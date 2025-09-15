The architectural history of the “new buildings” of the Medical University of Vienna

Partly as a result of the historic defeat in the Battle of Königgrätz in 1866, parts of an Imperial and Royal (“k.&k.”) rifle factory, which had supplied the Austrian army for many decades, were converted into preclinical institutes of the Faculty of Medicine between 1854 and 1886. This complex, housing institutes for anatomy, histology, physiology, and pharmacology, served many generations of Austrian physicians for over 150 years as a training facility and also as an object of emotional identification, but has required multiple renovations over the past several decades. The plan for an “integrated campus” by rebuilding the outdated preclinical institutes on the AKH site was already pursued in the 1990s but was never realized. An opportunity to integrate the MedUni Campus arose in 2012 under the University’s founding rector, Wolfgang Schütz, when the University acquired the “Wien Energie Building” in the Mariannengasse/Spitalgasse area. After the property was sold to the Federal Real Estate Company (BIG) for University use and used as an asylum center during the 2015 European refugee crisis, the construction of the new campus was agreed upon on 16 December 2016, following negotiations between the University and the Federal Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Economy (BMBWF) as part of the 2016–2018 performance agreement. An architectural competition was held in 2018, the official building permit was issued on 18 August 2022, and in 2023, partial demolition of the partially listed building began, and the foundation stone for the major MCM construction project was laid. At the MCM, the previously scattered preclinical facilities will be consolidated on a usable area of approximately 35,000 m(60,000 mgross space), creating modern facilities for teaching and training. The three large lecture halls will be located on the ground floor of the main building, and a cafeteria will be located on the ground floor of the listed existing building. A direct public passageway to the MedUni Campus AKH will be created across the MCM in the direction of Lazarettgasse. Starting in 2027, approximately 2000 students will attend courses at the MCM, and approximately 800 employees from the Centers for Physiology and Pharmacology, Anatomy and Cell Biology, Pathobiochemistry and Genetics, Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering, and the Center for Cancer Research will relocate to the MCM ().