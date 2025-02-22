Gustav Klimt and the Vienna School of Medicine

Like hardly any other artist, Gustav Klimt (1862–1918) represents Austrian modernism and the era “Vienna around 1900” []. His masterpiece, the painting “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I”, the so-called Golden Adele, once owned by the Austrian Gallery Belvedere, was restituted to the Altmann family in 2006 [] and auctioned off as the most expensive painting in the world at that time. It can now be viewed in the Neue Galerie in New York. The dramatic story of this painting has further fuelled the worldwide interest in Klimt, his work, his biography, and the provenance of his artworks []. The “Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I” was created during Klimt’s so-called golden period, which lasted from around 1901 to 1909 and was inspired by a visit to the ancient basilicas in Ravenna []. Before this period, Klimt worked primarily for public clients, including the “k.k. Ministry of Culture and Education”. Klimt’s commission in 1894 to paint three faculty paintings, including “Medicine”, for the University of Vienna and thereby indirectly for the faculty of the Second Vienna Medical School, led to a legendary art scandal that lasted about a decade at the turn of the century in Vienna. It also represented an important turning point in Klimt’s life and work.

On 13 November 2024 an approximately 12 × 8 m color reproduction, created using artificial intelligence (AI), of the faculty painting “Medicine” by Gustav Klimt, which was destroyed in 1945, was presented to the public on the facade of a research building at the Allgemeines Krankenhaus (AKH) Wien campus of the Medical University of Vienna (Fig.). The AI color reconstruction and realization in the form of a facade was a cooperative effort by a team of the Austrian Gallery Belvedere led by Franz Smola, the company Google Arts and Culture and the manufacturing company Fundermax, St.Veit/Glan, Austria. This very special event for the University also represented a historical arc from the time of the “Second Vienna Medical School” to the present. It also offers an opportunity to take a closer look at Klimt’s relationship with Viennese medicine, which reached a climax in the debate over his faculty paintings.

In addition to Klimt’s many personal and intellectual connections to the Second Vienna Medical School, Klimt’s probably most intense and, for everyone involved, most unpleasant interaction with the Vienna Medical Faculty was the history of the faculty painting “Medicine”.

Emil Zuckerkandl, influenced by Rokitansky and Darwin, invited Klimt to take part in dissections to give him an even deeper understanding of the human body and instructed him in embryology and cell theory. Berta Zuckerkandl reports in her memoirs []: “” These influences can be recognized in several of Klimt’s paintings. For example, in the painting “Danäe” blastocysts are obviously depicted [], in “Water Snakes I” there are structures reminiscent of sperm cells around an egg, and in several works “fish creatures” are depicted, allegories of Haeckel’s theory that ontogeny follows phylogeny. These developmental biological concepts and influences from philosophical and esthetical ideas of Nietzsche, Schopenhauer and Wagner [] are reflected in Klimt’s work, for example in repeated depictions of death, birth and pregnancy. Besides, Klimt was also a witness and in the artistic field, a codiscoverer, of the theory of the unconscious. The description of the unconscious and its relationship to sexuality by Sigmund Freud and Arthur Schnitzler is another achievement of the Second Vienna School of Medicine, which Klimt artistically anticipated, foreshadowed and helped develop []. In 1918, Klimt died of a stroke in the Vienna General Hospital, the university hospital of the Second Vienna Medical School. Immediately after his death, his young colleague Egon Schiele rushed there to capture the facial features of the dead Klimt in a drawing. Schiele himself would fall victim to the Spanish flu that same year.

By 1888 at the latest, the 26-year-old Klimt came into personal contact with some important representatives of this school. One of his early paintings, which is owned by the Vienna Museum, shows the interior of the old Burgtheater, which was then about to be demolished. It depicts portraits of some of Vienna’s most prominent personalities, such as the surgeon Theodor Billroth and the founder of the world’s first ear nose and throat (ENT) department, Adam Politzer, and his niece Serena Politzer-Lederer, with whom Klimt later developed an intense relationship. Klimt, his brother Ernst and Franz Matsch had already worked for Politzer during their studies at the Vienna School of Applied Arts and had drawn pictures of the auditory system []. Klimt also maintained a special friendship with the anatomist Emil Zuckerkandl, whom he met in the salon of his wife Berta Zuckerkandl, daughter of the well-known newspaper publisher Julius Szeps []. Klimt was also in contact with Emil’s brothers, Otto Zuckerkandl, a urologist, and Viktor Zuckerkandl. Otto’s wife Amalie and Viktor’s wife Paula were both portrayed by Klimt.

The term Second Vienna Medical School describes the flourishing of enlightened, scientific medicine in Vienna in the nineteenth century and the first decades after the turn of the century. Based on enlightened ideas of the First Vienna Medical School, founded by Gerhard van Swieten in the eighteenth century, the approach of understanding the human organism and its diseases through scientific insight was further pursued. Essential for this era and it’s reasoning were, among other influences, La Mettrie’s reductionist ideas from his work “L’homme machine” [], Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution, which was repeatedly opposed in Vienna for ideological reasons [] and the new cell theory that goes back to Antoni van Leeuwenhoek []. The pioneers of these modern concepts were in particular the pathologist Carl von Rokitansky and the internist Joseph Skoda []. The main tasks of medicine, so they argued, was to accurately describe diseases and perform diagnoses. By applying these new scientific principles, Vienna became a world-renowned center of gravity for medicine. Also, in light of the pessimistic philosophical ideas of Schopenhauer and Nietzsche, therapeutic approaches to change Nature or the natural course of illnesses were viewed as hardly realistic and created the framework for the traditional Viennese “Therapeutic Nihilism”.

The affair surrounding the faculty painting “Medicine” and its fate

Ringstrasse . Franz Matsch was supposed to paint “Theology,” Gustav Klimt was supposed to paint “Philosophy,” “Jurisprudence,” and “Medicine.” All four paintings would eventually have a format of 4.3 × 3 m. For this purpose, Klimt made hundreds of sketches, drawings and drafts in the 1890s [ 16 ]. Important preliminary studies for “Medicine” are preserved today in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (Fig. 2 17 , Fig. 3 Fig. 2 Gustav Klimt, composition sketch for the Faculty Painting depicting Medicine , 1898, oil on canvas, 72 × 55 cm, Israel Museum, Jerusalem Fig. 3 Gustav Klimt, Faculty Painting: Medicine , 1900–1907, photograph presumably by Moriz Nähr, c. 1900, Austrian National Library, Vienna × × In 1894, Gustav Klimt and Franz Matsch received a public commission from the Imperial and Royal k.k. Ministry of Culture and Education to create ceiling paintings for the grand hall of the new building of the University of Vienna, designed by Heinrich von Ferstel and opened on 10 October 1884, on Vienna’s newly built, magnificent boulevard, the. Franz Matsch was supposed to paint “Theology,” Gustav Klimt was supposed to paint “Philosophy,” “Jurisprudence,” and “Medicine.” All four paintings would eventually have a format of 4.3 × 3 m. For this purpose, Klimt made hundreds of sketches, drawings and drafts in the 1890s []. Important preliminary studies for “Medicine” are preserved today in the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (Fig.), as well as in the Albertina and the Vienna Museum. Likewise, around the turn of the century, several black and white photographs of the different variants of “Medicine” were taken [, Fig.]. A b/w photograph, crucial for the later AI color reconstruction, was taken by Moriz Nähr after 1901 and is now owned by the Austrian National Library.

3 ]. On 24 March 1900, on the initiative of the philosopher Friedrich Jodl, a group of professors at the University, including the dermatologist Ferdinand Hebra and the anatomist Carl Toldt, wrote a petition to Minister of Education Wilhelm von Hartel and spoke out against displaying the painting at the University [ 18 ]. The presentation of the first faculty painting “Philosophy” in 1900 at the Vienna Secession was followed by heated, polarized public debates. Immediately after the Secession exhibition, the picture was presented at the World Exhibition in Paris, where it won a gold medal. In Vienna, however, it was not to the taste of many academic representatives. According to Schorske, “the traditionalists obviously wanted something similar to Raphael’s School of Athens” []. On 24 March 1900, on the initiative of the philosopher Friedrich Jodl, a group of professors at the University, including the dermatologist Ferdinand Hebra and the anatomist Carl Toldt, wrote a petition to Minister of Education Wilhelm von Hartel and spoke out against displaying the painting at the University [].

3 , 16 , 17 , 19 , 20 ]. The presentation of this additional faculty painting further fuelled the debate. Klimt made “not the slightest attempt to present medical science as the doctors thought of it” [ 3 ]. Jodl commented in the “Neue Freie Presse” that “the fight is not against naked art nor against free art, but rather against ugly art” [ 3 ]. One of Klimt’s opponents was Karl Kraus, who polemicized against Klimt for pages in the popular magazine “Fackel”: “ … Mr. Klimt, who may have realized that we in Vienna need more urgent purchases in the field of medicine than a ceiling painting, in a satirical vein provided his ministerial clients with a picture in which the chaotic confusion of ailing bodies symbolically represents the conditions in the (Vienna) general hospital .” [ 21 ]. The public prosecutor even ordered, unsuccessfully, the confiscation of an issue of the art magazine “Ver Sacrum”, which contained sketches for “Medicine” [ 3 ]. In the midst of this dispute over “Philosophy”, the painting “Medicine”, which was not yet fully completed, was presented to the public on 15 March 1901 in the 10th exhibition of the Secession []. The presentation of this additional faculty painting further fuelled the debate. Klimt made “not the slightest attempt to present medical science as the doctors thought of it” []. Jodl commented in the “Neue Freie Presse” that “the fight is not against naked art nor against free art, but rather against ugly art” []. One of Klimt’s opponents was Karl Kraus, who polemicized against Klimt for pages in the popular magazine “Fackel”: “.” []. The public prosecutor even ordered, unsuccessfully, the confiscation of an issue of the art magazine “Ver Sacrum”, which contained sketches for “Medicine” [].

22 , 23 ]. There were also intense debates among the University’s staff. The rector, Wilhelm von Neumann, a theologian, was even accused of organizing the protest against Klimt. Berta Zuckerkandl describes this in her memoirs as follows: “ The rector reads out a petition. A protest is to be decided in which the acceptance of the ceiling paintings is described as an insult to art. … Mr. Klimt dares, says one of the deans, to touch what Raphael designed for eternity. He despises the symbols that have been valid in the representation of medicine and philosophy for centuries .” [ 14 ]. A specially appointed “art commission” demanded that “ … in “Medicine” either a man should be painted instead of the one unclothed female figure or the lady should be given clothing” [ 24 ]. In the “Volksblatt” Klimt and Wickhoff were, contrary to fact, equated with “the Jews” [ 3 ]. The responsible minister, Hartel, who was personally fond of contemporary art and Klimt, did not give in to public pressure to reject the paintings, but subsequently refused to appoint Klimt as a professor at the art academy. Klimt was defended by the art historian Franz Wickhoff, also in a public lecture “What is ugly?”, that was directed against Jodl’s criticism. Alois Riegl, Emil Zuckerkandl, Friedrich Schauta and Hermann Bahr also spoke out in favor of Klimt. In particular, Bahr’s speech “About Klimt” and his collection “Anti Klimt” comprehensively show the arguments of Klimt’s supporters and opponents []. There were also intense debates among the University’s staff. The rector, Wilhelm von Neumann, a theologian, was even accused of organizing the protest against Klimt. Berta Zuckerkandl describes this in her memoirs as follows: “.” []. A specially appointed “art commission” demanded that “in “Medicine” either a man should be painted instead of the one unclothed female figure or the lady should be given clothing” []. In the “Volksblatt” Klimt and Wickhoff were, contrary to fact, equated with “the Jews” []. The responsible minister, Hartel, who was personally fond of contemporary art and Klimt, did not give in to public pressure to reject the paintings, but subsequently refused to appoint Klimt as a professor at the art academy.

https://​geschichte.​univie.​ac.​at/​de/​artikel/​die-fakultaetsbilder​-von-gustav-klimt-im-festsaal-der-universitaet-wien 18 ]. He refused to hand over the paintings and asked to be told where he could deposit the advances he had received (date of receipt: 19 April 1905 [ 18 ]). On 27 April 1905, the state accepted to revoke its commission in exchange for repayment of the fee that had already been paid. Klimt, who had apparently faced financial difficulties by this situation, immediately sold “Philosophy” to the Lederer family. A few years later the other two faculty paintings were sold to his fellow painter Kolo Moser. This brought a temporary end to a year-long, heated and public dispute. These years of public debate ultimately led to a change in Klimt’s mood and represent a turning point in his biography. Klimt tried to end the contract with the ministry to keep the pictures. According to the “Neues Wiener Tagblatt” of 11 April 1905, however, “the ministry refused to terminate the contract… Klimt declared that he did not intend to hand over the pictures to the ministry under any conditions and… would only give way to violence” (). In a letter to the ministry Klimt emphasized “As is well known, my years of serious effort have brought me numerous insults” []. He refused to hand over the paintings and asked to be told where he could deposit the advances he had received (date of receipt: 19 April 1905 []). On 27 April 1905, the state accepted to revoke its commission in exchange for repayment of the fee that had already been paid. Klimt, who had apparently faced financial difficulties by this situation, immediately sold “Philosophy” to the Lederer family. A few years later the other two faculty paintings were sold to his fellow painter Kolo Moser. This brought a temporary end to a year-long, heated and public dispute.

25 , 26 ]. In 1919 the Austrian Gallery acquired “Medicine” from Kolo Moser’s widow. In 1928, on the 10th anniversary of Klimt’s death, a Klimt memorial exhibition took place, at which the three paintings were shown together again ( https://​geschichte.​univie.​ac.​at/​de/​artikel/​die-fakultaetsbilder​-von-gustav-klimt-im-festsaal-der-universitaet-wien 4 26 ]. Fig. 4 Gustav Klimt, Faculty Painting: Medicine , 1901, detail with the figure of Hygieia, color reproduction from Max Eisler, Klimt: Eine Nachlese , Vienna 1931, plate 10. This is the only color reproduction of the Faculty Paintings before their destruction × In 1907 the faculty paintings, including “Medicine,” which had previously been reworked in minor details by Klimt, were now exhibited in their final form in the Miethke Gallery as part of a Klimt solo exhibition. Between 1908 and 1914 Miethke published a folder of collotypes, “The Work of Gustav Klimt,” in which, among other works, “Medicine” was presented in a black and white edition of 300 copies []. In 1919 the Austrian Gallery acquired “Medicine” from Kolo Moser’s widow. In 1928, on the 10th anniversary of Klimt’s death, a Klimt memorial exhibition took place, at which the three paintings were shown together again (). In 1931, a folder by Eisler, “Gustav Klimt—a gleaning”, was published with a colored part from “Medicine” (Fig.), a view of Hygieia, the only colored detail that has ever become known from the original faculty paintings [].