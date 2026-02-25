Gerontological prevention in geriatrics and gerontology: ensuring quality care and quality of life for an ageing population

The care of older adults represents one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time. Demographic trends indicate that people are living longer, yet increased longevity does not necessarily equate to better health. Ageing brings invaluable assets, including life experience, and societal contribution, but it also entails increasing physical, cognitive, and social vulnerabilities. Addressing these vulnerabilities requires a multilayered approach encompassing medical, nursing, therapeutic, social, and familial domains, with responsibilities distributed across personal, societal, political, and structural levels. Prevention plays a central role in ensuring that older adults maintain independence, wellbeing, and quality of life. …