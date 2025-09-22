The life and work of Isidor Fischer (1868–1943)—A pioneer of the social history of medicine

Erna Lesky’s thesis that Semmelweis’s discovery was a fruit of the Second Vienna Medical School [] had also already been laid out by Fischer. Fischer had already referred to Semmelweis’s studies with the pathologist Karl Rokitansky (1804–1888) and the dermatologist Ferdinand Hebra (1816–1880) and to the fact that in 1847 he applied for an assistant position with Josef Škoda (1805–1881), who had just become professor of internal medicine. Semmelweis’s extensive pathological-anatomical studies under Rokitansky, while also emphasizing the significant support Semmelweis received from the most important representatives of the “Second Vienna Medical School”:

“If we now once again recall those men who, like Hebra and Skoda, were imbued with the correctness of Semmelweis’s views from the very first moment, we cannot say, as is so often claimed, that Semmelweis found no understanding and no support in Vienna” [].

An important role is played in Fischer’s “History of Obstetrics in Vienna” by Ignaz Semmelweis (1818–1865). Fischer carried out extensive research into Semmelweis in the university deanery files, and his biographical account is probably the most significant from this period alongside that by Fritz Schürer von Waldheim (1866–1935) from 1905 []. Fischer endeavored to contextualize Semmelweis’s discovery of the antiseptic principle and described it against the backdrop of the controversies of the time []. He also explored the reasons why Semmelweis’s findings were unable to gain acceptance at a time when bacteriology was not yet known, and the detection of the infectious agent was not possible:

“The new doctrine was not yet sufficiently prepared. The empirically obtained data did not yet speak eloquently enough, and Semmelweis had not yet been able to elucidate the deeper connections that we can clearly see today after a long period of painstaking work” [].

Fischer rarely commented so explicitly on his methodological approach as a medical historian; however, on the occasion of the planned founding of the first Medical History Association in Vienna in 1932, Fischer once again reflected on this topic. He criticized “a jumble of isolated research results” in the history of medicine, which he contrasted with a history of medicine “striving for synthesis” as an ideal. The type of medical historiography he had in mind strove “to become clear about the origin and phenomenon of life, the mind-body problem, the nature of health and illness, the foundations of medical knowledge, and the limits of the medical art of healing.” In doing so, it was necessary “not to get lost in detailed research, but to outline the great intellectual development that medicine can look back on”. In addition to this method, which in his opinion had essentially been implemented by Neuburger, Fischer also “tried to grasp the ethical and social foundations of our professional practice in its historical development—taking into account the importance that professional medical issues and medical code of conduct have gained in our time” []. As the following overview of his publishing activities shows, Fischer pursued a sociomedical approach early on, which moved away from a focus on personal history and somewhat later became the focus of general interest through the research of Henry Ernest Sigerist (1891–1957) [].

“It is true that in medicine it is important to look forward, to penetrate deeper and deeper into the mysteries of disease, but it is nevertheless necessary for anyone who continues to build to look back from time to time at the foundation onto which he is consciously or unconsciously piling new blocks” [].

Fischer’s above-cited statement reveals his distinctive theoretical approach, characterized by a “genetic evolutionary method” based on the Viennese tradition. This approach was described by Neuburger as a “critical, philosophical view of history” [] and was succinctly summarized by Max Seiffert (1865–1916) as an attempt “to visualize the development of research methods and the emergence of our current knowledge from the errors and mistakes […] of medical and scientific research in a genetic context” [].

On this memorable occasion, Fischer felt compelled to make a general plea for the importance of medical history to the field of medicine, noting a “lack of historical awareness” among physicians, which he thought led to an “absence of a distinctive sense of belonging to the medical profession.” This observation is significant in light of the location of his speech, which was delivered in the ceremonial hall of the College of Physicians, a central institution in the medical community during this era. Notably, Fischer had dedicated a significant portion of his research activities not only to the College of Physicians but also to the historical development of the medical profession in the latter half of his career [].

Fischer and the history of social medicine

23 , 24 ]. His book Ärztliche Standespflichten und Standesfragen (Medical Professional Duties and Ethics, Vienna/Leipzig 1912) [ 25 ] was published as early as 1912. Over the following years he also published a large number of articles on the subject [ 26 , 27 ]. A central publication was the series of articles "Geschichte des Krankenkassenwesens" (History of the Health Insurance System), which ran to over 40 pages [ 28 ]. After completing his first major work, his "History of Obstetrics in Vienna", Fischer turned increasingly to cultural studies from 1909 onwards. The history of the medical profession and the history of social and occupational medicine were a major focus of his research, which remains important to this day [].

Wiener Klinische Wochenschrift , in which the work of physicians of significance to cultural history was described at irregular intervals [ 29 ]. One of the first articles was dedicated to the physician and philosopher Johann Benjamin Erhard (1766–1827), whose major work "On the Right of the People to a Revolution", published in 1795, was banned in several German states. Fischer showed how Erhard, under the influence of his Enlightenment positions, placed public healthcare, in the sense of what Foucault would later call "biopolitics," at the center of his considerations and thus adopted an approach that first took systematic form with Johann Peter Frank's (1745–1821) "A Complete System of Medical Policy" [ 30 ]. In 1913, Fischer launched the series "Beiträge zur Kulturgeschichte" (Contributions to Cultural History) in the

8 , 31 ]. He provided the first evidence of the central role played by the medical profession at the beginning of the 1848 revolution in Vienna [ 8 , 31 ‐ 33 ]. Another article from this period was dedicated to the founding of the Austrian emergency medical services [ 34 ]. It was during this period that Fischer turned away from individual-centered historiography and towards a thematically oriented social history of medicine. In 1913 and 1914, the articles "Zur Geschichte der ärztlichen Schweigepflicht" (On the History of Medical Confidentiality) [ 35 ] and, on the occasion of the outbreak of war in 1914, "Der Krieg und die Wiener Ärzteschaft" (Viennese Doctors and the War) were published, in which the care of wounded and sick soldiers was interpreted as an expression of the importance of "caring for the welfare and well-being of the individual in the state" [ 8 , 36 ].

37 ]. In his Geschichte der Gesellschaft der Ärzte in Wien (History of the College of Physicians in Vienna), Fischer emphasized the society's welfare achievements. For example, the construction of the Vienna Mountain Spring Pipeline in 1873, which supplied Vienna with fresh drinking water and thus significantly improved the hygienic situation of the poorest portions of the population in particular, was expressly acknowledged. Another topic was the discussion about the construction of tuberculosis sanatoriums for the destitute urban population. In 1913, when the convalescent home for orphans suffering from tuberculosis planned by the philanthropist Karl Kupelwieser (1841–1925) at the Semmering Pass was prevented by local community representatives and hoteliers, who feared that it would damage the area's touristic image, the College of Physicians sent a memorandum to the Ministry of Education, which is quoted at length in Fischer's book. This memorandum warned that the authorities' refusal to approve Kupelwieser's sanatorium was proving the country to be "extremely backward in the eyes of the entire world." The sanatorium was therefore deemed necessary to prevent Austria "from disgracing itself in front of the entire educated world" [ 38 , 39 ]. Fischer also devoted himself to the social medical work of Leopold Schrötter von Kristelli (1837–1908), who was responsible for founding the first tuberculosis sanatorium in the Habsburg Monarchy and an association for schoolchildren suffering from tuberculosis [].

In 1939, the article “Geheimpolizeiberichte über Ärzte und Sanitätswesen in Wien aus den Jahren 1855–1857” (Secret Police Reports on Physicians and Medical Facilities in Vienna from 1855–1857) appeared in the journal Janus (43, 1939: 214–232), probably also inspired by the dangers of the Nazi regime.

In this article, Fischer turned his attention to political historiography. His focus lay on the activities of the secret police and their investigation of individuals deemed suspicious or dangerous to the state. Using police reports on representatives of the Second Vienna Medical School, Fischer illustrated the intense scrutiny they faced in the aftermath of the 1848 revolution, which resulted in extensive monitoring and surveillance. At the same time, Fischer drew attention to the anti-Semitism already widespread at the time, which was also evident in the secret police reports: “[The police reports] show us how little respect was shown to the medical profession at a time when the younger Viennese medical school was approaching its peak and performing at its best. They show us what people thought of the growing number of Jewish doctors […].” One of these reports, written by Police Commissioner Josef Nilius, stated the following: “Almost a third of physicians are either Jewish, descended from Jews, or baptized Jews. In the eyes of many, that alone is enough to discredit the entire profession.”

40 ]. During the 1930s, he published several articles on this subject, providing insights into both the role of Jewish physicians in society and growing anti-Semitism. Fischer described the emergence of anti-Semitism in Anton Edler von Rosas's (1791–1855) "Ueber die Quellen des heutigen aerztlichen Missbehagens" (On the Sources of Discontent in Medicine Today, Medicinische Jahrbücher 40, 1842), as well as the ensuing debate. During this debate, the Jewish writer Ignaz Jeitteles (1783–1843) and Rabbi Isaak Noah Mannheimer (1793–1865) argued against Rosas's anti-Semitic views, supported by representatives of the Jewish community in Vienna [ 41 , 42 ]. Fischer mainly wrote these articles for Jewish humanitarian organizations. From the mid-1920s onward, Fischer also turned his attention to the history of Jewish medicine [].