Guidelines der Internationalen Menopause Gesellschaft (IMS) Dezember 2025

Panay N, Fenton A, Hamoda H, Hillard T, Islam R, Pedder H, Romero L, Vincent AJ; (IMS Publication Steering Committee) and The IMS Recommendations Writing Group; IMS Recommendations Writing Group; With valuable support provided by (2025) International Menopause Society (IMS) recommendations and key messages on women’s midlife health and menopause. Climacteric. 28(6):634–656.. Epub 2025 Dec 23. PMID: 41433054. …