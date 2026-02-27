Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination: clinical evidence and future vaccine directions

Randomized controlled trials first established the efficacy of HPV vaccination by demonstrating high protection against persistent infection and precancerous lesions. Building on this foundation, large-scale registry studies have provided compelling evidence that these effects translate into substantial reductions in invasive cervical cancer. In Sweden, Lei et al. showed that women vaccinated before the age of 17 had an 88% lower risk of cervical cancer compared with unvaccinated peers, while vaccination between ages 17 and 30 conferred a smaller but still significant 53% reduction []. Falcaro et al. analyzed data from a population-based cancer registry in England between 2006 and 2019, and described that girls vaccinated at ages 12–13 experienced an 87% reduction in cervical cancer and a 97% reduction in cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 (CIN3) []. In Denmark, Kjaer et al. reported similar findings: vaccination before age 16 was associated with an 86% lower risk of cervical cancer (IRR 0.14), and vaccination at 17–19 years showed a nonsignificant 68% reduction (IRR 0.32) []. Most recently, Scottish data published by Palmer et al. demonstrated that no invasive cancers were observed among women vaccinated at ages 12–13, regardless of whether they received one, two, or three doses [].