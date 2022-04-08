 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

07.04.2022 | short report

High platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio may differentiate polycythemia vera from secondary polycythemia

Autoren: MD PhD Ivan Krečak, Hrvoje Holik, Martina Morić Perić, Ivan Zekanović, Božena Coha, Velka Gverić-Krečak, Marko Lucijanić

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Discriminating polycythemia vera (PV) from secondary polycythemia (SP) is crucial due to the inherent risk of thrombosis in PV and different treatment approaches. The majority of PV patients have subnormal serum erythropoietin levels and harbor Janus kinase 2 (JAK2) mutations; however, serum erythropoietin levels may be normal in approximately one third of PV patients and mutational analysis is costly and requires access to specialized laboratories. Recently, neutrophil-to-lymphocyte (NLR) and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratios (PLR) emerged as rapidly available biomarkers to identify PV patients under an increased risk of thrombosis and death. This multicenter retrospective study investigated whether these two biomarkers may also be used to differentiate PV from SP. A total of 207 subjects were included (103 PV and 104 SP) with both baseline NLR (median 4.33 vs. 1.89) and PLR (median 259.12 vs. 81.11) being significantly higher in PV than in SP (p < 0.001 for both analyses). According to the receiver operating curve analysis, PLR (area under the curve, AUC 0.936, the optimal cut-off value of > 138.1 had 82.5% sensitivity and 91.67% specificity for the detection of PV) outperformed other tested variables (NLR, total leukocytes, neutrophils, lymphocytes and platelets) and its cut-off values with 100% specificity and sensitivity were able to confirm (PLR > 224.56; 31% patients) and to exclude (PLR < 68.8; 13% patients) the highest proportions of PV patients. Therefore, PLR may represent a cheap and a rapidly available biomarker with valuable diagnostic and prognostic properties. This information may be particularly useful in resource-limited settings; however, our results need validation on larger datasets.
Anhänge
Nur für berechtigte Nutzer zugänglich
Literatur
1.
Krečak I, Holik H, Zekanović I, Morić Perić M, Marketin T, Coha B, et al. Thrombotic risk in secondary polycythemia resembles low-risk polycythemia vera and increases in specific subsets of patients. Thromb Res. 2022;209:47–50. CrossRef
2.
Nguyen E, Harnois M, Busque L, Sirhan S, Assouline S, Chamaki I, et al. Phenotypical differences and thrombosis rates in secondary erythrocytosis versus polycythemia vera. Blood Cancer J. 2021;11(4):75. CrossRef
3.
Arber DA, Orazi A, Hasserjian R, Thiele J, Borowitz MJ, Le Beau MM, et al. The 2016 revision to the World Health Organization classification of myeloid neoplasms and acute leukemia. Blood. 2016;127(20):2391–405. CrossRef
4.
Busque L, Porwit A, Day R, Olney HJ, Leber B, Éthier V, et al. Laboratory investigation of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs): recommendations of the Canadian Mpn group. Am J Clin Pathol. 2016;146(4):408–22. CrossRef
5.
Vannucchi AM. How I treat polycythemia vera. Blood. 2014;124(22):3212–20. CrossRef
6.
7.
Lupak O, Han X, Xie P, Mahmood S, Mohammed H, Donthireddy V. The role of a low erythropoietin level for the polycythemia vera diagnosis. Blood Cells Mol Dis. 2020;80:102355. CrossRef
8.
Farrukh F, Guglielmelli P, Loscocco GG, Pardanani A, Hanson CA, De Stefano V, et al. Deciphering the individual contribution of absolute neutrophil and monocyte counts to thrombosis risk in polycythemia vera and essential thrombocythemia. Am J Hematol. 2022;97(2):E35–E7. CrossRef
9.
10.
Zhou D, Chen W, Cheng H, Qiao JL, Zhu LL, Li ZY, et al. Clinico-hematological profile and thrombotic/hemorrhagic events in 150 chinese patients with essential thrombocythemia. Leuk Res. 2018;69:1–6. CrossRef
11.
Lucijanic M, Cicic D, Stoos-Veic T, Pejsa V, Lucijanic J, Fazlic Dzankic A, et al. Elevated neutrophil-to-lymphocyte-ratio and platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio in myelofibrosis: inflammatory biomarkers or representatives of myeloproliferation itself? Anticancer Res. 2018;38(5):3157–63. PubMed
12.
Baxter EJ, Scott LM, Campbell PJ, East C, Fourouclas N, Swanton S, et al. Acquired mutation of the tyrosine kinase JAK2 in human myeloproliferative disorders. Lancet. 2005;365(9464):1054–61. CrossRef
13.
Holik H, Krečak I, Gverić-Krečak V, Vučinić Ljubičić I, Coha B. Higher red blood cell distribution width might differentiate primary from secondary polycythemia: a pilot study. Int J Lab Hematol. 2021;43(2):e68–e71. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
High platelet-to-lymphocyte ratio may differentiate polycythemia vera from secondary polycythemia
Autoren
MD PhD Ivan Krečak
Hrvoje Holik
Martina Morić Perić
Ivan Zekanović
Božena Coha
Velka Gverić-Krečak
Marko Lucijanić
Publikationsdatum
07.04.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener klinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-022-02027-w

Version: 0.1881.0