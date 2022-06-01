 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

31.05.2022 | Case report

Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state in children: case report and review of the literature

verfasst von: Iraj Shahramian, Pouya Ostad Rahimi, Sepideh Radvar

Erschienen in: Journal für Klinische Endokrinologie und Stoffwechsel

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Abstract

Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state (HHS) is a rare complication in children and a life-threatening emergency that presents with a significant increase in blood sugar and hyperosmolarity with or without low ketosis. This study reports the case of a 9-year-old boy with severe HHS due to type 1 diabetes. The patient’s initial serum glucose level was 1600; however, he was discharged in a stable condition. The patient presented many of the known complications of HHS, including decreased level of consciousness, hypovolemic shock, acute kidney injury, and very high serum glucose levels. The patient responded well to invasive fluid resuscitation and insulin administration, was discharged in good general condition without HHS-related complications, and was followed up with insulin therapy. As the prevalence of HHS in children is increasing, it is necessary for physicians to be aware of the unusual manifestations in children, especially children with type 1 diabetes, and to have the ability to diagnose and manage HHS and differentiate it from diabetic ketoacidosis.
Literatur
1.
Stoner GD (2017) Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state. Am Fam Physician 96(11):729–736 PubMed
2.
3.
Cochran JB, Walters S, Losek JD (2006) Pediatric hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome: diagnostic difficulties and high mortality rate. Am J Emerg Med 24(3):297–301 CrossRef
4.
Mohn A, Polidori N, Castorani V, Comegna L, Giannini C, Chiarelli F, Blasetti A (2021) Hyperglycaemic hyperosmolar state in an obese prepubertal girl with type 2 diabetes: case report and critical approach to diagnosis and therapy. Italian J Pediatr 47(1):1–6 CrossRef
5.
D’Ambrosio F, Marranzini-Rodriguez I, Castaneda RA, Boucher-Berry C (2020) Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state as initial presentation of type 1 diabetes in children. J Endocr Soc 4(Supplement_1):MON-84 CrossRef
6.
Zeitler P, Haqq A, Rosenbloom A, Glaser N (2011) Hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome in children: pathophysiological considerations and suggested guidelines for treatment. J Pediatr 158(1):9–14 CrossRef
7.
Rosenbloom AL (2010) Hyperglycemic hyperosmolar state: an emerging pediatric problem. J Pediatr 156(2):180–184 CrossRef
8.
Hernández Moreno A, Sanz Fernández M, Ballesteros Pomar MD, Rodríguez Sánchez A (2016) Hiperglycemic hyperosmolar state: an unsual way of first appearance of type 1 diabetes in children. Endocrinol Nutr 63(5):252–253 CrossRef
9.
Adeyinka A, Kondamudi NP (2020) Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic nonketotic coma (HHNC, hyperosmolar hyperglycemic nonketotic syndrome). StatPearls, Treaseure Island
10.
Rafique S, Ahmed FW (2020) A case of combined diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state in a patient with COVID-19. Cureus 12(7):e8965 PubMedPubMedCentral
11.
Chan KH, Thimmareddygari D, Ramahi A, Atallah L, Baranetsky NG, Slim J (2020) Clinical characteristics and outcome in patients with combined diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state associated with COVID-19: A retrospective, hospital-based observational case series. Diabetes Res Clin Pract 166:108279 CrossRef
12.
Rains JL, Jain SK (2011) Oxidative stress, insulin signaling, and diabetes. Free Radic Biol Med 50(5):567–575 CrossRef
13.
Karslioglu French E, Donihi AC, Korytkowski MT (2019) Diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic syndrome: review of acute decompensated diabetes in adult patients. BMJ 365:l1114 CrossRef
14.
Reddy A, Finley L, Horrall S (2019) Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic syndrome in a young boy. Proc (Bayl Univ Med Cent) 32:627–628
15.
Nakazawa H, Naruse Y, Mori M, Hiramoto R (2021) Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic syndrome induced by diazoxide and furosemide in a 5-year-old girl. Clin Pediatr Endocrinol 30(3):139–142 CrossRef
16.
Tsai SL, Hadjiyannakis S, Nakhla M (2012) Hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome at the onset of type 2 diabetes mellitus in an adolescent male. Paediatr Child Health 17(1):24–26 CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Hyperosmolar hyperglycemic state in children: case report and review of the literature
verfasst von
Iraj Shahramian
Pouya Ostad Rahimi
Sepideh Radvar
Publikationsdatum
31.05.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Journal für Klinische Endokrinologie und Stoffwechsel
Print ISSN: 1998-7773
Elektronische ISSN: 1998-7781
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s41969-022-00164-1

Version: 0.1972.0