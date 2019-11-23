Heterotopic pancreas presentation as a fundal submucosal mass, a case report

Summary

Background Heterotopic pancreas is a rare submucosal lesion and generally an incidental finding. The important differential diagnosis is mesenchymal submucosal neoplasm. Here, we present a case with heterotopic pancreas presentation as a fundal submucosal mass.

Methods A 35-year-old male was admitted to our hospital due to a 9-month history of abdominal pain and fullness. Physical examinations and laboratory findings were normal. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy was performed. The patient underwent exploratory laparotomy and wedge resection of the stomach. The patient was symptom free 17 months later.

Results Esophagogastroduodenoscopy revealed a fundal mass. Histopathological examination confirmed ectopic pancreatic tissue involving submucosa and muscularis propria.