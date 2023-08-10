Skip to main content
09.08.2023 | obituary

Goodbye to a great clinician, scientist and role model: Winfried Graninger (1956–2023)

verfasst von: Josef Smolen, Josef Hermann, Franz Kainberger, Michael Schirmer

Erschienen in: Wiener klinische Wochenschrift

Excerpt

The Austrian and International Rheumatology World is deeply saddened by the loss of Winfried Graninger on 30 May 2023. Professor Graninger became the first chairman of the newly founded Division of Rheumatology at the University of Graz in 2003, a position that he held for 18 years and that he used to shape the world of rheumatology in many respects.
Print ISSN: 0043-5325
Elektronische ISSN: 1613-7671
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s00508-023-02255-8