Hodgkin lymphoma: evolving treatment strategies for elderly patients and patients in first relapse

The treatment landscape for classical Hodgkin lymphoma in elderly patients and those experiencing relapse is evolving rapidly, driven by efforts to improve efficacy while minimizing toxicity. In the first-line setting for patients over 60, both BrECADD (brentuximab vedotin, etoposide, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, dacarbazine, dexamethasone) and nivolumab-AVD (AVD: doxorubicin, vinblastine, dacarbazine) have shown promising outcomes but noticeable differences in tolerability and toxicity. In the relapsed/refractory setting, transplant-free strategies are being explored, making use of checkpoint-inhibitor or brentuximab vedotin (BV) maintenance in patients achieving an optimal response to salvage chemotherapy. The role of “novel agents” BV and checkpoint inhibitors in both frontline and salvage settings continues to evolve and keeps redefining our standard of care. This short review summarizes clinically relevant studies presented at ASH 2024 (or published beforehand).