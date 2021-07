Glukokortikoidfreie und glukokortikoidarme Therapie der rheumatoiden Arthritis

Zurück zum Zitat Verhoeven MM, de Hair MJH, Janneke Tekstra J (2019) Initiating tocilizumab, with or without methotrexate, compared with starting methotrexate with prednisone within step-up treatment strategies in early rheumatoid arthritis: an indirect comparison of effectiveness and safety of the U‑Act-Early and CAMERA-II treat-to-target trials. Ann Rheum Dis 78:1333–1338 CrossRef