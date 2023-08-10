Anzeige
09.08.2023 | obituary
Goodbye to a great clinician, scientist and role model: Winfried Graninger (1956–2023)
ExcerptThe Austrian and International Rheumatology World is deeply saddened by the loss of Winfried Graninger on 30 May 2023. Professor Graninger became the first chairman of the newly founded Division of Rheumatology at the University of Graz in 2003, a position that he held for 18 years and that he used to shape the world of rheumatology in many respects.
