Hydrogen peroxide 40% versus trichloroacetic acid 70% in the treatment of seborrheic keratosis

Background and objective Seborrheic keratosis (SK) is a common benign epidermal tumor for which the optimal noninvasive treatment has not yet been definitely clarified. Hydrogen peroxide 40% (H 2 O 2 ) is the only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved topical agent for raised SK, whereas trichloroacetic acid (TCA) is widely used for chemical ablation. This study compared the clinical efficacy, dermoscopic improvement, safety, and patient satisfaction of H 2 O 2 40% versus TCA 70% in SK treatment.

Methods In this randomized controlled study, 64 patients were assigned to H 2 O 2 40% ( n = 32) or TCA 70% ( n = 32) applied over two to four sessions at 2‑week intervals. Outcomes included physician lesion assessment (PLA), lesion dimensions, subjective self-assessment (SSA), dermoscopic features, adverse events, and patient satisfaction.

Results Trichloroacetic acid 70% demonstrated significantly greater efficacy, with complete lesion clearance in 43.8% versus 0% in the H 2 O 2 group ( p < 0.001). Dermoscopic clearance was achieved in 56.3% versus 6.3% ( p < 0.001), respectively. Patient satisfaction was significantly higher with TCA ( p = 0.001). Mild scarring occurred in 25% of TCA-treated patients, while no scarring or pigmentary complications were observed with H 2 O 2 .

Conclusion Trichloroacetic acid 70% provides superior clinical and dermoscopic clearance compared with H 2 O 2 40%, albeit with a higher risk of mild scarring; H 2 O 2 is safer but less effective. Limitations include the lack of prospective trial registration, the single-center design, the small sample size with short follow-up, potential performance bias, and limited generalizability. This study was not prospectively registered.