Journal für Gynäkologische Endokrinologie/Schweiz

Guidelines der Internationalen Menopause Gesellschaft (IMS) Dezember 2025

  • 26.02.2026
  • Schon gewusst….?
Verfasst von
Prof. Dr. Petra Stute
Erschienen in
Journal für Gynäkologische Endokrinologie/Schweiz

Auszug

Panay N, Fenton A, Hamoda H, Hillard T, Islam R, Pedder H, Romero L, Vincent AJ; (IMS Publication Steering Committee) and The IMS Recommendations Writing Group; IMS Recommendations Writing Group; With valuable support provided by (2025) International Menopause Society (IMS) recommendations and key messages on women’s midlife health and menopause. Climacteric. 28(6):634–656. https://doi.org/10.1080/13697137.2025.2585487. Epub 2025 Dec 23. PMID: 41433054. …
