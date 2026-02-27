Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination: clinical evidence and future vaccine directions
- 26.02.2026
Summary
The introduction of prophylactic human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines has been a major step forward in preventive oncology. Initial randomized trials demonstrated that vaccination effectively prevents persistent HPV infection and precancerous disease. More recently, population-based data have shown striking reductions in invasive cervical cancer. Long-term follow-up studies confirm sustained immunity without evidence of waning protection, indicating that booster doses are not required. Evidence is also accumulating that a single vaccine dose may provide protection comparable to two doses, a finding with major implications for affordability and global access. Reaching the World Health Organization 2030 elimination target will, however, require continued progress.
Introduction
Human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections and is related to premalignant and malignant lesions of cervix, vulva, vagina, penis, and oropharynx [1]. Globally, HPV is responsible for around 630,000 new cancer cases each year, with cervical cancer accounting for the vast majority [2].
The introduction of the quadrivalent HPV vaccine (Gardasil ®, MSD, Rahway, NJ, USA)—targeting HPV 6, 11, 16, and 18—in 2006 represented a milestone in preventive oncology [3]. Since then, large-scale vaccination programs have been introduced worldwide, with accumulating evidence not only for the prevention of HPV infection and precancerous lesions but for striking reductions in invasive cervical cancer [4]. Scientific advances continue to expand the field, with simplified dosing schedules and new polyvalent vaccines offering the potential to further increase protection and accessibility.
This article provides a brief overview of the clinical evidence on HPV vaccination, discusses long-term effectiveness, and highlights developments in vaccine design and implementation.
Evidence from randomized trials
Randomized controlled trials first established the efficacy of HPV vaccination by demonstrating high protection against persistent infection and precancerous lesions. Building on this foundation, large-scale registry studies have provided compelling evidence that these effects translate into substantial reductions in invasive cervical cancer. In Sweden, Lei et al. showed that women vaccinated before the age of 17 had an 88% lower risk of cervical cancer compared with unvaccinated peers, while vaccination between ages 17 and 30 conferred a smaller but still significant 53% reduction [4]. Falcaro et al. analyzed data from a population-based cancer registry in England between 2006 and 2019, and described that girls vaccinated at ages 12–13 experienced an 87% reduction in cervical cancer and a 97% reduction in cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 (CIN3) [5]. In Denmark, Kjaer et al. reported similar findings: vaccination before age 16 was associated with an 86% lower risk of cervical cancer (IRR 0.14), and vaccination at 17–19 years showed a nonsignificant 68% reduction (IRR 0.32) [2]. Most recently, Scottish data published by Palmer et al. demonstrated that no invasive cancers were observed among women vaccinated at ages 12–13, regardless of whether they received one, two, or three doses [6].
Long-term immunity and durability of protection
A long-term follow-up study in Denmark, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden published by Kjaer et al. evaluated young women (16–23 years) who had received three doses of the quadrivalent HPV vaccine in the FUTURE II trial. No cases of HPV16/18-related high-grade cervical dysplasia were detected in the per-protocol cohort (n = 2121). This corresponded to a vaccine effectiveness of 100% (95% confidence interval [CI] 94.7–100) sustained for at least 12 years. Antibody responses remained robust, with > 90% seropositivity for HPV6/11/16 and 52% for HPV18 by competitive Luminex assay, while all four types exceeded 90% seropositivity using a more sensitive IgG assay [3, 7].
Single dose vaccination
Real-world experience indicates that one dose of HPV vaccination is highly effective, especially when administered at a young age. The World Health Organization (WHO) has published a position paper recommending one or two doses up to the age of 20 years, or two doses thereafter in immunocompetent females [8]. This single-dose schedule is certainly attractive, not only for low resource countries and already more than 70 countries have adopted a single dose schedule. However, evidence is limited and there is an ongoing randomized-controlled trial in Kenia demonstrating high clinical efficacy up to 3 years [9]. However, long-term data are limited, no data exist in males, and no cross-protection has been demonstrated for a single dose.
Vaccination after HPV infection
It is known that a natural HPV infection induces only limited immunity. Less than half of women develop detectable antibodies, and the proportion is even lower in men [10, 11]. Naturally acquired antibodies confer minimal protection and are far less effective than vaccine-induced responses [12]. Clinical data show that vaccine efficacy is comparable in women with or without serological evidence of prior exposure [13]. On the other hand, vaccination has no therapeutic effect in the presence of an active HPV infection. Nonetheless, since most individuals are infected with only one HPV type at a time, the vaccine still offers immediate protection against the other oncogenic types. Furthermore, as natural infection does not establish durable immunity, vaccination also safeguards against reinfection with the same HPV type.
Vaccination after HPV-associated disease
Epidemiological and clinical evidence consistently demonstrate that women treated for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) have an elevated risk not only of recurrence but also of subsequent HPV-related precancers and invasive cancers. Prophylactic vaccination has been shown to reduce the incidence of recurrent disease by approximately 60% [14]. More recent analyses indicate that administration of the nonavalent vaccine may reduce recurrence rates by up to 90%, especially in women with incomplete post-excision vaccination [15]. Since 2022, vaccination following conization has, therefore, been incorporated into the Austrian reimbursement scheme for women up to 45 years of age [16].
Vaccination in women over 30 years of age
Although most of the efficacy trials of HPV vaccination were conducted in women aged 15–26 years, there are several published trials including women of older age. In the FUTURE III study, 3819 women aged 24–45 have been included, received the quadrivalent vaccine and were followed for 4 years. Vaccine efficacy was reported as 90.5% against persistent infection in HPV-naïve women, 83.1% against cervical lesions, and 100% against vulvovaginal lesions. In a subgroup followed for up to 10 years, no additional lesions were detected [17]. A large Chinese trial including 3000 women aged 20–45, with more than 6 years of follow-up, reported no cases of disease in the vaccinated cohort, corresponding to 100% efficacy in per-protocol analysis [18]. In the VIVIANE study, involving 4900 women over 25 years of age (including a subset older than 45), the bivalent vaccine reduced the incidence of persistent infection and cervical lesions by approximately 90% over a 7-year observation period [19].
For the nonavalent vaccine, available in Austria since 2016, immunogenicity studies demonstrated comparable antibody titers in women aged 27–45 and in those aged 16–26. Only marginally lower levels were observed in the older group, without clinical relevance [20]. These findings formed the basis for European approval of the nonavalent vaccine without an upper age limit.
WHO prequalification and emerging vaccines
Since 2009, five HPV vaccines have been prequalified by WHO. These include three bivalent vaccines targeting HPV 16 and HPV 18 (Cervarix®, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals [GSK], Wavre [company headquarters in Rixensart], Belgium; Cecolin®, Xiamen Innovax Biotech Co., Ltd., Xiamen, Fujian Province, China; Walrinvax®, Yuxi Zerun Biotechnology Co., Ltd. [subsidiary of Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.], Yuxi, Yunnan Province, China), one quadrivalent vaccine protecting against HPV 6/11/16/18 (Gardasil®), and the nonavalent vaccine (Gardasil-9®), which adds coverage for HPV31/33/45/52/58 [1].
Beyond that, several new candidates are being developed to increase affordability and broaden access. The Serum Institute of India has launched Cervavac®, a quadrivalent vaccine based on yeast-derived technology, intended to improve local supply and reduce costs [21]. In China, Innovax Biotech Co. Ltd. has recently introduced Cecolin-9®, a nonavalent vaccine covering the same HPV types as Gardasil-9®, which was licensed in 2025 and is currently under evaluation in a clinical trial involving 1260 women aged 18–45, with results expected in 2026 [22]. Next-generation multivalent vaccines are also in advanced development. China’s National Vaccine and Serum Institute is testing an 11-valent vaccine that adds protection against HPV 59 and HPV 68 (NCT05262010), in a placebo-controlled phase III trial of 13,500 women, with completion anticipated in 2028. Sinocelltech Ltd. is developing SCT1000, a 14-valent candidate incorporating additional oncogenic types such as HPV 35, 39, 51, 56, and 59, currently under evaluation in a trial of 18,000 women (NCT06041061) with expected results in 2028.
Conclusion
Over the past two decades, human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination has transformed the landscape of cancer prevention. Long-term follow-up data demonstrate durable protection without evidence of waning immunity, eliminating the need for booster doses. Emerging findings also support simplified single-dose schedules, which may accelerate global implementation by improving affordability and coverage, particularly in low-resource settings. The expanding portfolio of WHO-prequalified and newly developed multivalent vaccines offers opportunities to enhance global equity and broaden protection against oncogenic HPV types. Achieving the WHO 2030 elimination targets will require sustained investment in affordable vaccine supply, strong delivery systems, and gender-neutral vaccination strategies.
Take-home message
HPV vaccination provides sustained protection against HPV infection, precancerous disease, and invasive cancer. Evidence supports its effectiveness across age groups and the potential of simplified dosing schedules.
Acknowledgements
Conflict of interest
C. Paternostro declares that he has no competing interests. E.A. Joura: Research grants through the institution, personal lecture and advisory board fees from Merck.
