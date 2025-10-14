Haus der Barmherzigkeit: Birthplace of Geriatrics

After the collapse of the Austrian monarchy in 1918, economic crisis in the 1920s/1930s, annexation of Austria by Nazi Germany in 1938, another World War, expropriation in 1939, and restitution only in the 1950s, the Haus der Barmherzigkeit was busy surviving and rebuilding the facility marked by bomb hits. Of course, the entire medical and social sector suffered in a similar way. So, it took until 1955 for the Österreichische Gesellschaft für Geriatrie und Gerontologie—ÖGGG (Austrian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology) to be founded on the initiative of Walter Doberauer, who also published a textbook on geriatrics in 1961 []. By this time, the Haus der Barmherzigkeit had regained its reputation as a pioneer with the opening of a ward for patients with advanced multiple sclerosis and a focus on the care of patients with vegetative state (appalic syndrome). This reputation was also underlined by the fact that Pope John Paul II also visited Haus der Barmherzigkeit during his state visit to Austria in 1982. In the 1980s, thanks to the persistent efforts of the then Medical Director Franz Böhmer, the costs of medication were finally covered by social health insurance, and the diagnostic in-house facilities were expanded (endoscopy, X‑ray, ultrasound, dental treatment). These activities, experiences, and the model of Viennese geriatric care were also reflected in later textbooks by Böhmer [] and also Karl Heinz Tragl []. At the turn of the millennium, the structural infrastructure that had been hastily and sparingly repaired in the post-war period was no longer adequate in terms of hygiene, fire protection, and privacy. Therefore, the Haus der Barmherzigkeit decided to fundamentally modernize and renovate the entire building stock thanks to the support of the ecclesiastical protector Archbishop Christoph Cardinal Schönborn and under the chairmanship of the Institute Council Reinhard Krepler, who was also director of the AKH (Vienna General Hospital) at the time, in partnership with the city and federal state of Vienna and the federal state of Lower Austria which are responsible for financing operations in the form of a daily rate, taking into account the income recourse of the persons receiving care.