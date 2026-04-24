Healthcare provision for transgender people in Germany from a gynecological perspective—a pilot study

Since existing data clearly describe significant gaps in the care of transgender individuals [], the aim of our pilot survey was to assess current knowledge among a small group of gynecologists in Germany and to evaluate their desire for and interest in additional training initiatives to enhance competence in transgender healthcare.

Another major concern is the occurrence of both direct and indirect discrimination by medical staff. According to the FRA’s LGBTI survey [], which included more than 90,000 responses of LGBT persons in Europe, transgender individuals experience discrimination even more frequently than homosexual people, both in general and in the context of medical situations. Transgender respondents perceived discrimination by healthcare (19%) or social services (17%) in the year prior to participation in the survey []. A survey of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer) people (including not only transgender individuals) conducted by the Berlin Health Department [] demonstrated that the majority expressed fear of discrimination (56.6%) and pathologization (44%), which hindered them from accessing healthcare services. They also cited economic barriers (28.9%) and a lack of insurance coverage (44.6%) as reasons for their reluctance to seek treatment. They perceived discrimination by healthcare providers (30.1%), for example, by only providing a binary gender option during registration (26.4%). An interview-based study with 14 transgender individuals reported discrimination by healthcare providers in 13 of the interviewed study participants []. This study identified, among other factors, a lack of knowledge and uncertainties regarding gender transition as contributing reasons for discrimination. This also highlights a critical challenge in transgender healthcare: the scarcity of specialized healthcare providers and limited professional expertise. However, delivering competent healthcare for transgender individuals requires specialized knowledge that has hardly been integrated into medical training and continuing professional education to date []. According to a survey among transgender individuals, only 30% of their healthcare providers reported experience in transgender health []. Another survey conducted among healthcare students indicated that while 67% reported feeling comfortable caring for transgender patients, their knowledge of transgender care guidelines or practical skills remained low to intermediate []. Comparable results were demonstrated by a survey with healthcare providers, with more than 40% of respondents indicating a need for further education on transgender health to provide appropriate care [].

If access to transition is not available or medical intervention is blocked, the discrepancy between gender identity and physical characteristics often leads to severe psychological distress. There are data on increased suicidality and increased rates of clinical depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and social isolation []. Furthermore, the lack of medical assistance can prevent people from being perceived in public as their true gender, which has a concrete impact on their lives. They are more likely to be subjected to harassment, discrimination, and physical violence in public. In addition, the fact that their appearance does not match their identity can lead to higher unemployment rates, insecure housing, and poverty []. Furthermore, general preventive healthcare should be ensured during and after the transition process in order to prevent secondary health conditions or to enable their early detection and treatment.

To date, only a limited number of guidelines addressing the diagnosis and treatment of transgender individuals are available. The guideline for transgender healthcare in German-speaking countries is currently under revision [], while a guideline for children and adolescents has already been published []. In addition, an international guideline provides recommendations for the counselling and medical management of transgender people []. All existing guidelines and the World Medical Association (WMA) emphasize the necessity of individualized diagnosis and therapeutic approaches as well as the systematic training of healthcare professionals, in order to ensure provision of high-quality, gender-affirming medical health care []. They further recommend providing comprehensive information on contraception and supporting individuals in their desire to have children later in life, with the aim of promoting long-term quality of life. However, recent studies and reports indicate that these recommendations are not yet adequately reflected in current clinical practice. Data from the TASG study (Sexuelle Gesundheit und HIV/STI in trans und nicht-binären Communitys) by the RKI (Robert Koch-Institut) and Deutsche Aidshilfe [], the policy paper of the Bundesverband Trans* [], and the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) survey by the EU (European Union) Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) [] clearly illustrate the existing challenges, limitations, and pitfalls.

Over the past decade, the number and visibility of transgender and gender-diverse (TGD) individuals seeking support and gender-affirming care have risen []. The medical care of transgender individuals is interdisciplinary and includes psychological, hormonal, surgical, and preventive interventions. Interdisciplinary healthcare for transgender individuals should be tailored to their specific needs and concerns []. Psychological support assists in the diagnosis of gender dysphoria and addresses psychosocial issues, while gender-affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) and gender-affirming surgeries facilitate physical transition. Additionally, routine health screenings, vaccinations, contraceptive counseling, prevention of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and gynecological care for pregnancies in trans*men are provided and accompanied by gynecologists among others. Advice regarding fertility preservation is also an often-overlooked important aspect in transgender care, as hormone therapy and surgeries can impair reproductive potential. Common methods include cryopreservation of sperm for transgender women and oocytes for transgender men. Early counseling is crucial to allow informed decisions before starting gender-affirming treatments. Despite the availability of these options, many transgender individuals do not receive any information about fertility preservation, highlighting the need for enhanced provider and patient education []. Comprehensive care also considers social and legal aspects and is ideally delivered within specialized, multidisciplinary teams [].

Based on the results of survey A, the research team decided to organize a training event on the topic of transgender medicine for gynecologists working in the region (Ulm, Germany; on April 2, 2025). To evaluate the effectiveness of this intervention, two additional questionnaires were developed. The first questionnaire (survey B.1) assessed the demographic information (like age, gender, religion, professional experience) and participants’ baseline knowledge regarding the management of transgender individuals prior the training event. The second questionnaire (survey B.2) was administered immediately after this event to evaluate its perceived usefulness and to determine whether the knowledge and attitudes of participants had improved as result of the training. Both instruments were pretested for clarity and comprehensibility by five independent gynecologists and then subsequently revised accordingly. Access QR code links to the surveys were provided digitally. The first QR code (survey B.1) was displayed on the opening slide before the event, and sufficient time was provided for completion. Following the training event, the second questionnaire (survey B.2) was presented in the same manner, and participants were given adequate time to respond before the event concluded.

For the initial survey (survey A), a 15-item questionnaire was created. It included demographic information (like age, gender, religion, professional experience), questions on the number and frequency of treatments for transgender individuals in the respondents’ practices, and items assessing self-reported medical knowledge of transgender medicine as well as previous or desired participation in related training courses. The draft questionnaire was pretested with five gynecologist practitioners to ensure clarity and comprehensibility and was subsequently revised. Participants of a general training event at the University Women’s Hospital (Ulm, Germany; on June 22, 2024) were invited to complete the anonymous online questionnaire via a QR code access link. The participants were experienced gynecologists from the region. As no personal or patient-identifiable data were collected, formal ethical approval was not required.

In response to the question, “Did this training provide you with information on how to improve your work with transgender individuals?” (multiple answers possible), 88.1% (37/42) reported an improvement in theoretical knowledge, 61.9% (26/42) indicated practical improvements in clinical practice, and only two respondents (2/42 [4.8%]) reported no perceived improvement.

Only 28 participants responded the following question regarding their expectations of this training event (“Do you expect this training course to provide you with information on how to improve your work with transgender individuals? [multiple answers possible]”). Among these, 75% (21/28) hoped to improve their theoretical knowledge, 71.4% (20/28) aimed to improve their practical skills, and only 7.1% (2/28) had no specific expectations.

In order to evaluate the effectiveness of training on transgender health, a specialized training event was organized for gynecologists by the department of gynecology and obstetrics of the University Hospital in Ulm, Germany, on April 2, 2025. During this event, another survey (survey B) was conducted. Within this training event, medical and psychological indications and treatment options for transgender individuals were presented and discussed with the audience by three healthcare professionals of this field. This also included structural conditions (like treatment requirements, billing modalities, etc.), gender-affirming hormone and surgical therapies, and fertility options for transgender individuals. In addition, there was a stakeholder conversation with a transgender person, who described their personal transition process as well as their experiences with the healthcare system and the desire for family planning.

Regarding treatment options, 53.6% (15/28) of respondents were aware of the possibility of performing fertility preservation in transgender individuals (“Are you aware of the possibility of fertility preservation for transgender individuals? [multiple answers possible]”). While 53.6% (15/28) knew about fertility preservation, only 21.4% (6/28) were familiar with the conditions for trans*women and only 3.6% (1/28) with trans*men.

Only 25% (7/28) indicated that they felt well informed and competent in response to the following question: “Do you feel comfortable treating and interacting with transgender individuals in everyday clinical practice?” Furthermore, 57.2% (16/28) felt sufficiently competent in this area, while 21.4% (6/28) reported emotional discomfort when interacting with this patient group.

Of the 31 participants, 61.3% (19/31) had previously treated transgender individuals. However, only 15 respondents answered the question regarding their own confidence in managing such cases. Among these, 46.7% (7/15) reported not feeling sufficiently informed about the regulations governing treatment and lacked confidence in their implementation, whereas 52.7% (8/15) expressed confidence in this area.

Our present study aimed to examine gynecologists’ experience with transgender individuals, their perceived knowledge and confidence in transgender healthcare, their knowledge of diagnostic procedures, and their training and educational needs in this field. Survey A was conducted during a general gynecological training event organized by the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics of the University Hospital in Ulm, Germany, on June 22, 2024. For this online survey, demographic characteristics of the participants are presented in Table. A total of 31 individuals initiated the survey, of whom 28 completed the questionnaire, while three discontinued the survey before completion.

Discussion

Transgender individuals face significant gaps in healthcare access and quality, largely due to limited provider availability and expertise, insufficient training in medical education, and systemic barriers such as discrimination and inadequate insurance coverage. This also encompasses personalized counselling on fertility preservation options prior to the initiation of gender-affirming therapies as well as medical healthcare during pregnancy by gynecologists.

n = 208) and demonstrated that although 84% strongly agreed that “transgender patients deserved the same level of quality care from medical institutions as cisgender patients,” more than 40% admitted that they need further education on this topic for appropriate medical care [ 22 ]. One survey of obstetrics and gynecology residents and program directors in the US found that almost 70% of program directors had not established any transgender care training within their curricula, and more than half of the residents (55.1%) reported feeling unprepared to care for transgender individuals in clinical settings [ 24 ]. Another study that surveyed perioperative clinical staff members ( n = 276) showed that only 23.2% had ever received training on the healthcare needs of transgender patients [ 25 ]. This raises the question of whether training opportunities are available. To our knowledge, this is the first study to examine the perceived level of knowledge among gynecologists on the subject of transgender medicine in Germany. Since the authors of this study initially aimed to examine the interest in and knowledge of transgender medicine, a pilot study was conducted during a general gynecological training event. The first results indicated that although some respondents already provide care for transgender individuals, a considerable proportion felt insufficiently informed about treatment modalities or options for preserving fertility. This is in line with previous studies showing limited knowledge on this topic. One questionnaire study evaluated the responses from faculty and resident physicians (= 208) and demonstrated that although 84% strongly agreed that “transgender patients deserved the same level of quality care from medical institutions as cisgender patients,” more than 40% admitted that they need further education on this topic for appropriate medical care []. One survey of obstetrics and gynecology residents and program directors in the US found that almost 70% of program directors had not established any transgender care training within their curricula, and more than half of the residents (55.1%) reported feeling unprepared to care for transgender individuals in clinical settings []. Another study that surveyed perioperative clinical staff members (= 276) showed that only 23.2% had ever received training on the healthcare needs of transgender patients []. This raises the question of whether training opportunities are available.

19 ]. According to the German Medical Association (Bundesärztekammer [BÄK]), there is currently no curriculum specifically addressing the subject of diversity, nor are there any plans to introduce one [ 19 ]. It is also not known whether any training courses on this subject are offered by other medical associations [ 19 ]. In our first survey (survey A), most respondents had not yet attended any training events on this subject but expressed a strong interest in doing so. Therefore, a training session with speakers specialized in the field of transgender healthcare was organized for interested gynecologists. Our second questionnaire survey (survey B), which was conducted among these participating gynecologists immediately prior the event (survey B.1), also demonstrated that most of the participants had never attended an education course before, and almost half of them did not feel well informed about transgender medicine. Unfortunately, hardly any training opportunities exist in the German medical community []. According to the German Medical Association (Bundesärztekammer [BÄK]), there is currently no curriculum specifically addressing the subject of diversity, nor are there any plans to introduce one []. It is also not known whether any training courses on this subject are offered by other medical associations [].

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22 ]; however, the study did not investigate the underlying reasons for this reluctance. In contrast, another study showed that more than 75% of respondents felt comfortable interacting with transgender individuals in both social and professional settings [ 25 ]. These findings are consistent with a systematic review addressing the attitudes and beliefs of mental health professionals towards transgender individuals [ 26 ], which included 32 publications. They showed a mostly positive and affirmative attitude of professionals toward transgender individuals, although the included studies were limited to mental health professionals. Additionally, this review demonstrated that professional training reduces negative attitudes. These findings are consistent with our own results, which demonstrated that although only a small number of respondents initially felt emotionally uncomfortable when interacting with transgender individuals, their attitudes towards the treatment of transgender individuals improved following the training event. Additionally, the majority of respondents indicated that both their theoretical understanding and practical competencies had improved after the training. Comparable results have been reported in a review on medical education concerning transgender health needs among healthcare providers [ 27 ]. They showed that the majority of medical students in North America (67%) and the United Kingdom (85%) considered their education on LGBT-related topics to be inadequate. Among healthcare providers specialized in endocrinology, only 36% had received training in transgender care during their fellowship, and overall knowledge in this field was limited [ 27 ], highlighting a considerable knowledge gap even within this specialized group. Regarding physicians’ attitudes towards treating transgender individuals, one questionnaire-based study reported that 69% of respondents preferred not to provide healthcare for transgender patients []; however, the study did not investigate the underlying reasons for this reluctance. In contrast, another study showed that more than 75% of respondents felt comfortable interacting with transgender individuals in both social and professional settings []. These findings are consistent with a systematic review addressing the attitudes and beliefs of mental health professionals towards transgender individuals [], which included 32 publications. They showed a mostly positive and affirmative attitude of professionals toward transgender individuals, although the included studies were limited to mental health professionals. Additionally, this review demonstrated that professional training reduces negative attitudes. These findings are consistent with our own results, which demonstrated that although only a small number of respondents initially felt emotionally uncomfortable when interacting with transgender individuals, their attitudes towards the treatment of transgender individuals improved following the training event. Additionally, the majority of respondents indicated that both their theoretical understanding and practical competencies had improved after the training. Comparable results have been reported in a review on medical education concerning transgender health needs among healthcare providers []. They showed that the majority of medical students in North America (67%) and the United Kingdom (85%) considered their education on LGBT-related topics to be inadequate. Among healthcare providers specialized in endocrinology, only 36% had received training in transgender care during their fellowship, and overall knowledge in this field was limited [], highlighting a considerable knowledge gap even within this specialized group.

Our study indicates a clear demand for structured training courses on transgender medicine, suggesting that such educational initiatives can expand knowledge and mitigate potential reservations among practitioners. To inform the development of an appropriate training program, participants were asked about their preferred course formats. The majority expressed a preference for in-person events, while a smaller proportion showed interest in online formats or workshop-based sessions.

One limitation of our study is the small number of participants. Nevertheless, the demographic characteristics of the participants indicate that the group is representative of the broader population of gynecologists. The primary aim of the survey was to assess practitioners’ current experiences and attitudes towards transgender healthcare as well as to evaluate their interest in further educational and training opportunities related to this topic. However, in a further study, we aim to distribute these questionnaires to gynecologists across Germany in order to validate the results and identify potential regional differences.

28 , 29 ]. It is expected that such programs can reduce prejudice in the care of transgender people and, importantly, improve access to appropriate healthcare through increased knowledge and competence among physicians. Nevertheless, our results indicate a clear demand for enhanced training in transgender medicine. Integrating these topics is important not only in specialist training for gynecologists but also within undergraduate medical education. This is particularly relevant because transgender individuals may receive medications that can interact with other treatments and because early exposure to these topics can help future physicians develop familiarity with the specific treatment and healthcare needs of transgender people. For example, the Harvard Medical School (HMS) has implemented a 3-year initiative that integrates content on the health of sexual and gender minorities throughout the core medical curriculum. The aim is to create an educational environment that encourages students and lecturers to engage with health education affecting sexual and gender minorities []. It is expected that such programs can reduce prejudice in the care of transgender people and, importantly, improve access to appropriate healthcare through increased knowledge and competence among physicians.