and neurosurgery, Eiselsberg had a keen interest in parathyroid metabolism, preventing hypoparathyroidism with severe tetany after thyroid operations [3] and supported by the experimental parathyroid studies carried out by pathologist Jakob Erdheim (* 24 May 1874 in Boryslaw; Austro-Hungarian Empire; † 18 April 1937 in Vienna) …
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