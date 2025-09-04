Gentian root bitters for the rapid suppression of post-propofol singultus: a case report

Case presentation

We report the case of a 70-year-old male with metabolic syndrome, including hepatic steatosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus with elevated fasting glucose and arterial hypertension. His medication included metformin (1000 mg/day), ramipril (20 mg/day), simvastatin (10 mg/day), and tamsulosin (0.4 mg/day) for benign prostatic hyperplasia. Blood pressure and HbA1c were well controlled. No other comorbidities were present.

The patient underwent elective surgical eversion of the tunica vaginalis for a right-sided hydrocele. General anesthesia was induced with propofol. The procedure and recovery were uneventful. On the first postoperative day, facial flushing and a fasting blood glucose of 160 mg/dL were noted without hemodynamic instability, fever, or gastrointestinal symptoms. He was discharged that day in stable condition.

Despite resuming metformin therapy, facial flushing and elevated glucose levels persisted. The morning after discharge, the patient reported dyspeptic discomfort after breakfast, leading to administration of a single dose of pantoprazole (20 mg). After temporary relief, hiccup (singultus) developed following lunch and lasted throughout the afternoon. A single dose of metoclopramide (10 mg) was administered without effect.

In the early evening, the patient self-administered a single sip (approximately 20 mL) of gentian schnapps (traditionally prepared from Gentiana lutea root), which resulted in the complete cessation of hiccups within less than 1 min. Remarkably, the hiccup remained absent for more than 2 h before recurring. A second sip produced the same immediate and complete relief. The same response occurred once more at midnight, after which the hiccups did not recur.

In the days following this episode, facial flushing resolved and fasting glucose values returned to baseline. No further gastrointestinal symptoms or episodes of singultus occurred during follow-up.