 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
TOOLBAR 1 2 3 4
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
Suchformular schließen
Erweiterte Suche
main-content
nach oben
Ausgabenarchiv
archive
insite
Drucken
print
share

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

22.11.2019 | case report

Heterotopic pancreas presentation as a fundal submucosal mass, a case report

Zeitschrift:
European Surgery
Autoren:
Fatemeh Samiee-Rad, MD Sohayla Farajee
» Jetzt Zugang zum Volltext erhalten
Wichtige Hinweise

Publisher’s Note

Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Summary

Background

Heterotopic pancreas is a rare submucosal lesion and generally an incidental finding. The important differential diagnosis is mesenchymal submucosal neoplasm. Here, we present a case with heterotopic pancreas presentation as a fundal submucosal mass.

Methods

A 35-year-old male was admitted to our hospital due to a 9-month history of abdominal pain and fullness. Physical examinations and laboratory findings were normal. Esophagogastroduodenoscopy was performed. The patient underwent exploratory laparotomy and wedge resection of the stomach. The patient was symptom free 17 months later.

Results

Esophagogastroduodenoscopy revealed a fundal mass. Histopathological examination confirmed ectopic pancreatic tissue involving submucosa and muscularis propria.

Conclusion

Our case report demonstrates a very rare cause of fundal submucosal mass with abdominal pain and fullness. The physicians at major gastrointestinal referral centers are much more likely to be familiar with heterotopic pancreas and its clinical manifestation.

Bitte loggen Sie sich ein, um Zugang zu diesem Inhalt zu erhalten

Jetzt einloggen Kostenlos registrieren

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
Über diesen Artikel

Version: 20191218134239_0.494.0_cd1e230