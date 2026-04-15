Guidelines der Internationalen Menopause Gesellschaft (IMS) Dezember 2025 – Teil 2
- 14.04.2026
- Schon gewusst….?
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Panay N, Fenton A, Hamoda H, Hillard T, Islam R, Pedder H, Romero L, Vincent AJ; (IMS Publication Steering Committee) and The IMS Recommendations Writing Group; IMS Recommendations Writing Group; With valuable support provided by (2025) International Menopause Society (IMS) recommendations and key messages on women’s midlife health and menopause. Climacteric. 28(6):634–656. https://doi.org/10.1080/13697137.2025.2585487. Epub 2025 Dec 23. PMID: 41433054. …
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