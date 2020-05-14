Highlights of ASH 2019—multiple myeloma

Summary

The 2019 meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) was dominated by new data from clinical research; effective combinations of mostly recently approved drugs and studies with new promising agents and treatment concepts, currently in the preapproval status, were on the forefront of attendee’s interest. Results from the ALCYONE study revealed a significant survival advantage with the addition of daratumumab, thus, highlighting the therapeutic potential of monoclonal antibodies. These antibodies are becoming standard combination partners for all lines of therapy. Presently, it remains unclear whether CAR‑T cells will win the race against immunoconjugates and other novel immunotherapies, or whether a combination of both will be used in the future, and not only at late relapse, but already as first-line therapy, particularly in high-risk disease. The large number of new drugs with new modes of activity will rescue an increasing number of patients with relapsed/refractory disease and, for sure, will move to earlier lines of therapy. ASH 2019 made it clear—the future is now.