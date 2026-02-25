Zum Inhalt

Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Gerontological prevention in geriatrics and gerontology: ensuring quality care and quality of life for an ageing population

  • 24.02.2026
  • editorial
Verfasst von
Thomas E. Dorner
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift

Auszug

The care of older adults represents one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time. Demographic trends indicate that people are living longer, yet increased longevity does not necessarily equate to better health. Ageing brings invaluable assets, including life experience, and societal contribution, but it also entails increasing physical, cognitive, and social vulnerabilities. Addressing these vulnerabilities requires a multilayered approach encompassing medical, nursing, therapeutic, social, and familial domains, with responsibilities distributed across personal, societal, political, and structural levels. Prevention plays a central role in ensuring that older adults maintain independence, wellbeing, and quality of life. …
Titel
Gerontological prevention in geriatrics and gerontology: ensuring quality care and quality of life for an ageing population
Verfasst von
Thomas E. Dorner
Publikationsdatum
24.02.2026
Verlag
Springer Vienna
Erschienen in
Wiener Medizinische Wochenschrift
Print ISSN: 0043-5341
Elektronische ISSN: 1563-258X
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1007/s10354-026-01132-z
