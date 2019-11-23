22.11.2019 | case report
Heterotopic pancreas presentation as a fundal submucosal mass, a case report
- Zeitschrift:
- European Surgery
Summary
Background
Heterotopic pancreas is a rare submucosal lesion and generally an incidental finding. The important differential diagnosis is mesenchymal submucosal neoplasm. Here, we present a case with heterotopic pancreas presentation as a fundal submucosal mass.
Methods
A 35-year-old male was admitted to our hospital due to a 9-month history of abdominal pain and fullness. Physical examinations and laboratory findings were normal. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy was performed. The patient underwent exploratory laparotomy and wedge resection of the stomach. The patient was symptom free 17 months later.
Results
Esophagogastroduodenoscopy revealed a fundal mass. Histopathological examination confirmed ectopic pancreatic tissue involving submucosa and muscularis propria.
Conclusion
Our case report demonstrates a very rare cause of fundal submucosal mass with abdominal pain and fullness. The physicians at major gastrointestinal referral centers are much more likely to be familiar with heterotopic pancreas and its clinical manifestation.