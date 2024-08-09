Healing chronic idiopathic eosinophilic pneumonia using mepolizumab alone without corticosteroids

While systemic glucocorticoids are central to CIEP treatment, their prolonged use not only leads to risks, such as osteoporosis and hypertension but also over half of the patients relapse upon dose reduction or cessation. Furthermore, one third of these patients experience multiple relapses, necessitating extended treatment, highlighting the need for safer alternatives []. Anti-interleukin‑5 (IL-5) plays a crucial role in eosinophil activity, and mepolizumab, an antibody targeting IL‑5, has been effective in treating severe eosinophilic asthma []. This report details a unique CIEP case managed with mepolizumab without glucocorticoids, underscoring its potential as a viable alternative in CIEP treatment.

Chronic idiopathic eosinophilic pneumonia (CIEP) is a rare eosinophilic lung disease marked by persistent respiratory symptoms and bilateral pulmonary infiltrates []. Predominantly affecting middle-aged women, the symptoms include dyspnea, cough, and fever []. The elusive nature of the etiology of CIEP, marked by a complex immune response, further affirms its idiopathic classification [].

Case report

A 50-year-old female with an active smoking habit was referred to our pneumological outpatient clinic. She presented with a 3-week history of progressive shortness of breath, dry cough, and night sweats without a notable medical history or recent medication changes. Laboratory tests showed significant peripheral eosinophilia (1.68 G/L i.e. 25%), normal blood leukocyte count, slightly elevated C‑reactive protein (CRP), and negative myeloperoxidase anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody (ANCA) and proteinase 3‑ANCA.

1 1 1 Fig. 1 a Chest X‑ray prior to treatment depicting extensive upper lobe consolidations (posteroanterior view). b Chest computed tomography (CT) scan before treatment (transverse plane, upper lobes), illustrating similar extensive upper lobe consolidations, consistent with the X‑ray findings. c Chest CT scan 9 months post-treatment, displaying complete resolution of the eosinophilic pneumonia (transverse plane, upper lobes). d Transbronchial lung biopsy photomicrograph (× 200 magnification H&E stain) showing dense intra-alveolar and interstitial eosinophilic infiltration × Figureillustrates the relevant imaging and pathological results. The chest X‑ray (Fig.a) revealed bilateral upper lung consolidations with a peripheral emphasis, and the chest computed tomography (CT) confirmed bilateral upper lobe consolidation (Fig.b, c). Spirometry, body plethysmography, diffusing capacity of the lungs for carbon monoxide (DLCO) and arterial blood gas were normal; however, a markedly elevated fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FENO) at 130 ppm and an eosinophilic cationic protein (ECP) over 200 µg/L indicated eosinophilic inflammation.

1 Aspergillus . The bronchoalveolar lavage consisted of 80% eosinophils, with no signs of bacterial infection. The transbronchial lung biopsy indicated eosinophilic pneumonia and no vasculitis (Fig.d). There were no clinical or laboratory signs of eosinophilic granulomatous vasculitis or involvement of other organs. After additional testing neither the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) criteria nor Lanham criteria for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis were met. Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis was ruled out by low IgE levels and a negative specific IgG to

Given the clinical presentation, laboratory and radiological findings a diagnosis of CIEP was established; however, the patient declined treatment with systemic glucocorticoids. An off-label treatment with mepolizumab was proposed, and after a detailed conversation the patient consented to proceed. The patient was administered 3 monthly doses of 100 mg mepolizumab each. The treatment was discontinued after 3 months due to the symptom-free state and radiological progress.