 Skip to main content
Registrieren
Springer Medizin Österreich
SUCHE
MENÜ 1 2 3 4
main-content
nach oben

Tipp

Weitere Artikel dieser Ausgabe durch Wischen aufrufen

17.05.2022 | case report

Giant pedunculated liposarcoma of the esophagus

verfasst von: MD Mehmet Faik Ozcelik, MD Sinan Carkman, MD, BS, MSc, PhD Ergin Erginoz, MD Gokce Hande Cavus, MD Haktan Ovul Bozkir

Erschienen in: European Surgery

Einloggen, um Zugang zu erhalten
share
TEILEN

Summary

Background

Liposarcoma is a common soft tissue neoplasm but its presence within the gastrointestinal system, especially the esophagus, is quite rare. It usually presents as an intraluminal or an intramural mass, with symptoms such as dysphagia and throat discomfort. Liposarcoma must be differentiated from benign tumors of the esophagus and managed appropriately.

Case presentation

In this report, we present the case of a 26-year-old woman who complained of dysphagia to liquids and solids and vague abdominal discomfort. The radiological modalities and endoscopic examination revealed a near-obstructing esophageal polypoid mass of 15 × 7.5 cm in size in the thoracal esophagus. A diagnosis of atypical lipomatous tumor/well-differentiated liposarcoma was made with morphological and immunohistochemical findings.

Discussion

Esophageal liposarcomas originate from primitive mesenchymal cells and are divided into several subtypes, with well-differentiated liposarcoma being the most common subtype. Various diagnostic tests are available, such as barium swallow, computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and esophagogastroduodenoscopy. Depending on the size and location of the tumor, minimally invasive endoscopic resection or more radical surgery such as esophagectomy can be performed.

Conclusion

Modern radiological imaging modalities have allowed better understanding and early diagnosis of lipomatous tumors of the esophagus. Optimal management varies, but minimally invasive techniques allow easy removal of the tumor stalk. However, more radical surgery such as esophagectomy is still performed. Due to its rarity, little is known about the prognosis of esophageal liposarcoma. Patients should be followed-up closely in the long term regarding recurrence.

Sie möchten Zugang zu diesem Inhalt erhalten? Dann informieren Sie sich jetzt über unsere Produkte:

Abo für kostenpflichtige Inhalte

Jetzt informieren
Literatur
1.
Smith MA, Kluck E, Jagannath S, et al. Giant multi-polypoid liposarcoma of the esophagus: an atypical presentation. Ann Thorac Surg. 2010;89(2):610–2. CrossRef
2.
Takiguchi G, Nakamura T, Otowa Y, et al. Successful resection of giant esophageal liposarcoma by endoscopic submucosal dissection combined with surgical retrieval: a case report and literature review. surg case rep. 2016;2(1):90. CrossRef
3.
Ye YW, Liao MY, Mou ZM, et al. Thoracoscopic resection of a huge esophageal dedifferentiated liposarcoma: a case report. World J Clin Cases. 2020;8(9):1698–704. CrossRef
4.
Valiuddin HM, Barbetta A, Mungo B, et al. Esophageal liposarcoma: well-differentiated rhabdomyomatous type. World J Gastrointest Oncol. 2016;8(12):835–9. CrossRef
5.
Yang J, Ren Z, Du X, et al. The role of mesenchymal stem/progenitor cells in sarcoma: update and dispute. Stem Cell Investig. 2014;1:18. PubMedPubMedCentral
6.
Lin ZC, Chang XZ, Huang XF, et al. Giant liposarcoma of the esophagus: a case report. World J Gastroenterol. 2015;21(33):9827–32. CrossRef
7.
Ortega P, Suster D, Falconieri G, Zambrano E, Moran CA, Morrison C, Suster S. Liposarcomas of the posterior mediastinum: clinicopathologic study of 18 cases. Mod Pathol. 2015;28(5):721–31. CrossRef
8.
Beaudoin A, Journet C, Watier A, et al. Giant liposarcoma of the esophagus. Can J Gastroenterol. 2002;16(6):377–9. CrossRef
9.
Jakowski JD, Wakely PE Jr.. Rhabdomyomatous well-differentiated liposarcoma arising in giant fibrovascular polyp of the esophagus. Ann Diagn Pathol. 2009;13(4):263–8. CrossRef
10.
Parikh MP, Chandran A, Satiya J, et al. Dedifferentiated liposarcoma in a giant esophageal polyp: a case report and review of the literature. Cureus. 2019;11(4):e4480. PubMedPubMedCentral
11.
Graham RP, Yasir S, Fritchie KJ, et al. Polypoid fibro adipose tumors of the esophagus: ‘giant fibrovascular polyp’ or liposarcoma? A clinicopathological and molecular cytogenetic study of 13 cases. Mod Pathol. 2018;31(2):337–42. CrossRef
12.
Sirvent N, Coindre JM, Maire G, et al. Detection of MDM2-CDK4 amplification by fluorescence in situ hybridization in 200 paraffin-embedded tumor samples: utility in diagnosing adipocytic lesions and comparison with immunohistochemistry and real-time PCR. Am J Surg Pathol. 2007;31(10):1476–89. CrossRef
13.
Myung JK, Jeong JB, Han D, et al. Well-differentiated liposarcoma of the oesophagus: clinicopathological, immunohistochemical and array CGH analysis. Pathol Oncol Res. 2011;17(2):415–20. CrossRef
14.
Yang B, Shi PZ, Li X, et al. Well-differentiated liposarcoma of esophagus. Chin Med J. 2006;119(5):438–40. CrossRef
15.
Liakakos TD, Troupis TG, Tzathas C, et al. Primary liposarcoma of esophagus: a case report. World J Gastroenterol. 2006;12:114952. CrossRef
16.
Ferrari D, Bernardi D, Siboni S, et al. Esophageal lipoma and liposarcoma: a systematic review. World J Surg. 2021;45(1):225–34. CrossRef
17.
Baldaque-Silva F, Marques M, Sanchez-Hernandez E, et al. Endoscopic submucosal dissection of a giant esophageal lipoma. Am J Gastroenterol. 2016;111:1680. CrossRef
18.
Ferro RM, Pinilla Morales R. Advanced endoscopic resection using endoscopic submucosal dissection technique to resect a giant, lumen-occluding esophageal polyp. Endoscopy. 2019;51(6):E151–E2. CrossRef
19.
Enzinger FM, Winslow DJ. Liposarcoma. Virchows Arch A Pathol Anat. 1962;335:367–88. CrossRef
Metadaten
Titel
Giant pedunculated liposarcoma of the esophagus
verfasst von
MD Mehmet Faik Ozcelik
MD Sinan Carkman
MD, BS, MSc, PhD Ergin Erginoz
MD Gokce Hande Cavus
MD Haktan Ovul Bozkir
Publikationsdatum
17.05.2022
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
European Surgery
Print ISSN: 1682-8631
Elektronische ISSN: 1682-4016
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10353-022-00764-w

Version: 0.1948.0